Author Topic: Festive period football  (Read 42392 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 06:16:19 PM »
Why is Etihad attendance so poor?
They seem to only sell out games against big teams, cups and average opposition is seldom over 90% full.
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 06:16:34 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 06:06:53 PM
At a guess well probably get it for Coronation Street in between the games and how Steve Mcdonald swindled Alec Gilroy out of the Rovers.

Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 06:16:56 PM »
Quote from: S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin? on Today at 06:11:27 PM
Haha, I see youve met Andy before.

Sadly Ive not had that um....pleasure
Online DelTrotter

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 06:16:57 PM »
Awful stuff, basically De Bruyne and 21 shit footballers.
Online ShrewKop

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 06:16:57 PM »
Everton have been so poor, seems a matter of time before City score
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 06:17:06 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:15:10 PM
Fuck this is dull. At least Doctor Who starts soon

I cant watch that, cannot get my head around thinking I'd give the Doctor one
Online lgvkarlos

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 06:17:43 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:15:10 PM
Fuck this is dull. At least Doctor Who starts soon
Anybody got any knitting patterns they can post? 😴
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 06:17:43 PM »
Booing? Entitled pricks :wanker
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 06:18:01 PM »
Wow, booing.
Online JovaJova

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 06:18:11 PM »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Today at 06:16:57 PM
Everton have been so poor, seems a matter of time before City score

City havent been much better

Really awful stuff. Everton have zero ability to string more than three passes together.
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 06:18:39 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:17:43 PM
Anybody got any knitting patterns they can post? 😴

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 06:18:53 PM »
Half-time.  A snore draw do far.

Ridiculous number of empty seats.  Bet it's a sell-out though...
Online Tobelius

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 06:18:57 PM »
Well what an exciting festival of football that was
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 06:19:19 PM »
That ad on BT then - no fucking way a kid smiles when he gets Everton stuff for Christmas
Online Agent99

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 06:19:31 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:11:41 PM
Mcmanaman advocating Everton adopting a long ball tactic, that really isn't how the school of science play and he should know that.
How many times has he said Fletch so far?
Online beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 06:19:47 PM »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 06:18:57 PM
Well what an exciting festival of football that was

I enjoyed it

Another half like that please
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 06:19:50 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 06:19:19 PM
That ad on BT then - no fucking way a kid smiles when he gets Everton stuff for Christmas

It was wind
Online duvva

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 06:19:55 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 06:17:06 PM
I cant watch that, cannot get my head around thinking I'd give the Doctor one
Capaldis gone mate 😉
Online robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 06:20:56 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:19:55 PM
Capaldis gone mate 😉

 :-* :-*
Online Tesco selection box fudge fiddler

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 06:21:02 PM »
El Shitico.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 06:21:37 PM »
City was poor as well, their best chance was Mahrez handballing the ball and diving for a penalty.
Online FiSh77

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 06:22:27 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 06:19:55 PM
Capaldis gone mate 😉

He watches the William Hartnell ones
Online kloppagetime

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 06:22:46 PM »
For the money they have spent City squad depth is shocking
Online Zoomers

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 06:23:19 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:21:37 PM
City was poor as well, their best chance was Mahrez handballing the ball and diving for a penalty.

They'll bring on Aguero and then it will be game over.
Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 06:23:24 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:22:27 PM
He watches the William Hartnell ones




Ooh. He'd get it.

Offline elsewhere

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 06:23:28 PM »
how much did that pay for Cancelo anyways?
Offline elsewhere

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 06:24:00 PM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 06:23:19 PM
They'll bring on Aguero and then it will be game over.
yeah he dives more realistically.
Online plucking affattedgoose

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 06:24:53 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:23:28 PM
how much did that pay for Cancelo anyways?

Think £40-50 million odd?

Cheap for a right back though, poor lambs
Online John C

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 06:25:41 PM »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 06:17:43 PM
Anybody got any knitting patterns they can post? 😴
;D
Online kennedy81

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 06:26:08 PM »
Nice Eddie Howe aint feelin so nice right now.
Online jingllebellc jingllebellc

Re: Festive period football
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 06:26:55 PM »
Sounds like I'm missing a classic.  :o
