From the little that I saw Bournemouth played, I think Harry Wilson is not good enough for Liverpool squad (dying to be proved wrong here). And Ryan Fraser is having a sub par season so far (putting it kindly).



I think you have to put their performances in the context of the fact that they play for Bournemouth, and what type of players they're surrounded by. Fraser undoubtedly is having a subpar season, but he is the main creator for that team when he's in the side, and thus he takes more risks than the other players do. When it goes wrong, it does look bad, but he is not one who plays it safe, I think Klopp likes that in a player. However, the issue here is whether or not we have room for both Wilson and Fraser in our team. I think Fraser is at the right age and experience level to provide quality backup for us, he's actually not unlike what Lallana has been able to provide for us when he first arrived.Wilson however is still relatively inexperienced in top flight football. Is he good enough for us? The unfortunate thing for him is that Shaqiri is in his spot in our line up, so it may be hard for him to fit in. And it still feels like for me he needs more time on loan, though I can also see him as a backup for us. Whether that means he will do that or asked to be sold, I have no idea. But I do see glimpses of what he can offer us in the future, and it does look like he's been hampered too this season with an injury. It's his first season in the top flight, I think again considering what he's surrounded with, you have to take his performances with a grain of salt. He's not a grafter, he's not physical enough yet, and he needs to work on his defensive side more. But he's shown at Derby and at Bournemouth that he's got an eye for goal, and players like that don't just grow on trees. Considering that Harvey Elliott will need more time before he's ready, he still has a chance here I think.