What a team.



I unfortunately had to miss the second half but was able to watch it shortly after, even though I already knew the score. It didn't make it less impressive.



We, essentially, nullified them. We made the second-placed team in the 2019-20 Premier League look completely uneffective and powerless. Not even remotely threatening despite them having an in-form goalscorer like Vardy.



Trent Alexander-Arnold is barely 21 years old and he's the best RB in the world. He still has a whole decade ahead of him as an elite-level footballer... which is absolutely a mouth-watering prospect. He's operating at a whole different level as of now and it's amazing to watch.



But it's all about the team itself. A team of colossi. Walk around them.



O come let us adore them.