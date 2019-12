I think the Anfield game probably flattered Leicester. We were well the better team that day and shouldn't have had to rely on a last minute pen.



They put that right tonight though. Absolutely no messing, just clinical football. Can't remember Leicester even making it to the half way line very often.



I think there was a case of unfinished business. They were lucky to get away with 2-1 from Anfield. The snide Perez was lucky he didn’t get thumped, and that assault on Mo, all made me think that our lads would be up for it.They had a point to prove. To be fair Rodgers found it very hard to take any positives in his interview.He was choking on the fact we pressed them to destruction and carved them apart at will.This is some team, and we are no longer the innocents that Real cheated in Kiev. We are seriously fucking good.