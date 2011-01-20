« previous next »
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #120 on: January 2, 2020, 12:02:37 PM »
Norwich seem to have an awful lot of great players for a team rooted to the bottom of the table...
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #121 on: January 2, 2020, 12:07:39 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on January  2, 2020, 12:00:10 PM
Grealish is absolutely a Klopp player but it just so happens that his strengths are pretty much identical to that of Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jones.

See, I don't see him like that.

And like I said, he'd cost way too much to be considered a bargain.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #122 on: January 2, 2020, 12:08:17 PM »
Quote from: Samie on January  2, 2020, 11:49:56 AM
Norwich is our new Southampton?

I'm not saying we should sign all 4.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #123 on: January 2, 2020, 12:08:47 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on January  2, 2020, 12:08:17 PM
I'm not saying we should sign all 4.

But we should sign all 4.  :D
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #124 on: January 2, 2020, 12:14:33 PM »
Quote from: Samie on January  2, 2020, 12:08:47 PM
But we should sign all 4.  :D


Was just going to add, I wouldn't be against it if we did though. ;D
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #125 on: January 2, 2020, 12:30:28 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on January  2, 2020, 12:07:39 PM
See, I don't see him like that.

And like I said, he'd cost way too much to be considered a bargain.

Not sure what you mean, he's a modern centre mid, who can break the lines with his dribbling ability and close control. He always plays with his head up and usually chooses the right option. That definition fits all 3 of the Liverpool players I mentioned. I know he's been playing on the left a fair bit recently but that's not where you get the best out of these type of players.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #126 on: January 2, 2020, 12:45:17 PM »
Quote from: Adeemo on January  2, 2020, 12:30:28 PM
Not sure what you mean, he's a modern centre mid, who can break the lines with his dribbling ability and close control. He always plays with his head up and usually chooses the right option. That definition fits all 3 of the Liverpool players I mentioned. I know he's been playing on the left a fair bit recently but that's not where you get the best out of these type of players.

Jack Grealish plays predominantly as a AMLC/Wide forward. That's his favoured position. Where he feels most comfortable. Said he likes to cut in from the left. He said that himself in an interview he did for SKY the other day.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #127 on: January 2, 2020, 04:07:18 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  2, 2020, 12:02:37 PM
Norwich seem to have an awful lot of great players for a team rooted to the bottom of the table...
Cantwell, Buendia, and their fullbacks are the players mainly of interest. They are all young and clearly talented. Injuries, poor defending, and poor finishing are the reason they are bottom.

The Athletic suggested we are interested in Buendia and Lewis. If Lallana ends up leaving, Buendia could take his place in the squad, while Lewis would provide cover at fullback. If we got both for ~£40m, I think that would be great business on our part. No idea if that is realistic though.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #128 on: January 2, 2020, 04:31:23 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on January  2, 2020, 12:45:17 PM
Jack Grealish plays predominantly as a AMLC/Wide forward. That's his favoured position. Where he feels most comfortable. Said he likes to cut in from the left. He said that himself in an interview he did for SKY the other day.

Maybe so but his skill set would see any team that was brave enough to play him centre mid, reap the most reward. Exactly the same as Oxlade-Chamberlain when he was at Arsenal, he was crying out to be moved centrally.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #129 on: January 2, 2020, 04:46:50 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  2, 2020, 12:02:37 PM
Norwich seem to have an awful lot of great players for a team rooted to the bottom of the table...

Little experience of game management at top level. We've got a lot of points from behind this season. Norwich have probably lost even more points from in front. Norwich have supposedly already prepared for relegation, with contracts linked to the division they're playing in.
« Reply #130 on: January 2, 2020, 11:04:09 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  2, 2020, 12:02:37 PM
Norwich seem to have an awful lot of great players for a team rooted to the bottom of the table...
The relegated Newcastle team had a couple of players playing in midfield in the champions league final last year
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #131 on: January 2, 2020, 11:48:42 PM »
Possibly Bournemouth's Fraser on a free.
« Reply #132 on: January 3, 2020, 12:34:35 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  2, 2020, 11:48:42 PM
Possibly Bournemouth's Fraser on a free.
This is an idea I can get behind
« Reply #133 on: January 3, 2020, 12:37:09 AM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  2, 2020, 11:48:42 PM
Possibly Bournemouth's Fraser on a free.

Think he'll get a top six move but I don't see us as an option. I'm intrigued though, he makes things happen. Maybe Arsenal or United
« Reply #134 on: January 3, 2020, 01:30:52 AM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January  2, 2020, 04:07:18 PM
Cantwell, Buendia, and their fullbacks are the players mainly of interest. They are all young and clearly talented. Injuries, poor defending, and poor finishing are the reason they are bottom.

The Athletic suggested we are interested in Buendia and Lewis. If Lallana ends up leaving, Buendia could take his place in the squad, while Lewis would provide cover at fullback. If we got both for ~£40m, I think that would be great business on our part. No idea if that is realistic though.

Buendia is one hell of a busy creator who is comfortable in tight spaces. Could cover the roles of both Lallana and Shaqiri.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #135 on: January 3, 2020, 11:24:43 AM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on January  2, 2020, 04:07:18 PM
If we got both for ~£40m, I think that would be great business on our part. No idea if that is realistic though.

Hard to tell really. As someone said above Lewis has fallen behind Byram in the pecking order but given hes British and contracted until 2023 (according to Transfermarkt) I doubt hell be cheaper than Lloyd Kelly was (£12m). Buendia will likely have a stack of clubs after him so unlikely that hell be cheaper than £25-30m. Given how well run Norwich appear to be I doubt either would have regulation-based release clause.
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 11:17:02 AM »
Sidibe to rest Trent?
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 12:03:37 PM »
Not sure how bargain is described because the OP mentions Gini whose fee wasn't a bargain when he signed. ;D Could also argue that the low fee clause was one of the primary reasons we went for Shaqiri.

Anyway, though he wouldn't be a bargain by any stretch, I propose signing Tyrone Mings. There's a chance that Lovren might leave in the summer and with Matip's issues with injuries, we could have another England international in our defensive ranks.

Wonder what he would cost though? Maguire cost 80m but has turned out to be a dud. I'm guessing somewhere in the region of 30m?
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 12:14:51 PM »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 12:03:37 PM
Not sure how bargain is described because the OP mentions Gini whose fee wasn't a bargain when he signed. ;D Could also argue that the low fee clause was one of the primary reasons we went for Shaqiri.

Anyway, though he wouldn't be a bargain by any stretch, I propose signing Tyrone Mings. There's a chance that Lovren might leave in the summer and with Matip's issues with injuries, we could have another England international in our defensive ranks.

Wonder what he would cost though? Maguire cost 80m but has turned out to be a dud. I'm guessing somewhere in the region of 30m?

Mings?! On what basis?

Not sure adding an England international would be high up on many fans lists.

Would also point out hes out injured so not a great shout for covering for an injured player

I would think if were signing someone to essentially be number four youd want someone retired or not involved in international football and who is happy being number four. Mings ticks neither of those boxes
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 08:05:49 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January  2, 2020, 11:48:42 PM
Possibly Bournemouth's Fraser on a free.

Actually think he would work well as a full back in our system
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:33:32 AM »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:05:49 PM
Actually think he would work well as a full back in our system

Wasnt it pretty widely reported we have been talking to him? His numbers are great, can see him taking the place of one of Lallana.
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:49:28 PM »
Just one of Lallana?
« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:35:51 PM »
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 12:49:28 PM
Just one of Lallana?

Probably meant one of Lallana or Shaqiri?
