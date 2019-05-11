« previous next »
Festive period football

Guz-kop

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2120 on: Today at 11:04:33 AM
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 10:59:05 AM
Wonder how long itll take the posh souls from Wolverhampton to start the predictable chants today? Maybe even faster than the mutants singing it at Everton yesterday.

They're completely weird. Massive brexit area, now tory and a typical soccer AM fanbase
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2121 on: Today at 11:11:14 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:13:31 AM
2 days between games versus 3 days between games. If they dont heavily rotate their players will be knackered. If they do they wont be at their strongest. We have a huge advantage just from that today.

Remember when we had that fixture schedule a couple of years back, City home new years eve 5.30pm, then Sunderland away at 3pm, 2nd January, we struggled at Sunderland just got a point up there could easily have lost.

Apparently Chelsea was penciled to be the 4.30pm kickoff today, we should have been 2pm match, but Wolves objected, due to playing Friday night & wanted a little longer rest so we're the 4.30pm match, it's the reason why City v Sheffield United is 6pm even though they're not on live in the UK
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2122 on: Today at 12:20:09 PM
Celtic v Rangers game kicking off soon.    :wave

This stream works for me    cricfree.live/watchfeeds/index/85
Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2123 on: Today at 12:31:19 PM
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2124 on: Today at 12:34:31 PM
Morelos can't score against Celtic, & Scott Brown is a yarddog.
latortuga

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2125 on: Today at 12:39:05 PM
My model has Rangers as the better team by some distance.  Celtic's home form has been average on a strength of opponent metric.

See Rangers can't upset the apple cart here.
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2126 on: Today at 12:45:17 PM
Odds on for a Morelos booking, maybe a sending off. ;D
DelTrotter

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2127 on: Today at 12:47:45 PM
Rangers totally dominant again. So a flukey Celtic win coming up it is.  ;D
sminp

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2128 on: Today at 12:49:28 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:47:45 PM
Rangers totally dominant again. So a flukey Celtic win coming up it is.  ;D

Yeah they look a much better side so far
rawcusk8

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2129 on: Today at 12:49:59 PM
Lennon and Brown two of the most likeable chaps in football.
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2130 on: Today at 12:50:09 PM
Quote from: Santta's Red Breastts on Today at 12:45:17 PM
Odds on for a Morelos booking, maybe a sending off. ;D

Him or Scott Brown, who's already been a massive shithouse 2/3 times in the opening 15 minutes.
Yosser0_0

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2131 on: Today at 12:52:28 PM
When is Morelos going back to get his hair cut finished?
 :o
Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2132 on: Today at 12:53:55 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 12:50:09 PM
Him or Scott Brown, who's already been a massive shithouse 2/3 times in the opening 15 minutes.

Yep, Scott Brown wouldn't last 2 minutes in the championship.
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2133 on: Today at 12:54:03 PM
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:52:28 PM
When is Morelos going back to get his hair cut finished?
 :o

Probably during his next suspension, so Tuesday maybe?
