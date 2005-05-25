Owen Hargreaves now likening Rashford to Ronaldo No words
Yes. He's been doing it all game. Says Rashford is a "special player", and United are a different team with Martial in it. Has he been paying attention to either of these form?
Owen Hargreaves now likening Rashford to Ronaldo No words
I don't think we'll ever get a worse Saturday nights viewing.Horrendous.
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from
Famous victory.
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]