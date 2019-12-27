Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday January 23 2020.The match at Molineux will kick-off at 8pm GMT.The club have received a total allocation of 3,004 stand tickets for this all-ticket fixture.Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.Ticket PricesAdult: £30Over 65/U21: £22Young adult (U17): £16Junior (U12): £14Please be aware that supporters in possession of concessionary tickets will be asked for ID at the turnstiles. If supporters are not able to provide the relevant ID, they will be refused entry.Hospitality MembersSir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.Disabled SupportersWithin the allocation, we have received 14 pairs of wheelchair and personal assistant tickets. Ambulant and personal assistant tickets are also available - please click here.Ticket SalesThe below sales will take place online only.Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and official Members based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during the 2018-19 season on the following days:11 or more games: From 8.15am on Monday January 6 until 10.45am on Tuesday January 7.Supporters are guaranteed a ticket during this sale and can purchase one ticket per person, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per transaction.The following sales will then take place on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability, and supporters can purchase one ticket per person up to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.10 or more games: From 11am until 1.45pm on Tuesday January 7.Nine or more games: From 2pm on Tuesday January 7 until 10.45am on Wednesday January 8.Eight or more games: From 11am on Wednesday January 8.Should there be any tickets remaining following the initial sales, Liverpool FC will make a further announcement. Supporters are advised to check here for sale updates.