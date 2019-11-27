« previous next »
Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams

Offline Red Cactii

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
I think you run into the same problem you have with Gomez at RB, which is a big drop-off in attack. I think rather than a CB moving across LB, the better solution is a left-footed midfielder going back there. But it's possible the Milner extension means he just uses him as Robertson's backup for another season.

Yeah valid point - Milner been used as a deputy left-back isn't a huge problem given how durable Robertson is *touches wood* and the array of options we have in midfield.

But yeah back to the thread topic - Cantwell would be a good get although he'll probably end up at some mid-table side for £30m.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Aubameyang

Offline Machae

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Ake?
Offline plucking affattedgoose

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
The half decent ones would cost a fuck load more than theyre worth

That Aarons for Norwich looks alright but is he fuck coming to play back up to Trent for the £30 million odd hed cost. Lewis the left back for them much the same. Ake would cost even more to be 3rd/4th choice. Cantwell I like but he wouldnt get a kick.
Offline Samie

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Grealish
Offline Stonez

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.

Offline Samie

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!
Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Quote from: Stonez
How about Xhaka as a backup for Henderson?

Wouldn't be too expensive after the Palace incident. Looked bad in the past, true, but let's be honest, whole Arsenal's fucked up.



Quote from: Samie
Welcome to Rawk!

That's a shit first opinion.

Get Out!

And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.

I do agree though :P
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly
And that's coming from Samie, who knows something about having shit opinions.

I do agree though :P

Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Arsenal are shit but not potential relegation candidates

Anderson at West Ham but he wouldn't be a bargain. Don't think we are pulling off another heist like with Robertson
Re: Bargains from (potentially) relegated teams
Quote from: blacksun
Got to be an Arsenal fan trying to offload him

Or Xhaka himself looking for a new club
