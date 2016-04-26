I genuinely think that the performance last night was the best I've seen in my lifetime. I'm 27, so you auld fuckers have more games to choose from than me, but it was a perfect performance in every single way. We've just gone to our nearest rivals in the league and played them off the park in a manner that showed the entire fucking world that we're not lucky, we're not just long ball merchants, we're not the benefactors of refereeing decisions or VAR and that ultimately, the significant lead over the festive period is actually going to count for something this time.



I say it was the best performance I've seen because it had absolutely everything. Leicester didn't have a single shot on target at home. We controlled the ball, we moved the ball, we created chance after chance. We won all the individual battles; we were faster, stronger, hungrier. We were calm yet viciously alive to every loose ball and maintained our composure and concentration for the 90 minutes. The Premier League's leading scorer might as well have stayed home, got his best Stone Island gear on and hit the town for a few pints because we didn't give him a thing to feed on. We dominated in every single aspect for the entire game and the players seemed to enjoy it just as much as we did.



I've watched us beat every side, I've watched incredible comebacks and been fortunate to be there for a couple of them. I've seen us raise our game to play United and the like when we didn't have the resources or players to match them. I've seen us batter Everton enough times, I've seen us overwhelm teams at Anfield when the chips were down and we were up against it. But in terms of a full 90 minute performance then last night was the best and most complete victory I've seen in all my years as a Liverpool fan. It was fucking perfect.

