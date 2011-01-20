« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams  (Read 13145 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #160 on: January 7, 2020, 07:25:20 PM »
Id probably say Lemar is too slight to play left back in the Premier League. An interesting one to look at would be Atal of Nice, but hes predominantly right footed. Someone Id Ben interested in us picking up would be the previously mentioned Lloyd Kelly. Hell develop into a top player in the right environment. If Bournemouth go down he may not be interested in taking the step back down to the Championship.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Max_powers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #161 on: January 8, 2020, 03:29:34 AM »
If Bournemouth go down I think an interesting one to look at would be Ake. Lovren will likely leave in the summer. Matip also has I think one season left on his contract (?).

I never rated Ake as a 70-80m pound CB which was being touted last summer, but if we can get him for around 30m I think he would be a good addition. He is versatile and aside from VVD and Gomez, he is probably the fastest CB in the league. He is only 24 too. He isn't the one to organize a whole defense (but at his age not many CBs have that quality) however, next to someone like Virgil I think he would look amazing.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,390
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #162 on: January 8, 2020, 03:48:23 AM »
Matip has 18 months left on his deal
Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,826
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #163 on: January 8, 2020, 04:48:55 AM »
Logged

Offline cipher

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
  • Southport -> Canada
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #164 on: January 8, 2020, 06:06:44 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on January  8, 2020, 04:48:55 AM
Matip signed a new deal a while ago

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/369091-joel-matip-signs-new-long-term-liverpool-contract

Yep, Matip is signed until 2024.

The only players whose contracts expire this June 30 are Lallana, Clyne and Lonergan.   

The end of next year (ie June 2022) will see the contracts of Wijnaldum, Lovren and Adrian expiring, but we're supposedly already talking with Wijnaldum about extending.

The following year (ie June 2023) only Milner's will expire.

https://www.transfermarkt.us/liverpool-fc/berateruebersicht/verein/31/plus/1

It's pretty easy to see how all the contract extensions have set us up to succeed for a while.  The main thing we should be planning is to build the next wave of younger players as our older players move into their non-peak years.  I'm sure we've already started that process with the signing of Minamino as 24/25 seems to be the age profile of many of the players we sign.

Combine that with the promotion of some youth players and we should be good for Phase 2 of the KLU (Klopp's Liverpool Universe).
« Last Edit: January 8, 2020, 06:10:05 AM by cipher »
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #165 on: January 8, 2020, 07:37:09 AM »
Quote from: cipher on January  8, 2020, 06:06:44 AM
Yep, Matip is signed until 2024.

The only players whose contracts expire this June 30 are Lallana, Clyne and Lonergan.   

The end of next year (ie June 2022) will see the contracts of Wijnaldum, Lovren and Adrian expiring, but we're supposedly already talking with Wijnaldum about extending.

The following year (ie June 2023) only Milner's will expire.

https://www.transfermarkt.us/liverpool-fc/berateruebersicht/verein/31/plus/1

It's pretty easy to see how all the contract extensions have set us up to succeed for a while.  The main thing we should be planning is to build the next wave of younger players as our older players move into their non-peak years.  I'm sure we've already started that process with the signing of Minamino as 24/25 seems to be the age profile of many of the players we sign.

Combine that with the promotion of some youth players and we should be good for Phase 2 of the KLU (Klopp's Liverpool Universe).

We're fairly comfortable with replacements for the first group: Neco Williams is already good enough to take Clyne's place in the side, Lonergan isn't really used, and a mixture of Jones and other players (including Grujic) can fill Lallana's roles, although Grujic would take up a non-homegrown slot.

Looking at our squad, the two players that standout as relatively dispensable are Lovren in defence, and Shaqiri in attack. They take up non-homegrown slots without performing to such a level or offering flexible cover to make them indispensable. If we can replace them with homegrowns to the same or higher level, then it would improve the flexibility of our squad.

We've already had interest in Lloyd Kelly, who plays in the left half of defence. If we add someone like Dwight McNeil as well, then they would cover the areas currently played by Lovren, Shaqiri, and the gap that is Robertson's cover, and free up 2 non-homegrown slots. We tried to get money for Lovren last summer, and we'll probably try again this summer, and we may well try again for Kelly should Bournemouth go down. But we'll be equally comfortable should Lovren want to see out his contract, and Kelly want to develop for another year with Bournemouth.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #166 on: January 8, 2020, 09:51:47 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on January  8, 2020, 03:29:34 AM
If Bournemouth go down I think an interesting one to look at would be Ake. Lovren will likely leave in the summer. Matip also has I think one season left on his contract (?).

I never rated Ake as a 70-80m pound CB which was being touted last summer, but if we can get him for around 30m I think he would be a good addition. He is versatile and aside from VVD and Gomez, he is probably the fastest CB in the league. He is only 24 too. He isn't the one to organize a whole defense (but at his age not many CBs have that quality) however, next to someone like Virgil I think he would look amazing.

I think most would take Ake, but the two positions he can play are nailed down by Virgil and Robbo. He's a LCB, so we'd have to move Virgil across to fit him in which isn't ideal. Reckon he needs to go somewhere where he's a nailed on starter at CB.

Quote from: Sangria on January  8, 2020, 07:37:09 AM

We've already had interest in Lloyd Kelly, who plays in the left half of defence. If we add someone like Dwight McNeil as well, then they would cover the areas currently played by Lovren, Shaqiri, and the gap that is Robertson's cover, and free up 2 non-homegrown slots. We tried to get money for Lovren last summer, and we'll probably try again this summer, and we may well try again for Kelly should Bournemouth go down. But we'll be equally comfortable should Lovren want to see out his contract, and Kelly want to develop for another year with Bournemouth.

Yeah, the plan was clearly for Kelly to come in and cover at CB and LB. I assume Lovren would have left if that had happened. He's had a nightmare at Bournemouth though, couple of injuries and then not selected when fit. One appearance so far and that was against Burton Albion in the League Cup. I think if Bournemouth goes down, he'll stay with them as he'll surely get more opportunities in the Championship.
Logged

Offline Byrneand

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #167 on: January 8, 2020, 04:00:29 PM »
Quote from: cipher on January  8, 2020, 06:06:44 AM
Yep, Matip is signed until 2024.

The only players whose contracts expire this June 30 are Lallana, Clyne and Lonergan.   

The end of next year (ie June 2022) will see the contracts of Wijnaldum, Lovren and Adrian expiring, but we're supposedly already talking with Wijnaldum about extending.

The following year (ie June 2023) only Milner's will expire.

https://www.transfermarkt.us/liverpool-fc/berateruebersicht/verein/31/plus/1

It's pretty easy to see how all the contract extensions have set us up to succeed for a while.  The main thing we should be planning is to build the next wave of younger players as our older players move into their non-peak years.  I'm sure we've already started that process with the signing of Minamino as 24/25 seems to be the age profile of many of the players we sign.

Combine that with the promotion of some youth players and we should be good for Phase 2 of the KLU (Klopp's Liverpool Universe).

I think one of the most interesting thing s to watch is if we do see Liverpool sell players over the next 2 years and what are the conditions that dictate that. I'm not advocating the sale in anyway but I think the scenarios around mane and Salah are interesting.

I think you could make an argument that if we wished both could be sold for upwards of 100m and on top of that you add in wages of 200-300pw for Salah and 100-200pw for Mane.

We're in a fantastic position at the moment and this regime has been characterised by being incredibly mart with regards capital allocation - effectively paying record/significant fees on one hand (Van Dijk, Allison, Fabinho to a lesser extent), paying fair value (but now appear bargains) for mane, Salah and Firmino.. but now paying them close to top dollar, and then absolute bargains such at Trent, Robbo, Gomez, and not wasting tonnes of cash on bench warmers by having players who are versatile.

As much as it pains me, the absolute "give the man a medal" move from Edwards would be to sell one of Mane or Salah for 100m+, replace them with someone 23-26 for 30m who is on 70-100pw on their first contract and have no drop of in output/team performance (obviously easier said than done). There's the capital profit of 70m and then 20m saved over 2 years.

To this point, the next 6 month for Brewster becomes really important. There are 20 games + play offs left in Swansea's season and I think he needs to score 10+ goals to be taken seriously (Tammy Abrahamas goal rate in 16/17 and 18/19 was around a goal every 140m in the championship) and his first 7-8 games are against relatively weak opposition. The guy has been bigged up, is obviously liked by the club but now needs to walk-the-walk IMO.

You're then trying to marry the above up with team dynamics, individual peak performance, player/agent personalities, sponsorship opportunities (and shirt sales).

The fact that our starting point is an ace team that's winning is pretty bloody fantastic..
Logged
If you can't walk in a straight line.... you shouldn't be playing for Liverpool. End of

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,359
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #168 on: January 8, 2020, 04:18:38 PM »
I cannot see that we will sell one of the front three until we have integrated Minamino completely. I think we would do exactly as we are doing with the midfield, whereby Henderson and Fabinho are concurrent contributors, before Henderson is phased out for a younger talent, as and when we see the opportunity.
Logged

Offline Byrneand

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 890
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #169 on: January 8, 2020, 05:06:11 PM »
Quote from: No666 on January  8, 2020, 04:18:38 PM
I cannot see that we will sell one of the front three until we have integrated Minamino completely. I think we would do exactly as we are doing with the midfield, whereby Henderson and Fabinho are concurrent contributors, before Henderson is phased out for a younger talent, as and when we see the opportunity.

Agreed it's a 21/22 discussion. Hence why the next 6m for Brewster is important and equally figuring out who that 23 year old to come in would be.
Logged
If you can't walk in a straight line.... you shouldn't be playing for Liverpool. End of

Offline AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #170 on: January 8, 2020, 07:17:58 PM »
So we would basically be able to replace (or even improve) -

Jones for Lallana
Neco for Clyne
Kelleher for Lonergan

And Minamino to add depth where needed. We really dont need to spend again in the next couple windows unless there's a deal like Minamino to be had.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #171 on: January 8, 2020, 07:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  8, 2020, 09:51:47 AM
I think most would take Ake, but the two positions he can play are nailed down by Virgil and Robbo. He's a LCB, so we'd have to move Virgil across to fit him in which isn't ideal. Reckon he needs to go somewhere where he's a nailed on starter at CB.

Yeah, the plan was clearly for Kelly to come in and cover at CB and LB. I assume Lovren would have left if that had happened. He's had a nightmare at Bournemouth though, couple of injuries and then not selected when fit. One appearance so far and that was against Burton Albion in the League Cup. I think if Bournemouth goes down, he'll stay with them as he'll surely get more opportunities in the Championship.
Don't Chelsea have some sort of buy-back clause for Ake? If they do he'll probably end up there as he's better than their current centre halves (except maybe Rudiger) and can also cover left back as it looks like Alonso will be moved on soon.

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #172 on: January 8, 2020, 08:56:00 PM »
Quote from: irc65 on January  8, 2020, 07:41:03 PM
Don't Chelsea have some sort of buy-back clause for Ake? If they do he'll probably end up there as he's better than their current centre halves (except maybe Rudiger) and can also cover left back as it looks like Alonso will be moved on soon.

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Yeah apparently they do, but supposedly Lampard isnt sure on him. Otherwise theyd surely have triggered that at the start of the window.
Logged

Offline irc65

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 65
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #173 on: January 8, 2020, 09:32:17 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  8, 2020, 08:56:00 PM
Yeah apparently they do, but supposedly Lampard isnt sure on him. Otherwise theyd surely have triggered that at the start of the window.
I think he's still out with the injury he picked up against us. Due back end of Jan apparently. Maybe Lampard"s happy to wait till the summer.

Sent from my moto g(7) play using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,021
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #174 on: January 8, 2020, 10:48:25 PM »
2015 - Ings
2016 - Gini
2017 - Robbo
2018 - Shaqiri
2019 - Elliott
2020 - Lewis(Norwich)/Sarr(Watford)/Lloyd Kelly(Bournemouth)/Grealish or Mings?(Aston Villa)/Ben Johnson or Issa Diop?(WHU)

To be fair I can see bits and pieces that can come in and help us from the lower sides who can potentially be relegated, but I am sure Michael Edrawds' laptop knows the exact player to get from any team to make us better, and he could probably do the deal for a bag o tootsie rolls too.

Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,266
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #175 on: January 9, 2020, 06:40:40 AM »
Buendía from Norwich?
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,299
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #176 on: January 10, 2020, 11:17:41 AM »
Quote from: lamonti on January  9, 2020, 06:40:40 AM
Buendía from Norwich?

Already overrated, and therefore will probably not be a bargain.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,424
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #177 on: January 10, 2020, 11:47:32 AM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January  8, 2020, 10:48:25 PM
2020 - Lewis(Norwich)/Sarr(Watford)/Lloyd Kelly(Bournemouth)/Grealish or Mings?(Aston Villa)/Ben Johnson or Issa Diop?(WHU)

Can you imagine us buying Ben Johnson from West Ham? The Bitters and City fan's heads will explode with all the doping theories ;D

Some will probably believe it's the sprinter himself (who is probably in his 50s).
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #178 on: January 10, 2020, 01:24:30 PM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January  8, 2020, 07:17:58 PM
So we would basically be able to replace (or even improve) -

Jones for Lallana
Neco for Clyne
Kelleher for Lonergan

And Minamino to add depth where needed. We really dont need to spend again in the next couple windows unless there's a deal like Minamino to be had.
The trouble is you then have a summer like Madrid had to have where you are replacing a 3rd of a team in one window. Or you go down the Ferguson route of adding when on top with the promise you'll soon be first choice and you get to learn from the best. I think we'll go down the Madrid route.
« Last Edit: January 10, 2020, 01:26:01 PM by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline worldchampions19

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • World champions
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #179 on: January 26, 2020, 12:31:03 PM »
Jack Grealish and Felipe Anderson are the two obvious one's.
Logged

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,188
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #180 on: January 26, 2020, 09:06:45 PM »
Quote from: worldchampions19 on January 26, 2020, 12:31:03 PM
Jack Grealish and Felipe Anderson are the two obvious one's.
I completely agree with you sir!
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,946
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #181 on: January 26, 2020, 09:56:00 PM »
Quote from: lamonti on January  9, 2020, 06:40:40 AM
Buendía from Norwich?

he's class ...produces fantastic passing numbers while being great defensively -  will move to a bigger club next year
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,563
  • Red since '64
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #182 on: January 27, 2020, 04:16:19 PM »
Quote from: worldchampions19 on January 26, 2020, 12:31:03 PM
Jack Grealish and Felipe Anderson are the two obvious one's.

Felipe Anderson imho flatters to deceive. Hed be expensive too, and is the wrong age bracket (27 in April). I wouldnt touch him with 4 bargepoles tied together.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,303
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #183 on: January 27, 2020, 08:23:02 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 26, 2020, 09:56:00 PM
he's class ...produces fantastic passing numbers while being great defensively -  will move to a bigger club next year
He also fits in the midfield age gap. We've got Gini/Hendo at 29 and Curtis at 18...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,390
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #184 on: January 27, 2020, 09:15:12 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on January 27, 2020, 04:16:19 PM
Felipe Anderson imho flatters to deceive. Hed be expensive too, and is the wrong age bracket (27 in April). I wouldnt touch him with 4 bargepoles tied together.

I am fan of his but he's had probably his worst season in his recent career and as you say is on the wrong end of the age bracket to bring in at this moment.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #185 on: January 27, 2020, 09:18:20 PM »
Problem with most of these players is they wouldnt be bargains in the strictest sense of the word. Clubs know the value of their players these days and wont be giving them away for buttons even if they get relegated. Buendia might be okay because Norwich dont seem a club that would hold him to ransom but youre talking £50m minimum for Grealish and nobody could describe that as a bargain and I think hes good.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,390
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #186 on: January 27, 2020, 09:20:08 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on January 27, 2020, 09:18:20 PM
Problem with most of these players is they wouldnt be bargains in the strictest sense of the word. Clubs know the value of their players these days and wont be giving them away for buttons even if they get relegated. Buendia might be okay because Norwich dont seem a club that would hold him to ransom but youre talking £50m minimum for Grealish and nobody could describe that as a bargain and I think hes good.

True but at the same time, given the fact that we mugged Bmouth for Solanke and got 20 some million for him, 50 million is hardly unreasonable.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 09:54:22 AM »
As others have said maybe not be a bargain anymore  but If we want a long term Gini replacement I really think Buendia is that guy. Reckon they'd sell for around £30m-£35m.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,905
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 10:18:36 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 09:54:22 AM
As others have said maybe not be a bargain anymore  but If we want a long term Gini replacement I really think Buendia is that guy. Reckon they'd sell for around £30m-£35m.

They don't seem similar to me. Buendia looks suited to a wide role in a 4-2-3-1. He is nowhere near as tactically flexible as Gini

Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 AM »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 10:18:36 AM
They don't seem similar to me. Buendia looks suited to a wide role in a 4-2-3-1. He is nowhere near as tactically flexible as Gini



When we signed Gini he was pretty much the same wasn't he?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,905
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 11:00:32 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:41:07 AM
When we signed Gini he was pretty much the same wasn't he?

 ;D

He wasn't. But to be fair, his 15/16 radar doesn't show what he would become either...



I couldn't find any others radars apart from these. They don't show the same stats. Gini always showed the ability to manipulate the ball while in possession to keep it and had good passing stats too. I haven't seen that so much with Buendia
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:02:40 AM by Trump's tiny tiny hands »
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,761
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 02:15:34 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on January 27, 2020, 04:16:19 PM
Felipe Anderson imho flatters to deceive. Hed be expensive too, and is the wrong age bracket (27 in April). I wouldnt touch him with 4 bargepoles tied together.

Same thing happened to him with Lazio. Had a fantastic first season and was linked with Barcelona and their ilk but in his second season he was useless. If he could become consistent he would be a great player though.
Logged
My Betfair referral code: Y6R6JF3PG

Online Crimson_Tank

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,462
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #192 on: Today at 12:05:23 AM »
Quote from: pathetic on Yesterday at 02:15:34 PM
Same thing happened to him with Lazio. Had a fantastic first season and was linked with Barcelona and their ilk but in his second season he was useless. If he could become consistent he would be a great player though.

To be fair to Anderson, I was just speaking with a mate of mine, die hard Hammer. And he was telling me that many of the West Ham players have been having a hard time finding motivation with the goings on in their club.

Perhaps there are extenuating circumstances for Anderson. Or perhaps not.
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 