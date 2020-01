That's the way I see Giggs' cup semi final goal v Arsenal. Horrendous goal keeping. Seaman falls backwards instead of just standing up straight.



Wait what. So you don't care that it was deep into extra time with Utd a man down, that Giggs ran the length of the pitch, beat a couple of players before lashing it into the roof of the net? It's all about Seaman falling backwards? I can't even... what?If I had time I'd dig up all the great Liverpool goals where the opposition keeper's feet were planted because they just couldn't react to the finish in time just to see if you poo-poo those goals too.