plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,550
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2760 on: Today at 04:33:58 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:33:21 PM
Kane's done his hammy. perfect timing for us

Prefer it when he plays to be honest
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,108
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2761 on: Today at 04:34:03 PM
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Today at 04:33:38 PM
Oh no! Sir Harry of Kane offside and injured.

What a pity :(
His head was offside 🤔
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,021
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2762 on: Today at 04:34:13 PM
On side for him and off side for his west ham string.

Hopefully not repairable by the 11th
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
  • kopite
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2763 on: Today at 04:35:10 PM
Oops....Kane watching our game against Spurs from his armchair!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2764 on: Today at 04:35:33 PM
He was a mile offside. 

Love watching Spurs and Maureen struggle. 
Logged
Quote from: Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,021
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2765 on: Today at 04:36:03 PM
double wammy hammy
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,214
  • kopite
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2766 on: Today at 04:36:05 PM
Haha...changed man my arse!
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,864
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2767 on: Today at 04:36:27 PM
Mourinho being a dick, what a surprise  ;D
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,141
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2768 on: Today at 04:36:32 PM
Maureen acting like an utter tit again...
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,073
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2769 on: Today at 04:36:34 PM
Haha fuck off Jose.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,550
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2770 on: Today at 04:36:35 PM
Wait....was he just looking at the tactics he was writing? :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2771 on: Today at 04:36:57 PM
Maureen is a bell-end.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,537
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2772 on: Today at 04:37:22 PM
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Today at 04:33:09 PM
Never like to see players going off injured.  Unless we're playing their team soon.

Or if they're massive bellends. Which Kane obviously is.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,389
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2773 on: Today at 04:37:25 PM
Quote from: SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?! on Today at 04:36:03 PM
double wammy hammy

Could have been worse, could have been a sprained jaw.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2774 on: Today at 04:38:03 PM
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 04:37:25 PM
Could have been worse, could have been a sprained jaw.

or a broken nose?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,807
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2775 on: Today at 04:38:37 PM
Everton have a decent chance against that City line up IMO.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2776 on: Today at 04:39:05 PM
Did Ali just kick the keeper on his shin?
Logged

T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,141
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2777 on: Today at 04:39:26 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:38:37 PM
Everton have a decent chance against that City line up IMO.
:lmao

Like they actually want to win


:lmao
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2778 on: Today at 04:39:40 PM
Ali is diving little prick.  twice in this game he's done it and managed to get away with no yellow.
Logged

Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2779 on: Today at 04:39:50 PM
Bravo in goal for Man City again, Carson on the bench. Was Edersons challenge deemed to be violent conduct and a 3 game ban then, or is he injured?

Not that it matters today, particularly.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,336
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2780 on: Today at 04:39:54 PM
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 04:39:05 PM
Did Ali just kick the keeper on his shin?

Something to that effect.
Logged

Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,864
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2781 on: Today at 04:40:07 PM
that Jack Stephens for Southampton has had an excellent game so far.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,706
  • Dutch Class
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2782 on: Today at 04:41:24 PM
Quote from: Kekuleyule y'all! on Today at 04:39:50 PM
Bravo in goal for Man City again, Carson on the bench. Was Edersons challenge deemed to be violent conduct and a 3 game ban then, or is he injured?

Not that it matters today, particularly.

Illness apparently
Logged

oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,592
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2783 on: Today at 04:41:27 PM
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 04:36:35 PM
Wait....was he just looking at the tactics he was writing? :lmao

Bielsa style :)

https://streamvi.com/watch.php?video=1577896581
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,807
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2784 on: Today at 04:41:51 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 04:39:26 PM
:lmao

Like they actually want to win


:lmao


Ancelotti probably does. Some of the Everton fans think the title is done anyway - it's been fixed by VAR dont you know?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,605
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2785 on: Today at 04:42:30 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 04:39:26 PM
:lmao

Like they actually want to win


:lmao

I don't think Ancelotti fully understands the script yet.
Logged

plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,550
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2786 on: Today at 04:43:59 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:41:51 PM
Ancelotti probably does. Some of the Everton fans think the title is done anyway - it's been fixed by VAR dont you know?

Maybe their attitude will change to them being the ones to win us the league, if they win today. And thatll always be with us.
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Red_Rich

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,855
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2787 on: Today at 04:44:41 PM
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Today at 04:35:33 PM
Love watching Spurs and Maureen struggle. 

Normally I would too ... But the way them and Chelsea are doing their combined best to hand United 4th spot is getting annoying.
Logged

newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,336
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2788 on: Today at 04:45:15 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:41:24 PM
Illness apparently

Got drunk last night.
Logged

scouseman

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2789 on: Today at 04:45:48 PM
Are all this round's games in the PL on BT sport like amazon uk? I am sure I read that somewhere
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,706
  • Dutch Class
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2790 on: Today at 04:45:56 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 04:38:37 PM
Everton have a decent chance against that City line up IMO.

If these have any pretensions of ever getting out of their rut and being who they claim they are, then these need to start winning games like this. Otherwise, Ancelotti is going to be gone real quickly
Logged

rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2791 on: Today at 04:46:06 PM
I really hope we thump Spurs in their billion pound stadium with Marueen going mental.
Logged

Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,864
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2792 on: Today at 04:46:06 PM
Spurs almost fluke a goal, massive deflection off Bertrand goes just wide.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,970
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2793 on: Today at 04:47:28 PM
let's dispel once and for all with this fiction that Mourinho doesn't know what he's doing. He knows exactly what he's doing.
Logged

robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2794 on: Today at 04:47:38 PM
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 04:39:26 PM
:lmao

Like they actually want to win


:lmao


Ancelotti hasn't been tainted by the bitters yet and he will love to do Guardiola over.
Logged

kloppismydad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2795 on: Today at 04:47:56 PM
Is it just me or does Ryan Bertrand look like the spawn of Mr. DT and Troopz?

Logged

Kekuleyule y'all!

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,346
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2796 on: Today at 04:48:32 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:41:24 PM
Illness apparently

Cheers.

Id probably pull a sickie too if I had to play behind that back line.
Logged

elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,970
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2797 on: Today at 04:49:49 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 04:47:56 PM
Is it just me or does Ryan Bertrand look like the spawn of Mr. DT and Troopz?


he looks like the love child of Patrice Evra and Shane Long
Logged

Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,513
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2798 on: Today at 04:51:35 PM
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 04:45:48 PM
Are all this round's games in the PL on BT sport like amazon uk? I am sure I read that somewhere
Yes
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Festive period football
Reply #2799 on: Today at 04:51:48 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 04:33:21 PM
Kane's done his hammy. perfect timing for us

That chin is an awful weight to be carrying around
Logged
