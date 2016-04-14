Cannot help but feel that this was a momentous night in the history of Liverpool Football Club.
I have witnessed imperfect beauties challenge for the title under Benitez and Rodgers - makeshift title challengers built by accident that we saw momentarily like passing trains before the teams were scattered across Europe. Mythical players like Fabio Aurelio, Yossi Benayoun, Kolo Toure, a born again Steven Gerrard. Unfancied teams unexpectedly punching above their weight and cruelly falling short, lessons in hope.
This team is it, it is not an imperfect beauty, you will find no weaknesses apart from man. This is it. This is a juggernaut. The juggernaut that we all hoped for when we needed to crawl over the line in 08-09 and 13-14. We are marching over the line now, game by game, a majestic glacier unstopping forward inch by inch.
Oh god, this is the team.