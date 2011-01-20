Yep, Matip is signed until 2024.



The only players whose contracts expire this June 30 are Lallana, Clyne and Lonergan.



The end of next year (ie June 2022) will see the contracts of Wijnaldum, Lovren and Adrian expiring, but we're supposedly already talking with Wijnaldum about extending.



The following year (ie June 2023) only Milner's will expire.



https://www.transfermarkt.us/liverpool-fc/berateruebersicht/verein/31/plus/1



It's pretty easy to see how all the contract extensions have set us up to succeed for a while. The main thing we should be planning is to build the next wave of younger players as our older players move into their non-peak years. I'm sure we've already started that process with the signing of Minamino as 24/25 seems to be the age profile of many of the players we sign.



Combine that with the promotion of some youth players and we should be good for Phase 2 of the KLU (Klopp's Liverpool Universe).



I think one of the most interesting thing s to watch is if we do see Liverpool sell players over the next 2 years and what are the conditions that dictate that. I'm not advocating the sale in anyway but I think the scenarios around mane and Salah are interesting.I think you could make an argument that if we wished both could be sold for upwards of 100m and on top of that you add in wages of 200-300pw for Salah and 100-200pw for Mane.We're in a fantastic position at the moment and this regime has been characterised by being incredibly mart with regards capital allocation - effectively paying record/significant fees on one hand (Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho to a lesser extent), paying fair value (but now appear bargains) for mane, Salah and Firmino.. but now paying them close to top dollar, and then absolute bargains such at Trent, Robbo, Gomez, and not wasting tonnes of cash on bench warmers by having players who are versatile.As much as it pains me, the absolute "give the man a medal" move from Edwards would be to sell one of Mane or Salah for 100m+, replace them with someone 23-26 for 30m who is on 70-100pw on their first contract and have no drop of in output/team performance (obviously easier said than done). There's the capital profit of 70m and then 20m saved over 2 years.To this point, the next 6 month for Brewster becomes really important. There are 20 games + play offs left in Swansea's season and I think he needs to score 10+ goals to be taken seriously (Tammy Abrahamas goal rate in 16/17 and 18/19 was around a goal every 140m in the championship) and his first 7-8 games are against relatively weak opposition. The guy has been bigged up, is obviously liked by the club but now needs to walk-the-walk IMO.You're then trying to marry the above up with team dynamics, individual peak performance, player/agent personalities, sponsorship opportunities (and shirt sales).The fact that our starting point is an ace team that's winning is pretty bloody fantastic..