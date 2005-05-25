He'll be registered on January 1st. Unfortunately Premier League rules state anyone registered on either the 1st or 2nd of Jan cannot play that matchweek. That's why Minamino will also be unavailable.
Not looked, but are the rules not different for loanees than they are for new purchases?
Are they not in effect registered twice and therefore only need "re-activating" by their parent club and that's ultimately who I would expect to see hold the players registration?
Would seem logical, but then again, this is football, so it's probably not that simple!!!