But that's the point; currently it is being judged on such fine millimeter margins.And maybe I'm getting this wrong, but if Adama Traore's spine is slightly behind Trent's, his pecs could still be ahead because his torso is so much bigger and deeper, right? And that's assuming both are standing straight upright; in practice their body postures are likely to be widely varying.So you'd have to change the offside rule and say that it's no longer whether your body is in an offside position; instead one is offside if one's transponder is ahead of the defender's.That could be done, but it would go against the current understanding of the law and people would claim that an bigger players will gain an advantage.I guess if offside was restricted to feet only then a transponder system might work, with transponders at the front and back tips of players' boots.
It's a pen but Kane made a meal of it to make sure it was given.So it was a pen but Kane's still a dickhead.
Cantwell is a lovely player, very composed under pressure
Leicester closing the gap at the top a little bit. Id forgotten what that was like.PS state of Arsenal in twelfth there. Hodgson had us in twelfth when he was sacked.
race for fourth is interesting. Just imagine Wolves or Sheffield United in the Champions League. It couldn't happen.... Could it?
Burnley will be only 1 point behind Utd if they win tonight
Everyone on RAWK is on the Cantwell train.
That Williams dude had laceless boots. Is that common nowadays? I'm all for having a loose fit when I play, but cannot imagine no laces.
Feel sorry for Norwich. They have the ability to threaten bigger clubs with their style of play, but have often been undone due to a combination of a lack of quality and bad luck
Page created in 0.053 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.81]