« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams  (Read 4024 times)

Offline Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,975
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:56:18 PM »
Quote from: rebel23 on December 29, 2019, 11:38:33 AM
Cantwell has scored 5 goals i think.  He's a good player though I doubt he could be a 'bargain'
The way the Premier league is now, every goal an English player scores adds £5m to their (already) inflated valuation
Logged
Vote Labour

Offline RichardM

  • should be revising rather than whining on here
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 08:33:13 PM »
Would absolutely love Grealish or McGinn. I've also been very impressed by McLean and Cantwell at Norwich.

Grealish is the one for me though, there is a world class player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's Jurgen. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has a fantastic attitude and is a great leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too. He would not come cheap.
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,502
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 08:39:11 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on Yesterday at 08:33:13 PM
Would absolutely hate Grealish or McGinn. I've also seen McLean and Cantwell at Norwich.

Grealish is the one for me though, there is a decentish player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's anyone really. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has an average attitude and is a pretty average leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too, and hes nowhere near good enough for us or our bench. He would not come cheap.

Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,265
  • YNWA
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on Yesterday at 08:33:13 PM
Grealish is the one for me though, there is a world class player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's Jurgen. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has a fantastic attitude and is a great leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too. He would not come cheap.

You are BigDog mk2 and I want my £5.
Logged

Offline RichardM

  • should be revising rather than whining on here
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,247
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:45:41 PM »
I'm feeling the love  ;D
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,502
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 08:50:07 PM »
Quote from: RichardM on Yesterday at 08:45:41 PM
I'm feeling the love  ;D

The problem with these quite decent players is that theyd still cost a fuck tonne. The ones you mentioned have Everton, United or Spurs written all over them. We might as well just sit tight and wait for another low buyout clause at Red Bull  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,308
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 08:53:57 PM »
Richard going to Marbella with the Grealish family I take it?
Logged

Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:01:23 PM »
I don't get the love for Grealish at all.

The lad's a grade a tit who thinks the world (Villa) revolves around him and for him. 

He's a typical head down, run fast, hope something happens type of player. 

Please Jurgen/Michael do not even open a stats file on him, I'd hate watching him play for us!

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:14:03 PM »
I hate Grealish and wouldn't want him anywhere near us.  Thankfully we seem to put as much emphasis on personality as ability and he'd fall at the first hurdle.  If we are actively scouting a Villa player I'd hope it's McGinn.

Emi Buendía is a great highlights reel player but can't comment on his overall game as not watched a whole Norwich game except when we beat them.  If West Ham get sucked into relegation then Felipe Anderson has always looked a real player. 

Having said all that, I never would have spotted Robbo or thought of Gini as being primarily a defensive midfielder for the World Champions so what do I know?!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,305
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:23:13 PM »
People being unfair on Grealish in here, ability wise. I dont want him and doubt he has the attitude for us, but hes the equal of a Maddison, a strong creative talent and better than a lot of the attacking players in the lower reaches of the division. Would suit an Arsenal for some harder running in the final third. Most fouled player in the division and has really improved his end product these past 18 months.

Still would take Deolefeu, Doucoure, maybe McGinn, Aarons, Godfrey ahead of him from the sides in trouble.

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,770
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #90 on: Today at 12:35:26 AM »
Would take Pukki as a back up. Lad knows where the net is and would be banging them in with the service hed get.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,308
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #91 on: Today at 12:36:35 AM »
No party like a Pukki party.  :D
Logged

Offline kloppagetime

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 84
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #92 on: Today at 01:11:01 AM »
Max Arrons to allow Trent to move further up the field
Logged

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #93 on: Today at 04:21:50 AM »
Thought I was the only one who loved McGinn! Feels like Ive been beaten to the punch here with the love-in throughout this thread.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 