Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams

Red Cactii

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #40 on: December 28, 2019, 02:25:58 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 28, 2019, 02:08:11 PM
I think you run into the same problem you have with Gomez at RB, which is a big drop-off in attack. I think rather than a CB moving across LB, the better solution is a left-footed midfielder going back there. But it's possible the Milner extension means he just uses him as Robertson's backup for another season.

Yeah valid point - Milner been used as a deputy left-back isn't a huge problem given how durable Robertson is *touches wood* and the array of options we have in midfield.

But yeah back to the thread topic - Cantwell would be a good get although he'll probably end up at some mid-table side for £30m.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #41 on: December 28, 2019, 04:03:02 PM
Aubameyang

 :P
Machae

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #42 on: December 28, 2019, 05:25:16 PM
Ake?
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #43 on: December 28, 2019, 05:29:44 PM
The half decent ones would cost a fuck load more than theyre worth

That Aarons for Norwich looks alright but is he fuck coming to play back up to Trent for the £30 million odd hed cost. Lewis the left back for them much the same. Ake would cost even more to be 3rd/4th choice. Cantwell I like but he wouldnt get a kick.
Samie

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #44 on: December 28, 2019, 05:30:51 PM
PatriotScouser

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #45 on: December 28, 2019, 05:33:24 PM
Grealish
Stonez

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #46 on: December 28, 2019, 06:34:12 PM
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.

Samie

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #47 on: December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #48 on: December 28, 2019, 06:44:15 PM
Quote from: Stonez on December 28, 2019, 06:34:12 PM
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.



Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!

And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.

I do agree though :P
blacksun

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #49 on: December 28, 2019, 07:11:44 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 28, 2019, 06:44:15 PM
And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.

I do agree though :P

Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #50 on: December 28, 2019, 07:28:28 PM
Arsenal are shit but not potential relegation candidates

Anderson at West Ham but he wouldn't be a bargain. Don't think we are pulling off another heist like with Robertson
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #51 on: December 28, 2019, 08:07:46 PM
Quote from: blacksun on December 28, 2019, 07:11:44 PM
Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him

Or Xhaka himself looking for a new club
SP

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #52 on: December 28, 2019, 11:04:08 PM
Watford are looking a lot safer than when this topic started.  Half the table are still at risk of a bad run into a relegation battle.
bradders1011

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #53 on: December 28, 2019, 11:09:52 PM
Sarr's finish today was very good. He's raw, but he gets himself into positions.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:18:01 AM
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 28, 2019, 11:09:52 PM
Sarr's finish today was very good. He's raw, but he gets himself into positions.

Still much prefer Deulofeu - he's starting to look so smart with his passes in and around the box. What would Watford ask for him? Likely to have a relegation clause? Likely to get relegated?
mallin9

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:13:08 AM
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!


 ;D ;D
harleydanger

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:01:18 AM
I think John McGinn would be a great fullback in our system.
Stonez

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:14:51 AM
Quote from: Samie on December 28, 2019, 06:35:13 PM
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!
Hi Samie

Thanks :)

I know it is quite an unusual opinion. I just think that he is similar to Henderson in a way the other midfielders aren't and due to his history he wouldn't be too expensive. Wasn't suggesting him as a starter though. to be honest main pun was intended against Arsenal to be relegated. And it's not like I am suggesting Mustafi.

rebel23

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 11:38:33 AM
Cantwell has scored 5 goals i think.  He's a good player though I doubt he could be a 'bargain'
Red Cactii

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 AM
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 12:18:01 AM
Still much prefer Deulofeu - he's starting to look so smart with his passes in and around the box. What would Watford ask for him? Likely to have a relegation clause? Likely to get relegated?

He'd have to be the first player to play for us and Everton for while if that transfer went through, no?

Ben Godfrey at Norwich is probably someone we could look at if Lovren is going to be recycled in the summer although he just did a ligament in his knee....
Romford_Red

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 01:35:59 PM
Lynndenberries

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:30:04 PM
Buendia would be my pick. I think he has the potential to fill Lallanas role in the squad. Great dribbler and passer. Big question is whether or not he could handle playing as an 8.
Samie

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 02:39:28 PM
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 02:30:04 PM
Buendia would be my pick. I think he has the potential to fill Lallanas role in the squad. Great dribbler and passer. Big question is whether or not he could handle playing as an 8.

The answer is Cantwell.  :D ;D
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 04:10:43 PM
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 06:01:18 AM
I think John McGinn would be a great fullback in our system.

And he's a lefty! Two Scottish leftbacks, we'd be unstoppable.
Crimsmas_Tanked up

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 05:19:18 PM
Locked while the match is on.
markthescouser

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #65 on: Today at 03:21:03 AM
Well, err, after no particular bit of news which has come out overnight- any West Ham players anyone likes the look of?

People (mainly West Ham fans I think) have been banging on about Rice for a while and although looked decent, never really looked overly special to me- could be wrong though?
We were pretty heavily linkined with Lanzini a season or two ago until he got that pretty length injury, but maybe Minamino has taken the place that he would have had.
Then finally, Felipe Anderson. This time last year I’d have bitten their hand off for him- skillfull, fast, knew where the goal was and could put a shift in too, would have fit in with our front three perfectly. However he’s not scored this season but apparently still playing pretty well.

Other than that, I have to say, I think both Cantwell and Grealish look top quality. Not really noticed that Lewis but another LB would be quite nice for us, although probably not for him being stuck behind Robbo.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Reply #66 on: Today at 05:21:12 AM
It really doesn't sound like Ryan Fraser will sign a contract at Bournemouth now. I can imagine us having Salah, Mane, Firmino, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Wilson, and Fraser as our front 4.

Ryan Fraser is good on the left, Minamino in the 10 hole, Wilson traditionally cuts in from the right side, and Origi as the tip.
