Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec

Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #40 on: Today at 10:56:56 AM
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:49:32 AM
he was poor.

Salah tends to get more selfish the longer a game goes without him scoring.

His finishing was poor and bit he could have been involved in about half a dozen goals! His pass fit Mane's chance in the first minute was exquisite, and he was involved in lots of other clear chances we created.

So I think "poor" is a relative term. He certainly delivered more than Vardy, Maddison it any of the other Leicester players did. Mane was also "poor", as he missed even better opportunities. But e have an incredible front three and the individual performances are less important.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #41 on: Today at 10:57:26 AM
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:02:56 AM
Why? He should be back Jan 1st and the game against Sheffield is in January, so he could very well be on bench for that game.

He'll be registered on January 1st. Unfortunately Premier League rules state anyone registered on either the 1st or 2nd of Jan cannot play that matchweek. That's why Minamino will also be unavailable.
Re: Liverpool vs Wolves preview - 16:30, Sunday 29 Dec
Reply #42 on: Today at 11:01:11 AM
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 10:57:26 AM
He'll be registered on January 1st. Unfortunately Premier League rules state anyone registered on either the 1st or 2nd of Jan cannot play that matchweek. That's why Minamino will also be unavailable.
Not looked, but are the rules not different for loanees than they are for new purchases?

Are they not in effect registered twice and therefore only need "re-activating" by their parent club and that's ultimately who I would expect to see hold the players registration?

Would seem logical, but then again, this is football, so it's probably not that simple!!!
