« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams  (Read 3216 times)

Offline Red Cactii

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #40 on: December 28, 2019, 02:25:58 PM »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 28, 2019, 02:08:11 PM
I think you run into the same problem you have with Gomez at RB, which is a big drop-off in attack. I think rather than a CB moving across LB, the better solution is a left-footed midfielder going back there. But it's possible the Milner extension means he just uses him as Robertson's backup for another season.

Yeah valid point - Milner been used as a deputy left-back isn't a huge problem given how durable Robertson is *touches wood* and the array of options we have in midfield.

But yeah back to the thread topic - Cantwell would be a good get although he'll probably end up at some mid-table side for £30m.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #41 on: December 28, 2019, 04:03:02 PM »
Aubameyang

 :P
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #42 on: December 28, 2019, 05:25:16 PM »
Ake?
Logged

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,489
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #43 on: December 28, 2019, 05:29:44 PM »
The half decent ones would cost a fuck load more than theyre worth

That Aarons for Norwich looks alright but is he fuck coming to play back up to Trent for the £30 million odd hed cost. Lewis the left back for them much the same. Ake would cost even more to be 3rd/4th choice. Cantwell I like but he wouldnt get a kick.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,276
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #44 on: December 28, 2019, 05:30:51 PM »
Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #45 on: December 28, 2019, 05:33:24 PM »
Grealish
Logged

Offline Stonez

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #46 on: December 28, 2019, 06:34:12 PM »
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,276
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #47 on: December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM »
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!
Logged

Offline Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,512
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #48 on: December 28, 2019, 06:44:15 PM »
Quote from: Stonez on December 28, 2019, 06:34:12 PM
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.



Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!

And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.

I do agree though :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,166
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #49 on: December 28, 2019, 07:11:44 PM »
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 28, 2019, 06:44:15 PM
And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.

I do agree though :P

Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #50 on: December 28, 2019, 07:28:28 PM »
Arsenal are shit but not potential relegation candidates

Anderson at West Ham but he wouldn't be a bargain. Don't think we are pulling off another heist like with Robertson
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #51 on: December 28, 2019, 08:07:46 PM »
Quote from: blacksun on December 28, 2019, 07:11:44 PM
Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him

Or Xhaka himself looking for a new club
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline SP

  • Thor ain't got shit on this dude! Alpheus. SPoogle. The Equusfluminis Of RAWK. Straight in at the deep end with a tube of Vagisil. Needs to get a half-life. Needs a damned good de-frag.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,015
  • .
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #52 on: December 28, 2019, 11:04:08 PM »
Watford are looking a lot safer than when this topic started.  Half the table are still at risk of a bad run into a relegation battle.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,713
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #53 on: December 28, 2019, 11:09:52 PM »
Sarr's finish today was very good. He's raw, but he gets himself into positions.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Goalposts for Jumpers

  • Mon Ranager's Alter-Ego.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:18:01 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 28, 2019, 11:09:52 PM
Sarr's finish today was very good. He's raw, but he gets himself into positions.

Still much prefer Deulofeu - he's starting to look so smart with his passes in and around the box. What would Watford ask for him? Likely to have a relegation clause? Likely to get relegated?
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,843
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:13:08 AM »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!


 ;D ;D
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,792
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:01:18 AM »
I think John McGinn would be a great fullback in our system.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Stonez

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 AM »
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!
Hi Samie

Thanks :)

I know it is quite an unusual opinion. I just think that he is similar to Henderson in a way the other midfielders aren't and due to his history he wouldn't be too expensive. Wasn't suggesting him as a starter though. to be honest main pun was intended against Arsenal to be relegated. And it's not like I am suggesting Mustafi.

Logged

Offline rebel23

  • Know what it is? He's just street tough.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 AM »
Cantwell has scored 5 goals i think.  He's a good player though I doubt he could be a 'bargain'
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 12
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 AM »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 12:18:01 AM
Still much prefer Deulofeu - he's starting to look so smart with his passes in and around the box. What would Watford ask for him? Likely to have a relegation clause? Likely to get relegated?

He'd have to be the first player to play for us and Everton for while if that transfer went through, no?

Ben Godfrey at Norwich is probably someone we could look at if Lovren is going to be recycled in the summer although he just did a ligament in his knee....
Logged

Offline Romford_Red

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,830
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 01:35:59 PM »
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,580
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:30:04 PM »
Buendia would be my pick. I think he has the potential to fill Lallanas role in the squad. Great dribbler and passer. Big question is whether or not he could handle playing as an 8.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,276
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 02:39:28 PM »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:30:04 PM
Buendia would be my pick. I think he has the potential to fill Lallanas role in the squad. Great dribbler and passer. Big question is whether or not he could handle playing as an 8.

The answer is Cantwell.  :D ;D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:01:18 AM
I think John McGinn would be a great fullback in our system.

And he's a lefty! Two Scottish leftbacks, we'd be unstoppable.
Logged

Offline Crimsmas_Tanked up

  • Rhyming Slang. RAWK Virgil. Knows a proper spit-roast when he sees one.....something to do with the law of the bi.....Is truly a giant amongst the short staff.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,430
  • "Time is an illusion, Lunchtime, doubly so." F.P.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 05:19:18 PM »
Locked while the match is on.
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline markthescouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 722
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #65 on: Today at 03:21:03 AM »
Well, err, after no particular bit of news which has come out overnight- any West Ham players anyone likes the look of?

People (mainly West Ham fans I think) have been banging on about Rice for a while and although looked decent, never really looked overly special to me- could be wrong though?
We were pretty heavily linkined with Lanzini a season or two ago until he got that pretty length injury, but maybe Minamino has taken the place that he would have had.
Then finally, Felipe Anderson. This time last year I’d have bitten their hand off for him- skillfull, fast, knew where the goal was and could put a shift in too, would have fit in with our front three perfectly. However he’s not scored this season but apparently still playing pretty well.

Other than that, I have to say, I think both Cantwell and Grealish look top quality. Not really noticed that Lewis but another LB would be quite nice for us, although probably not for him being stuck behind Robbo.
Logged
He who doesn't shoot the arrow, can still be the one who kills the deer

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:21:12 AM »
It really doesn't sound like Ryan Fraser will sign a contract at Bournemouth now. I can imagine us having Salah, Mane, Firmino, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Wilson, and Fraser as our front 4.

Ryan Fraser is good on the left, Minamino in the 10 hole, Wilson traditionally cuts in from the right side, and Origi as the tip.
Logged

Offline Chig

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 939
  • YNWA!
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #67 on: Today at 07:57:07 AM »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:21:12 AM
It really doesn't sound like Ryan Fraser will sign a contract at Bournemouth now. I can imagine us having Salah, Mane, Firmino, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Wilson, and Fraser as our front 4.

Ryan Fraser is good on the left, Minamino in the 10 hole, Wilson traditionally cuts in from the right side, and Origi as the tip.

From the little that I saw Bournemouth played, I think Harry Wilson is not good enough for Liverpool squad (dying to be proved wrong here). And Ryan Fraser is having a sub par season so far (putting it kindly).
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,259
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:36:54 AM »
Quote from: Chig on Today at 07:57:07 AM
From the little that I saw Bournemouth played, I think Harry Wilson is not good enough for Liverpool squad (dying to be proved wrong here). And Ryan Fraser is having a sub par season so far (putting it kindly).

I think you have to put their performances in the context of the fact that they play for Bournemouth, and what type of players they're surrounded by. Fraser undoubtedly is having a subpar season, but he is the main creator for that team when he's in the side, and thus he takes more risks than the other players do. When it goes wrong, it does look bad, but he is not one who plays it safe, I think Klopp likes that in a player. However, the issue here is whether or not we have room for both Wilson and Fraser in our team. I think Fraser is at the right age and experience level to provide quality backup for us, he's actually not unlike what Lallana has been able to provide for us when he first arrived.

Wilson however is still relatively inexperienced in top flight football. Is he good enough for us? The unfortunate thing for him is that Shaqiri is in his spot in our line up, so it may be hard for him to fit in. And it still feels like for me he needs more time on loan, though I can also see him as a backup for us. Whether that means he will do that or asked to be sold, I have no idea. But I do see glimpses of what he can offer us in the future, and it does look like he's been hampered too this season with an injury. It's his first season in the top flight, I think again considering what he's surrounded with, you have to take his performances with a grain of salt. He's not a grafter, he's not physical enough yet, and he needs to work on his defensive side more. But he's shown at Derby and at Bournemouth that he's got an eye for goal, and players like that don't just grow on trees. Considering that Harvey Elliott will need more time before he's ready, he still has a chance here I think.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #69 on: Today at 09:39:27 AM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on December 28, 2019, 05:29:44 PM
The half decent ones would cost a fuck load more than theyre worth

That Aarons for Norwich looks alright but is he fuck coming to play back up to Trent for the £30 million odd hed cost. Lewis the left back for them much the same. Ake would cost even more to be 3rd/4th choice. Cantwell I like but he wouldnt get a kick.

Ake could fill in right across the back and even cover Fabinho.
Logged

Online ScottishKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • Oh Mane Mane
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #70 on: Today at 11:02:36 AM »
Norwich will go down Todd Cantwell looks no bad or Pukki would be good as a squad player.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,285
  • Believer
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #71 on: Today at 11:13:17 AM »
Grealish looks like he has developed into a really good player but I suspect would cost quite a bit.

Saint Maximin at newcastle looks like the sort of player that Klopp could work wonders with. A lot of raw talent.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #72 on: Today at 11:19:14 AM »
Cantwell looks an interesting player. Seems to glide around in a weird way

Not convinced about Fraser at all

I like Grealish but wed have to insert a non interview clause as I cant stand listening to him
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,632
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:22:52 AM »
I think Fraser will get a good move (not that they're going down) but I think it'll be the level below us. Maybe one of the better London clubs. Or United on a mega contract if he scores two goals in three games and gets singled out for praise by danny murphy
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,285
  • Believer
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:23:17 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 11:19:14 AM
Cantwell looks an interesting player. Seems to glide around in a weird way

Not convinced about Fraser at all

I like Grealish but wed have to insert a non interview clause as I cant stand listening to him

he does. Always difficult to tell how much they would improve in our team given they would have more of the ball. He does look a talent though. I remember watching Maddison in a game for them when they were on the telly and he looked a step above anyone else. I was a bit surprised we weren`t linked with him more at the time.

Edwards and co will no doubt already have their list for the summer and beyond.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #75 on: Today at 11:24:43 AM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 11:23:17 AM
he does. Always difficult to tell how much they would improve in our team given they would have more of the ball. He does look a talent though. I remember watching Maddison in a game for them when they were on the telly and he looked a step above anyone else. I was a bit surprised we weren`t linked with him more at the time.

Edwards and co will no doubt already have their list for the summer and beyond.

If were interested Edwards will have identified him five years ago!
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #76 on: Today at 11:25:36 AM »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,276
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:26:06 AM »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:25:36 AM
The natural heir to Lallana?

Actually that would be Cantwell.  :D ;D
Logged

Online kasperoff

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • JFT 96
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
« Reply #78 on: Today at 11:38:21 AM »
Quote from: Stonez on December 28, 2019, 06:34:12 PM
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.



They are garbage because of players like him. Not in spite of them.

Likes of him and Matic are relics of a style of play Klopp would not entertain. Great big lumbering shithouses with low technical ability. Can see Moureen being interested in him. Spurs is a more obvious move.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 PM
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 