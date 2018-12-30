« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA

Good King Wencesloolahs

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #520 on: Today at 12:19:18 AM
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:13:26 AM
What that team did tonight was out of this world. On paper the second or third hardest game of the season, on the back of a nightmare schedule in which we've just returned from the other side of the world, the day after Christmas, away from home, and we have just absolutely dismantled them. What a team, what a coach, what a club!
I think the club World Cup win has had a really positive impact on us, you can't beat the warm weather in the middle of winter and our schedule hasn't been as tough as it could have been
Garnier

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #521 on: Today at 12:19:56 AM
One of our best performances ever since Klopp arrived

We controlled the game so well, it was brilliant. I can't emphasize this enough - every game there's a moment where you're most vulnerable and in trouble, but tonight was just impeccable.

Happy Holidays!!
Learpholl

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #522 on: Today at 12:20:19 AM
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:29:52 PM
I think the Anfield game probably flattered Leicester. We were well the better team that day and shouldn't have had to rely on a last minute pen.

They put that right tonight though. Absolutely no messing, just clinical football. Can't remember Leicester even making it to the half way line very often.

In both games combined Leicester had an xG of .22
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #523 on: Today at 12:22:04 AM
Quote from: Good King Wencesloolahs on Today at 12:19:18 AM
I think the club World Cup win has had a really positive impact on us, you can't beat the warm weather in the middle of winter and our schedule hasn't been as tough as it could have been

I don't think that started with the club world cup last weekend, i think the Barcelona second leg from last season & then winning the champions league has given the players a confidence boost they can win no matter what.
simesy

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #524 on: Today at 12:31:42 AM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Yesterday at 10:59:22 PM
Utter fucking c*nts

https://twitter.com/JacqueCastiles/status/1210327091180384257?s=20
That's very sad they use that especially when they've had their own recent tragedy to contend with but when your team gets routed on the pitch and thats the only thing you can cling to well what sad lives they must lead. They're not the first and wont be the last lot of supporters to do this especially when we are making their sides look second rate.
vivabobbycurmudgeongraham

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #525 on: Today at 12:35:43 AM
Outstanding performance.....and the most beautiful thing is we are nowhere near our full potential yet...
Golyo

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #526 on: Today at 12:36:40 AM
The future is definitely red.
Andy82lfc

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #527 on: Today at 12:39:16 AM
Quote from: simesy on Today at 12:31:42 AM
That's very sad they use that especially when they've had their own recent tragedy to contend with but when your team gets routed on the pitch and thats the only thing you can cling to well what sad lives they must lead. They're not the first and wont be the last lot of supporters to do this especially when we are making their sides look second rate.

Who gives a fuck mate, its two c*nts out of thousands, fuck em, enjoy the fact we pretty much put on one of the best displays since Ive been alive. Trounced then. What a night!!
Mighty_Red

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #528 on: Today at 12:41:43 AM
A brilliant performance all round and if anything, could've been winning 5 or 6 suck was our dominance.

Considering the break, we looked fresh and hungry, if a little wayward in front if goal.

Definite pen, then we suddenly become ruthless and destroyed them.

To think that at some point in the 1st half I was thinking that TAAs deliver was a little below par. He changed that plus that goal was a thing of beauty.

13pts, let's see what Wolves do now.
red mongoose

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #529 on: Today at 12:45:49 AM
Fuck's sake, we're a bit good. An imperious performance that left them in tatters.
Shite Name

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #530 on: Today at 01:00:07 AM
As a Liverpool fan whos from Leicester, all I can say is that theres nothing like seeing the 3 points go from my hometown back to Anfield, we was fucking beautiful tonight, on a side note, my diehard Leicester mate said that we was the best team hed seen in the flesh at the KP place, I fucking love us, goodnight Redmen x
a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #531 on: Today at 01:00:43 AM
Recorded it on Deportes, just finished watching.

Thoroughly enjoyed the inestimable Andres Cantor calling Henderson "Hendo," and commenting merely "que golasso" after Trent's surging run and finish.

 ;D
Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #532 on: Today at 01:21:29 AM
Outstanding stuff. Total dominance and strangled the supply lines to Vardy perfectly, Gomez allows us to get that bit higher. Hendo magnificent, Bobby was so composed and I am struggling to remember anything like the performance from Trent from any other LFC fullback in the 45 years I have been watching the Reds.

Be interesting to when we next play with the brakes off a bit as I am convinced we have played within ourselves so far and the trip to Qatar has been used as a catalyst.

What a time to be a Red.
kezzy

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #533 on: Today at 01:32:59 AM
Absolutely imperious performance.  Made the team thats closest to us in the league look like a Sunday league team.  Dominated them from start to finish and if Mane and Salah would have had their shooting boots on that could have been close to double figures.  Also Trent Arnold at only 21 is the best attacking full back in the world and hes only gonna get a lot better.  Fuckin amazing player. 
Keith Lard

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #534 on: Today at 01:33:51 AM
Quote from: Rudolph's Seaside Pleasure-Provider on Today at 01:21:29 AM
Outstanding stuff. Total dominance and strangled the supply lines to Vardy perfectly, Gomez allows us to get that bit higher. Hendo magnificent, Bobby was so composed and I am struggling to remember anything like the performance from Trent from any other LFC fullback in the 45 years I have been watching the Reds.

Be interesting to when we next play with the brakes off a bit as I am convinced we have played within ourselves so far and the trip to Qatar has been used as a catalyst.

What a time to be a Red.

What a time to be a Red indeed! Loved that from start to finish. Wonderful boxing day
Dougle

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #535 on: Today at 01:41:28 AM
Ah lads (and lassies), that's as good as it gets. Wow.
demain

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #536 on: Today at 01:42:02 AM
Unfortunately slept through the match, dreamt that they'd beaten us 3-1 and woke up drenched in sweat, was never quite so relieved to check the score on the phone.  :hally
Red_Rich

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #537 on: Today at 01:45:05 AM
My God this team is so streetwise these days it's scary.

Performance of champions that was.
Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #538 on: Today at 01:46:05 AM
Cannot help but feel that this was a momentous night in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

I have witnessed imperfect beauties challenge for the title under Benitez and Rodgers - makeshift title challengers built by accident that we saw momentarily like passing trains before the teams were scattered across Europe. Mythical players like Fabio Aurelio, Yossi Benayoun, Kolo Toure, a born again Steven Gerrard. Unfancied teams unexpectedly punching above their weight and cruelly falling short, lessons in hope.

This team is it, it is not an imperfect beauty, you will find no weaknesses apart from man. This is it. This is a juggernaut. The juggernaut that we all hoped for when we needed to crawl over the line in 08-09 and 13-14. We are marching over the line now, game by game, a majestic glacier unstopping forward inch by inch.

Oh god, this is the team.
Desert Red Fox

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #539 on: Today at 01:51:32 AM
What a team.

I unfortunately had to miss the second half but was able to watch it shortly after, even though I already knew the score. It didn't make it less impressive.

We, essentially, nullified them. We made the second-placed team in the 2019-20 Premier League look completely uneffective and powerless. Not even remotely threatening despite them having an in-form goalscorer like Vardy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is barely 21 years old and he's the best RB in the world. He still has a whole decade ahead of him as an elite-level footballer... which is absolutely a mouth-watering prospect. He's operating at a whole different level as of now and it's amazing to watch.

But it's all about the team itself. A team of colossi. Walk around them.

O come let us adore them.
CentenaryBoy

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #540 on: Today at 02:26:25 AM
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 01:46:05 AM
Cannot help but feel that this was a momentous night in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

I have witnessed imperfect beauties challenge for the title under Benitez and Rodgers - makeshift title challengers built by accident that we saw momentarily like passing trains before the teams were scattered across Europe. Mythical players like Fabio Aurelio, Yossi Benayoun, Kolo Toure, a born again Steven Gerrard. Unfancied teams unexpectedly punching above their weight and cruelly falling short, lessons in hope.

This team is it, it is not an imperfect beauty, you will find no weaknesses apart from man. This is it. This is a juggernaut. The juggernaut that we all hoped for when we needed to crawl over the line in 08-09 and 13-14. We are marching over the line now, game by game, a majestic glacier unstopping forward inch by inch.

Oh god, this is the team.

This sounds just about right to me...
him_15

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #541 on: Today at 02:31:41 AM
Completely outclassed and destroyed them.
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #542 on: Today at 02:33:51 AM
Quote from: a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please on Today at 01:00:43 AM
Recorded it on Deportes, just finished watching.

Thoroughly enjoyed the inestimable Andres Cantor calling Henderson "Hendo," and commenting merely "que golasso" after Trent's surging run and finish.

 ;D
any chance you could upload that? :)
MNAA

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #543 on: Today at 02:34:12 AM
Quote from: Legoland on Yesterday at 10:37:22 PM
Since Hendo replaced Fabinho in the 6?

The team was defending well even before Gomez. Gomez is a good defender but I think what you're trying to get at is wrong. At least at the moment Gomez is not significantly superior to Matip.
Hendo has been brilliant but Fabinho ahead of Hendo in the #6 role every time. And respectfully (to Matip), he only gets to play when Gomez is not 100%.
duvva

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #544 on: Today at 02:43:00 AM
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 02:34:12 AM
Hendo has been brilliant but Fabinho ahead of Hendo in the #6 role every time. And respectfully (to Matip), he only gets to play when Gomez is not 100%.
Perhaps, but before Fabinhos injury I think there was a fear that it was a real blow because no one could directly replace him. I think that weve shown thats not the case, if anything weve produced some of our best performances this season since hes been out (and thats not a dig at Fabinho).
Obviously Jordan can play numerous roles for the team, but hes been brilliant in the 6 recently and I think its shown that Fabinho isnt as integral as it felt before his injury (again not a dig, just highlighting how good this team is at making light of missing important players)
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #545 on: Today at 02:47:24 AM
El Jefe!
Victor

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #546 on: Today at 03:02:15 AM
Was thinking at about 65 minutes how is this only 1-0 ?   We were murdering them .. totally dominating them  10 minutes later ....

We totally deserved to beat them by that kind of margin.  They weren't even close to us and it makes you think just how good this squad is when we can do that to a team that have been doing well in the league on their own patch

Great to see the number of clean sheets recently too
Capon Debaser

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
Reply #547 on: Today at 03:07:14 AM
If we were a foreign side we'd be every english dickheads favorite second team

But we're not LOL

They fucking hate how fucking good we are PARP!

Merry christmas everyone

cipher

Re: PL:
« Reply #548 on: Today at 03:09:51 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:04:42 PM
Me old man in his 70s:

"Reminds me of the Paisley era this"

 8)

This right here is my favourite post today.   Different generations of fans getting to see one of our greatest ever teams and it's so nice to see those who watched our previous title winning sides getting a chance to see it happening again!
Offline MolbyLovesGravlax

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #549 on: Today at 04:23:34 AM »
My favorite part was Schmeichel trying to play mind games with Milner, screaming in his face. Might as well have been the titanic trying to play mind games with the iceberg...
Offline Bolrick

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #550 on: Today at 04:31:06 AM »
Awesome result. Made rodgers and leicester look very very average.
Online Richie69

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #551 on: Today at 04:44:49 AM »
Best performance of the season, scoreline flattered them massively until the 70th minute.

Also the defence looking so assured was a massive positive, if we can get back last seasons clean sheets we have a fantastic combination of attack and defence.
Offline Peabee

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #552 on: Today at 04:57:58 AM »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:13:26 AM
What that team did tonight was out of this world. On paper the second or third hardest game of the season, on the back of a nightmare schedule in which we've just returned from the other side of the world, the day after Christmas, away from home, and we have just absolutely dismantled them. What a team, what a coach, what a club!

Yep. Plenty were saying a draw would be fine, then the lads do that. Seems like were improving as the season progresses. Must be frightening for opponents. Really want us to do the league and CL double (which would be an international quadruple). That would cement Klopp and these lads as greats of the game.
Offline Peabee

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #553 on: Today at 05:00:03 AM »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:07:14 AM
If we were a foreign side we'd be every english dickheads favorite second team

But we're not LOL

They fucking hate how fucking good we are PARP!

Merry christmas everyone

On the flip side, Ive seen overseas fans (Madrid, Barca, Juve etc) talking about us as the best on the planet.

Hoping the lads just continue taking each game as it comes and pulling out results.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #554 on: Today at 05:26:44 AM »
Quote from: Bolrick on Today at 04:31:06 AM
Awesome result. Made rodgers and leicester look very very average.

We make most teams on the planet look very very average.

Especially teams who finished 9th last season and are in the middle of a surprising second-place season so far.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #555 on: Today at 05:29:10 AM »
Last season, games against Leicester and West Ham, cost us the title. We played them during the winter period. This season, we know what it's like to put our hands on a trophy, and we know what a good fucking feeling it is. We'll fight till the end to achieve what every red wants!

 :scarf :scarf :scarf
Online Didi_ram

Re: PL: Leicester 0 v Liverpool 4 31 74' Bobby 70 Milner 77 TAA
« Reply #556 on: Today at 05:58:54 AM »
Feel for Brendan. A thrashing was due from us, and we managed it against the classy man leading his team to a wonderful 2019-20. This was our best away performance under Klopp in the league IMO, barring the 1-4 vs City.
