Author Topic: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team  (Read 1013 times)

Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« on: Yesterday at 02:42:21 PM »
When Liverpool beat Southampton 6-1 in the League Cup it was early December of 2015 and Jurgen Klopp has been in post as Liverpools manager for just under two months. Green shoots of recovery were emerging despite results remaining pretty inconsistent. The victory against Southampton was extremely impressive and saw new signing, Divok Origi, net a hattrick in what was to become a fruitful season for the young Belgian. However, it was the clinical finishing of Daniel Sturridge that caught the eye as he scored two excellent goals on his return to fitness and a first team berth.

'Now I know what everybody is talking about, said the Liverpool manager when asked about Sturridges performance that night. This was a well-timed public backing of a striker who had spent the previous 12 months in and out of the starting XI due to a range of muscle injuries that had blighted his progress. Klopps support of Sturridge was precisely what all Liverpool supporters wanted to hear; they rubbed their hands together as the sides talisman was back and firing and showing the manager just what he can do. However, in private it was very likely that Klopp was already planning for life without Sturridge  a prospect that would have appalled supporters had he shared his feelings that night. Indeed, the scorer of Southamptons goal, Sadio Mane, was to be bought six months later and would signpost the end of days for Sturridges role as Liverpools go-to goal-getter.

Although Sturridge left the club this past summer, his role in the squad was never the central figure fans expected it to be upon Klopps arrival. Nothing of the sort, in factand this is a very important detail in how the manager has built what we see today; a team without a single standout individual...we now see lots of them.

Going back further than Sturridge, the post-golden era (1990 onwards) for Liverpool Football Club has been characterised by pretty good sides sprinkled with one or two outstanding talents that carried the hopes of fans and teammates alike. For a while it was Fowler with McManaman in support; then Owen was the undisputed match winner before the emergence of Gerrard as the quintessential one man team that carried a very mixed set of footballers to heights many of them may not have expected to hit. The relatively short cameos from the world class talents of Torres and Suarez helped furnish teams with lesser-lights in the same way that previous greats had done so.

As fans, we accepted this state of affairs. We invested heavily in the notion of the heroic talisman who would drag us to sporadic successes in the cups and occasional league games against mightier opponents. This was our normal. Liverpool didnt have the resources to build a team full of stars so we were glad that we had one or two to entertain and delightbut, ultimately it was a flawed approach and one that would perennially disappoint. Theres no doubt that Jurgen Klopp knew this from Day One. While we were seeking to see our team built around Sturridge, Klopp saw the folly in such a hollow mind-set.

In fact, since joining Liverpool, Klopp has removed the cult of the talisman. This isnt to say that individual players  e.g. Mane, Salah, van Dyke and Alisson  havent been hugely influential and vital in the evolution of Klopps Liverpool; but theres never been a moment when an individual trumped the collective. The sale of Phillipe Coutinho is evidence of this; selling an excellent talent without any marked long-term damage.
While this approach from Klopp has been very obvious, its taken fans a while to fully get on board with the idea that any single player is not instrumental in the teams ongoing progress. I bet that even readers of this will say Well, this is all well and good but what if van Dyke got injured?

Its a reasonable question, but the treatment of Sturridge would indicate that Klopp has grown the squad in such a way that the wheels will not fall off based on a single injury. His succession planning has accommodated the loss of key men. Indeed, Klopp wasnt going to gamble Liverpools future on the basis of hoping Sturridge would stay fit and nor has he built this red machine to collapse even if the main man at the back was out injured. Just go back to November when Fabinho suffered a bad injury  this was a player heralded as the leagues best DM by fans and pundits. But look at the results since that happened; Liverpool havent missed a beat.

The point is that Klopp wanted a team filled with such quality that it would be almost impossible to name the best player  you can have your favourite but I defy anyone to argue with absolute confidence who is the absolute best footballer at the club. Gone are the days when we pinned our hopes on Fowler or Owen or Gerrard, etc. What we see now is a team of best players  an 11 man team.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:09:33 PM »
Cracking post. Fucking amen to that.

Even better, it goes beyond our first 11. Look at the Everton game. Significant changes made and the quality remained. Look at the injuries we've had over the course of the season... All each episode has done is create the opportunity for someone else to shine - which they've invariably done. A team of leaders and a team of winners. Phenomenal.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:17:42 PM »
Nice. Couldn't agree more and by far and away my most impressive feature of this team (squad)

Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 02:42:21 PM
I bet that even readers of this will say Well, this is all well and good but what if van Dyke got injured?

I guess the Allison question has been answered ;D
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:59:26 PM »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on Yesterday at 03:09:33 PM
Cracking post. Fucking amen to that.

Even better, it goes beyond our first 11. Look at the Everton game. Significant changes made and the quality remained. Look at the injuries we've had over the course of the season... All each episode has done is create the opportunity for someone else to shine - which they've invariably done. A team of leaders and a team of winners. Phenomenal.
Indeed. Whatever 11 are out there tend to get the job done.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:00:18 PM »
Thought this for a while, the amount of versatility in our team is frightening, they are being coached to death by the best of the best and it shows
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:07:47 PM »
Agree. Hes brilliant at managing and planning games both long and short term to get results, especially compared to Guardiola whos got the likes of Mahrez, Jesus and Gundogan on the bench. Anyone remember the Stoke game a couple of seasons ago where we needed a win, Mane was injured and he brought on Firmino and Coutinho late to win it? Was fantastic management
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:03:41 AM »
Imo the way he managed both rotation and substitutions during this Dec run in the face of the Fabhino injury was literally of the highest order. everything he did came off. Back at the start of Dec i said he was going to take it personally to see the team didn't miss a beat and i believe he has just gone right ahead and done so.

 :thumbup

Master of the Trade 

Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:10:23 AM »
Is it really that difficult to spell our star defenders name correctly? Who is this Van Dyke you speak of?
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:15:11 AM »
Quote from: davealexred on Today at 12:10:23 AM
Is it really that difficult to spell our star defenders name correctly? Who is this Van Dyke you speak of?

Plays in the defence, next to Hypia.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:23:50 AM »
I would argue at least 5 of our players now get into a world best 11.  Cult of the team.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:42:47 AM »
Good post.

I really like how Klopp has built this side. We have the GK, CB, DM, AM and striker. The core players of any side. We paid good money to get Alisson, VVD and Fabinho, but it was the right thing to do. We also aim to use our best players as much as we can. Two straight CL Finals and losing out on the PL title with a nose length should tell us we are on to something with that approach.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:02:31 AM »
I like this post OP!

I was sharing these same sentiments to my Dad the other day, that I love the fact our success is built on a team ethic.
Re: Klopps most unheralded achievement: an 11-man team
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:28:41 AM »
I listed our first team squad in the Transfer thread to get a grasp of how the numbers are in homegrown and non-homegrown. With the greater scope of scouting talent in the wider market, the 17 non-homegrown slots are obviously at a premium, and those occupying them have to justify their place. It struck me how the 13 members listed were indeed justifying their place. I tried to mark out those who may be considered marginal and were dispensable should we find better, and the closest I could find were Lovren (the oldest of 3 non-VVD CBs), Shaqiri, and Origi, all of whom have contributed substantially to recent successes. In the past there were always non-homegrowns who were eminently dispensable, who were occupying a spot and considerable wages for little return. In this squad, there are none.

I think this is by some distance the most reliable squad depth we've ever had. There are mentions of how difficult we'd find things if Van Dijk was out for any length of time. Well there aren't many CBs in the world who are his level, so obviously there would be some fall. But the performances of his partners would mark them out as the star CBs in any other PL team. So even if there is some falldown in quality if VVD is out for a while, it's not a problem that's easily solveable, but we've gone as far as is realistic to solving it.

Does anyone here play FM? Go through the database and look for LC, RC, or that holy grail, RLC. If these letters combine with good physical stats, we're probably looking at them.
