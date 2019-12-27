« previous next »
Wolves away
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday January 23 2020.

The match at Molineux will kick-off at 8pm GMT.

The club have received a total allocation of 3,004 stand tickets for this all-ticket fixture.

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Prices

Adult: £30                                 

Over 65/U21: £22

Young adult (U17): £16                                               

Junior (U12): £14

Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.

Hospitality Members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

Disabled Supporters

Within the allocation, we have received 14 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available - please click here.

Ticket Sales

The below sales will take place online only.

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:

11 or more games: From 8.15am on Monday January 6 until 10.45am on Tuesday January 7.

Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.

The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

10 or more games: From 11am until 1.45pm on Tuesday January 7.

Nine or more games: From 2pm on Tuesday January 7 until 10.45am on Wednesday January 8.

Eight or more games: From 11am on Wednesday January 8.

Should there be any tickets remaining following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will make a further announcement. Supporters are advised to check here for sale updates.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/380289-wolves-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Re: Wolves away
Reckon this will sell out on 8? Hoping to get boxed but don't know many people on 10+ who will miss this to be honest
Re: Wolves away
Sold out on 4 last year so it's likely mate
Re: Wolves away
Sold out on 10 this morning.Villa also sold out on 10 with the same allocation but dropped to 7 on returns hoping the same happens here being a Thursday night etc.
Re: Wolves away
Sold out on 10 this morning.Villa also sold out on 10 with the same allocation but dropped to 7 on returns hoping the same happens here being a Thursday night etc.

Would be really surprised if not - hope it does for your sake mate!

Re: Wolves away
Cheers Paul  need Wolves and West Ham to remain on 7 credits going into next season and thats assuming I get Newcastle only other possibility is Brighton
Re: Wolves away
One pair came from the first sale today. Second pair not
Re: Wolves away
How busy is the train station at Wolves? Not sure whether to book a later train back to London just in case or if 10.30ish is OK.
Re: Wolves away
I did it for the Friday night game last season back to Birmingham new street and found it easy, the walk backs ok plenty of Wolves fans doing the same but easy to get on a train with no real queues etc.
Re: Wolves away
Thanks mate. Now to decide whether to do the long trains to save £20 or not...  :butt
Re: Wolves away
Anyone had these come yet?
Re: Wolves away
Not yet mate
Re: Wolves away
I had mine come on Thursday from the 1st sale
Re: Wolves away
came today
Re: Wolves away
Still waiting !  :no
Re: Wolves away
Still waiting for mine from the 1st sale
Re: Wolves away
Ours arrived yesterday
Re: Wolves away
Hopefully they announce a returns sale soon seen as the match is tomorrow week.
Re: Wolves away
Still nothing from the 1st sale
Re: Wolves away
Nothing from 1st sale either
Re: Wolves away
Mine landed on Tuesday, I know 3 or 4 other people that had these arrive yesterday or Thursday.
Re: Wolves away
So glad mine arrived yesterday instead of Thursday...
Re: Wolves away
Finally ::)
Re: Wolves away
Mad that this didn't sell out on 5. With the match being Thursday, will they even have another sale?
Re: Wolves away
Doubt it now. The tickets will probably vanish later.

Can't be many people on some of the lower credit numbers.
Re: Wolves away
They can't just leave them unsold though surely. How are people supposed to get on or climb the ladder?

Even if they have them collect only.

Could this be a result of the fan update? An away game not selling out is absolutely unheard of
Re: Wolves away
The club aren't arsed about people getting on the ladder though and it's nothing to do with the fan update. Wolves dropped a ton of credits last year as well.

EDIT: Just checked and it started on 12 last year and went all the way down to about 4.
Re: Wolves away
saying SOLD OUT now with banner but bagged a couple and selected collection, not trusting the post to arrive before the day of the game - YNWA !
Re: Wolves away
Its going from sold out to a few remaining obviously lads basketing tickets but they will not have a 4 sale because the club dont give a fuck as its literally only a handful of tickets left.Id be furious if I was on 4 credits.
Re: Wolves away
Exactly

The club 'not being arsed' is frankly unacceptable.
Re: Wolves away
As I thought theyve sold it out now on the ticket availability page on 5 credits even though there was a few left on 5 last night at 2.00am when I checked.
Re: Wolves away
someone in the ticket office getting a night out in Wolverhampton now
Re: Wolves away
Feel sorry for them. Bad place.
