Leicester City Vs Liverpool
26th December 2019 - 20:00
Team News
Liverpool - Ox, Fab, Matip and Lovren out
Leicester - Barnes doubtful
Likely teams:
Alisson
TAA Gomez VVD Robbo
Hendo, Gini, Keita
Mo, Bobby, ManePerez Vardy Albrighton
Maddison Tielemans
Ndidi
Chilwell Evans Soyuncu Ricardo
Schmeichel
Ill be honest boys and girls, forgot I was doing this one and its Xmas Eve so.....talk about it
