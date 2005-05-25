« previous next »
Festive period football

newterp

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2080 on: Today at 09:33:03 PM
Oh good this Williams guy is a diver too.
John C

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2081 on: Today at 09:33:05 PM
I don't think we'll ever get a worse Saturday nights viewing.
Horrendous.
laughing under sunny meadows

Macphisto80

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2082 on: Today at 09:33:13 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 09:30:36 PM
Owen Hargreaves now likening Rashford to Ronaldo

No words
Yes. He's been doing it all game. Says Rashford is a "special player", and United are a different team with Martial in it. Has he been paying attention to either of these form?
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2083 on: Today at 09:33:18 PM
Uniteds play acting and cheating is now miles clear of all clubs in England

Its every player and the kids
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2084 on: Today at 09:34:11 PM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 09:33:13 PM
Yes. He's been doing it all game. Says Rashford is a "special player", and United are a different team with Martial in it. Has he been paying attention to either of these form?

I think he simply knows his audience

Samie

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2085 on: Today at 09:34:16 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 09:30:36 PM
Owen Hargreaves now likening Rashford to Ronaldo

No words

Ronaldo as in now? The 50 odd year old?  :D
Gerry Attrick

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2086 on: Today at 09:35:14 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:33:05 PM
I don't think we'll ever get a worse Saturday nights viewing.
Horrendous.

Clearly haven't sat through a recent episode of Casualty, John.
Yosser0_0

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2087 on: Today at 09:35:35 PM
Why do they both with these bollox stats. 'Burnley have only scored 1 goal against Man United in 50 years'. Turns out they've played each other 12 times!!
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2088 on: Today at 09:36:36 PM
Finally one of the fucking cheats get it
kennedy81

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2089 on: Today at 09:37:01 PM
outrageous fucking dive :lmao
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2090 on: Today at 09:37:20 PM
Oh my god please
Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2091 on: Today at 09:37:39 PM
Williams needs to work on his dive.  That was utterly ridiculous.
gemofabird

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2092 on: Today at 09:37:53 PM
"Anticipating contact"
Father Ted

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2093 on: Today at 09:38:03 PM
What an awful game.
DHL: sponsors of Rudolph's Chopper

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2094 on: Today at 09:38:08 PM
Burnley are shite.  Hope they get flushed this season.
Caligula?

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2095 on: Today at 09:39:03 PM
Famous victory.
beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2096 on: Today at 09:39:13 PM
:lmao

Ronaldo esque finish
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2097 on: Today at 09:39:13 PM
Pathetic football club but special shout out to Charlie Taylor :lmao

Rancid
kennedy81

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2098 on: Today at 09:39:36 PM
Rashaldo almost fucks it up.
Hymer Red

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2099 on: Today at 09:40:00 PM
Come on Burn..... Oh never mind useless cnuts
Gerry Attrick

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2100 on: Today at 09:40:13 PM
Even the Burnley players' names are boring. You can tell a team with Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, Chris Wood, Ashley Westwood aren't going to be spraying it around.
kennedy81

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2101 on: Today at 09:40:34 PM
What an absolutely shite match. Proper bombs away stuff from Burnley at the end. Jesus christ.
Macphisto80

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2102 on: Today at 09:41:25 PM
LOL state of that finish. Fluffed it twice and it still went in.
bornandbRED

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2103 on: Today at 09:41:59 PM
Horrible seeing these fuckers win anything. Cant wait to smash them at Anfield in a few weeks.
TheTeflonJohn

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2104 on: Today at 09:42:45 PM
Kin ell, that was like watching two amoeba`s trying to bum each other with no lube.
John C

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2105 on: Today at 09:42:49 PM
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:39:03 PM
Famous victory.
And that's the thing. 2 nil will look respectable but it was fucking awful.
Mustn't complain though, keeps that soft shite at the wheel.

The sooner Burnley fuck off the better.
oxenstierna

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2106 on: Today at 09:43:06 PM
Poor McNeil, get him outta there and into Klopps arms
Macphisto80

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2107 on: Today at 09:43:16 PM
That game is one for Roy Hodgson's porn collection. Absolute utopia. A joy to watch.
Hymer Red

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2108 on: Today at 09:43:34 PM
Spot of luck Pellegrini getting sacked gives them summat to talk about after the match
DHL: sponsors of Rudolph's Chopper

Re: Festive period football
Reply #2109 on: Today at 09:43:42 PM
Phil Neville we'll see you again at Anfield tomorrow.  Like fuck we will NBC getting fucked of tomorrow.
