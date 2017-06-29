That's the best we have controlled a game all season, especially considering it was against a very good Leicester team full of confidence. Infact it's the best controlled game over the last few seasons I'd say. Can't think of many better than that.
Some of our lads were phenomenal. TAA, Henderson, Gomez, Keita, Bobby, Van Dijk - take your pick. Vardy, Maddison - didn't do a thing, or rather didn't get a chance to. Special mention for Gomez for me, there were 1 or 2 maybe played better, but some of his positional play and his closing space off the ball was incredible