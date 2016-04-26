« previous next »
PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 10:01:52 PM
Oh come let us adore them.

Come and Behold them.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
I don't get the comparisons between the pen last night to the TAA incident v City. This one went straight on the arm of a defender who leaned in to it, the other one deflected off an attacking player on to the arm of a defender moving the opposite direction of the ball.
They don't think it be like it is, but it do.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 10:41:43 AM
I don't get the comparisons between the pen last night to the TAA incident v City. This one went straight on the arm of a defender who leaned in to it, the other one deflected off an attacking player on to the arm of a defender moving the opposite direction of the ball.
One was deflected from a couple of meters away, one traveled 20 yards....

The ref had a perfect view of both incidents...

Bernard blows goats

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:43:09 AM
One was deflected from a couple of meters away, one traveled 20 yards....

The ref had a perfect view of both incidents...



Exactly, and both decisions were spot on.
They don't think it be like it is, but it do.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: dai_bonehead on Today at 09:15:20 AM
This tickled me more than it should. But you're right. Remember the massive threads of hate filled vitriol? I've never understood how a loss used to result in so many pages of shite, whereas a glorious win only merits a smaller amount of output.

It's great to see the boys win on the pitch and also see the number of happy and positive posters.

Doubters to believers?

A loss also brings in the WUMs who support other clubs but have accounts here pretending to be LFC fans. Dont see as much of them when were winning.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 09:40:51 AM
If I'm going to be critical at all, which feels wrong after such a performance, it's that Salah gets a severe case of tunnel vision when he gets the ball in the area, wherever it is. He just looks to shoot all the time and it's frustrating. He might be frustrated that things aren't going for him right now, but it's not the solution to force things and go for stuff that isn't there.
They were my thoughts at the time & was kind of hoping that he was going to be the one subbed for Divock. He's almost trying too hard to score as if thats the only thing he can do to contribute to the team especially after his awesome last season?
Then you have Bobby who is such a sublime player it's unreal, his 2nd goal was for me one of my favorite goals this season, he kills the ball which was travelling at some speed dead & then calm as you like passes it in to the top corner!!! Absolute class personified.
Watched it with my father in law & he said it was like Liverpool v a 2nd division side, although Leicester were just starting to have their best(only) spell where they looked like they were just getting back into the game until we got the penno, which looke harsh at first sight but the replay was pretty conclusive wasn't it?
That was total domination football at our nearest rivals,  What. A. Team
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
I genuinely think that the performance last night was the best I've seen in my lifetime. I'm 27, so you auld fuckers have more games to choose from than me, but it was a perfect performance in every single way. We've just gone to our nearest rivals in the league and played them off the park in a manner that showed the entire fucking world that we're not lucky, we're not just long ball merchants, we're not the benefactors of refereeing decisions or VAR and that ultimately, the significant lead over the festive period is actually going to count for something this time.

I say it was the best performance I've seen because it had absolutely everything. Leicester didn't have a single shot on target at home. We controlled the ball, we moved the ball, we created chance after chance. We won all the individual battles; we were faster, stronger, hungrier. We were calm yet viciously alive to every loose ball and maintained our composure and concentration for the 90 minutes. The Premier League's leading scorer might as well have stayed home, got his best Stone Island gear on and hit the town for a few pints because we didn't give him a thing to feed on. We dominated in every single aspect for the entire game and the players seemed to enjoy it just as much as we did.

I've watched us beat every side, I've watched incredible comebacks and been fortunate to be there for a couple of them. I've seen us raise our game to play United and the like when we didn't have the resources or players to match them. I've seen us batter Everton enough times, I've seen us overwhelm teams at Anfield when the chips were down and we were up against it. But in terms of a full 90 minute performance then last night was the best and most complete victory I've seen in all my years as a Liverpool fan. It was fucking perfect.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Fuckin brilliant aren't we?
At last the TRUTH 26th April 2016

Still don't buy the s*n.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
I love the long switch passes we have started utilising. Hendo, Trento, Virgilo, were all at it last night. Opens up so much space.
They don't think it be like it is, but it do.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 11:05:54 AM
I love the long switch passes we have started utilising. Hendo, Trento, Virgilo, were all at it last night. Opens up so much space.

Very simple on the face of it and very effective. We keep the ball in a little pocket near to the touchline and draw the opposition players in. We can pass and rotate the ball as well as anybody and then once the space is opened up as you say we switch and it all opens up.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 11:05:54 AM
I love the long switch passes we have started utilising. Hendo, Trento, Virgilo, were all at it last night. Opens up so much space.
On the left is the heatmap for the five Leicestser midfielders, on the right Trent.



Love how we seem to suck them over to the right to release the lad.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
I told you winning that World cup was gonna put starch in their shorts. Imagine your a kid playing in the park or the schoolyard with your mates, can you even imagine somebody coming up and putting a medal around your neck and saying "you play for the very best team in the whole world."  Its mind boggling, how many teams there are in the world and you are the top of the pile?!

I figured it would be all kind of theoretical until they got there and then they would get swept up in the moment, especially if they had to battle and it wasn't easy, and thats exactly how it turned out, in they end they won both games by outlasting the opponent, by simply being better conditioned and tougher athletes who refused to lose and they ground them down and eventually swept them away. Perfect conditions for turning believers into Certain-ers. that team is doped on belief now.

and look at the result. that was magnificent yesterday. you could almost see the confidence rising off them like steam crazy crazy good that was. It was a no contest against a very good team away, foxes should have brought a second ball because they never got to use ours. we might watch back that game in a few years and go "yeah, that was a historically great team in its pomp."   Except there is quite a bit more pomp on offer imo.

Second half they are going to new heights should be fun to watch. 
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: RubenScouse on Today at 06:21:54 AM
That performance was like the masterclass of 88' when we beat 2nd place Nottingham forest 5-0.

More of the same please  :)
Yep. That's it.
Like I said, I struggle to find a better performance from us in the Premier League era as last night, especially because of the opposition and the ground.

Forest was the last one as good- as utterly convincing, as totally in control and command, as dominant and with a swaggoh that would make any Ferguson, Mourinho or Pep team quake in their boots!

Look at these twats. After chatting shit for pages on end... until the 3rd hit- then it was praise from then on in- begrudgingly... but with respect!
After the 3rd goal- and the mental gymnastics suddenly fade away:
Quote
DRM
Champions
Quote
PoTMS
Fecking hate Liverpool, fecking hate City as well for being so shit.
Quote
giorno
Supports: Real Madrid
Guys, i'm starting to think Liverpool might be good at this football thingy
Quote
PoTMS
What a cross. For fecks sake, we have AWB and Shaw totalling 80m and they have TAA and Robertson who they paid 7m for.
Quote
DavidDeSchmikes
3-0 Liverpool.
It is Liverpool's year
Quote
Nou_Camp99
Feck me they are good. What a team they are.......the twats.
Quote
izec
Arnold is a cheat code
Quote
Sanchez7
Liverpool have been brilliant tbf.
Quote
The Firestarter
Too fecking easy.
Quote
always_hoping
Michael Oliver proving how biased he towards liverpool again by giving that soft penalty.
Quote
Hulksmash
Feck me they are so good, im out
Quote
Siorac
Are they going to drop points ever again?

Leicester got brutally shown up against City and Liverpool. They've been impressive this season but clearly these two are on another level in comparison.
Quote
Sayros
As a neutral, I'm happy for Klopp, I always thought he was a great manager and I'm glad he's shedding the great losing coach tag he was given by some in the past. He's completely transformed Liverpool.
Quote
Florida Man
These guys are stupid good
Quote
LVGSdive
TAA is the best attacking defender in the world.
Quote
VorZakone
There's just so much offensive quality in this Liverpool team. A worldclass front 3 supported by the best fullback pair in the world
Quote
Wiltord02
Supports: Arsenal
Must be nice to have players who can cross :(
Quote
Ban
Oh well. They're pretty good.
Quote
Berbaclass
Fecking Pep not buying more CB's! :mad:
Quote
Verminator
It's taken them long enough get adjust to the back pass rule.

They're smashing it this year though. :(
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
we can play a bit... that is all I want to say!!
hehe

......

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Personally I loved Bobbys second goal in the way he controlled and gave the ball a slight lift with the outside of his right boot and then slotted it in, fantastic.

We really should have scored tons more if we were to be ultra critical, but the way we dispatched this second placed side... immense really. We made a very good side who have done wonders this season look extremely ordinary in their own back yard and thats saying something considering they have a formidable home record.

I do slightly worry about Salah and his tendency to aim for goal at all costs, but hes proven in the past few games that he can lay other players off so hopefully time for him to shine.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
I think this season we have learnt to be the team that does just enough to win. We keep going until the end, we don't over exert ourselves, we do enough to win. A bit like under Paisley, and I can't give higher praise than that.

However when we feel the need to hand out a spanking to a challenger boy do they get a spanking. Leicester were lucky not to be on the wrong end of a cricket score last night.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Not many teams will make the mistake again of giving TAA such freedom to destroy them like Leicester yesterday.  Brendan can get back in his box for that tactic. It was obvious from the off they were short on their left but saying that they couldnt have stopped us anyway. Hopefully Henderson is ok, it didnt look too bad other than a painful one on the shin.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Into these reds me.

I wasn't concerned that they were going to cause us problems, best team in the world by a mile.

These are the days my friend, enjoy them for they won't be around forever.
Now I'm a believer.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
That is probably the best I have seen us play since The 1979 Charity Shield against Arsenal which we won 3-1. Before the game last night I would of taken a draw but we raised our game to a new level.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: toe punt on Today at 12:12:21 PM
Not many teams will make the mistake again of giving TAA such freedom to destroy them like Leicester yesterday.  Brendan can get back in his box for that tactic. It was obvious from the off they were short on their left but saying that they couldnt have stopped us anyway. Hopefully Henderson is ok, it didnt look too bad other than a painful one on the shin.

Looked to me that they looked to.focus on our left , Robertson and Mane were targeted leaving Mo and Trent to have a field day.

There are too many creators on the team that the opposition need to pick a couple to target and hope the others have an off day

Keita has taken this to another level with what he offers through the middle, teams are literally getting it from all angles.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
the way Naby can just glide past the first man, and then he just keeps running. He's developed a game plan (probably since childhood  ;D) you beat the first guy with silky smooth and then its a simple give and go and you've got the ball on the penalty spot. He does it time and again so simple yet so good. Its that glide past-he finds it easy nobody else can do it.

to defend him you pretty much need to put 3 men on 2 the first guys gonna get spanked and then you need to defend the give and go. so thats all fine you can game plan him but theres those other guys out there like mo and sadio and virgil that also require double teams, and of course the backs love a good piece of grass to run in. Its almost unfair dropping an in form Naby in the top third.

Luv it! outrageous.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 09:38:19 AM
Maybe I'm confusing it with Schmeichel's.

Edit: Yeah, just watched Rodgers post game interview back and it wasn't him who said that.

He said on one post game interview that they where still in the game (which they where score wise of course) and where building momentum in the 2nd half till the peno.  I mean, they didn't even get a shot on target and didn't build any momentum of note, so it was a bit bullshitty, but Rodgers has form for talking some wham generally so no big deal. And what he said wasn't anywhere near as ridiculous as the rubbish his dick of a goalie came out with  ;D

Anyway, onwards we go!
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
We were fucking unbelievable. The shock on the faces of the people who only watch MOTD was a joy to behold, they were convinced we weren't playing well this season. Watching the reality hit them was magic.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Remember all the talk of 'playing poorly' and winning being the sign of champions and what'll it be like when we start playing well etc.

Well we've started playing brilliantly and it's not even January.

Jurgen Klopp and his assistants have utterly transformed the club from top the bottom since FSG brought him in. It's just incredible where we are now.

If you're not enjoying the ride get your head checked, we are fucking boss!
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 09:50:00 AM
Did Milner premeditate his penalty or watch Schmeichel go one way and tapped it in the other? I've watched it back a few times and can't really tell. Unlike other penalties that are tapped in this way, there was no stutter or pause before the kick. Interesting to know how he decides to take it, especially because if he premeditated it and the keeper guesses it right it's an easy save.

His foot was shaped in a way as to put the ball to his right, which made Schmeichel read that and go to his left (Milner's right), while Milner disguised it and actually put the ball to his left. This is why he was confident of the penalty, because without the disguise, it would've been an easy save for Schmeichel.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
First and last time at the KP for me, their fans are absolute weapons! :butt
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
All this and Minamino to be added to the mix...
"I was only in the game for the love of football -- and I wanted to bring back happiness to the people of Liverpool."

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 10:41:43 AM
I don't get the comparisons between the pen last night to the TAA incident v City. This one went straight on the arm of a defender who leaned in to it, the other one deflected off an attacking player on to the arm of a defender moving the opposite direction of the ball.

Strangely enough they seem to have forgotten how they got their 2nd goal against Leicester. A penalty given after an outrageous dive from Sterling. Selective amnesia from Blueloon yet again.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
That was a massive win and real statement to the rest of the league. All the narratives about our hectic christmas schedule, injuries and fatigue catching up with us, jetlag from Qatar, and Leicester being able to put some pressure on us were completely blown apart.

This team is something really special and continues to improve every week. We completely nullified the threat from Vardy, bossed the midfield, owned both the wings, and were clinical with our chances. It's no exaggeration to say it could have been 6 or 7.

The sight of Trent bombing 60 yards to get on the end of the pass and fire it into the bottom corner without breaking stride just made me laugh out loud at just how good he is, and how good this team is.

We needed to go up a gear against a team like Leicester and we did it in style. The travelling Kop provided the soundtrack to the entire game, despite the small-time Leicester fans try to cheer every mistake and their feeble efforts to start some singing of their own.

No side in Europe will want to face us this season, and I'm sure many managers and players that watched that game will be wondering today what the hell they can do to stop us.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quite simply a stunning performance.

Leicester are a decent side, especially at home and we made them look like a league 2 side. What is fantastic is how every single player in the squad has brought into the way we play so no matter which front 6 players are chosen, the result is the same.

I honestly cannot pick our best midfield when everyone is fit. Fabinho is a must but the other 2 are almost Im possible, Hendo almost certainly next but now Keita looks like the player we signed last summer, Gini is class as ever, the Ox is resembling his pre injury form and not forgetting the option of Lallana. An embarrassment of riches!
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: Groundskeeper Willie on Today at 10:41:43 AM
I don't get the comparisons between the pen last night to the TAA incident v City. This one went straight on the arm of a defender who leaned in to it, the other one deflected off an attacking player on to the arm of a defender moving the opposite direction of the ball.

Let them piss and moan. The reality is we were 3 up against city after 50mins and absolutely battered leicester last night. They can talk all they want about these decisions changing the course of the game but it's all nonsense attempting to cover up their own poor performances.

If we'd been handed a beating like last night theres no chance I'd be pointing fingers at refereeing decisions 'costing us'
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
What a pen by Milner by the way.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
The bit on 55 mins in where Ndidi fights off Firmino and Keita to win the ball 25 yards from his own goal, and gets five yards from the half way line with three of our men around him before Henderson surgically confiscates the ball and slots it up the line to Salah. They had to burst lungs to even get close to getting out of their own half.
Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Today at 03:13:47 PM
The bit on 55 mins in where Ndidi fights off Firmino and Keita to win the ball 25 yards from his own goal, and gets five yards from the half way line with three of our men around him before Henderson surgically confiscates the ball and slots it up the line to Salah. They had to burst lungs to even get close to getting out of their own half.
We're like a swarm of bees!
Can't get rid of us! ;D
Let's drink to him once more. He was a good Stalker.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 PM
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist
