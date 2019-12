Would absolutely love Grealish or McGinn. I've also been very impressed by McLean and Cantwell at Norwich.



Grealish is the one for me though, there is a world class player in there, and if anyone could coax it out it's Jurgen. My family have all met him (they're all villa fans) and contrary to what went on early in his career he has a fantastic attitude and is a great leader. The problem is they adore him at Villa Park, and he adores them too. He would not come cheap.