Kane's done his hammy. perfect timing for us
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Oh no! Sir Harry of Kane offside and injured.What a pity
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Never like to see players going off injured. Unless we're playing their team soon.
double wammy hammy
Could have been worse, could have been a sprained jaw.
Everton have a decent chance against that City line up IMO.
Did Ali just kick the keeper on his shin?
Bravo in goal for Man City again, Carson on the bench. Was Edersons challenge deemed to be violent conduct and a 3 game ban then, or is he injured?Not that it matters today, particularly.
Wait....was he just looking at the tactics he was writing?
Like they actually want to win
Ancelotti probably does. Some of the Everton fans think the title is done anyway - it's been fixed by VAR dont you know?
Love watching Spurs and Maureen struggle.
Illness apparently
Is it just me or does Ryan Bertrand look like the spawn of Mr. DT and Troopz?
Are all this round's games in the PL on BT sport like amazon uk? I am sure I read that somewhere
