Festive period football

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1960 on: Today at 07:16:22 PM
It was a peno, same as the one for City was a peno the other night.  Not sure there is a whole lot of need for Everton-esque cryarsing and conspiracies every time a team we don't like gets a penalty.

Both Kane and Mahrez made absolute meals of them, but that doesn't mean they where not penalties.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1961 on: Today at 07:16:52 PM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 07:07:11 PM
But that's the point; currently it is being judged on such fine millimeter margins.

And maybe I'm getting this wrong, but if Adama Traore's spine is slightly behind Trent's, his pecs could still be ahead because his torso is so much bigger and deeper, right? And that's assuming both are standing straight upright; in practice their body postures are likely to be widely varying.

So you'd have to change the offside rule and say that it's no longer whether your body is in an offside position; instead one is offside if one's transponder is ahead of the defender's.

That could be done, but it would go against the current understanding of the law and people would claim that an bigger players will gain an advantage.

I guess if offside was restricted to feet only then a transponder system might work, with transponders at the front and back tips of players' boots.

I would think that each player's spinal position is quite consistent - it's their frame in front of the spine (chest size etc) that will vary, so a transponder between their shoulder blades (where they're already using some form of GPS unit) should also be consistently placed.  Once all in agreement that would be the case then it becomes matter of fact - one transponder will be in front of, or behind, another.

If a striker leans too early into a sprint he runs the risk of offside.  If he holds his upper body back a little and his feet are in a more advanced position then how much of an advantage has he gained with his feet - he won't have enough forward momentum due to his upper body posture.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1962 on: Today at 07:17:04 PM
Get up Kane you soft c*nt
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1963 on: Today at 07:17:18 PM
It's a pen but Kane made a meal of it to make sure it was given.

So it was a pen but Kane's still a dickhead.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1964 on: Today at 07:17:50 PM
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:17:18 PM
It's a pen but Kane made a meal of it to make sure it was given.

So it was a pen but Kane's still a dickhead.

I think this is most accurate. Especially the dickhead part.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1965 on: Today at 07:19:19 PM
7 mins injury time. Still time for Norwich to nick this
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1966 on: Today at 07:20:23 PM
Cantwell is a lovely player, very composed under pressure
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1967 on: Today at 07:21:20 PM
Come on Norwich, let's be 'aving you
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1968 on: Today at 07:23:09 PM
Tim Krul taking one heck of a chance there  ;D
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1969 on: Today at 07:23:17 PM
Fuck off Kane you absolute weapon
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1970 on: Today at 07:24:54 PM
Full time 2-2
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1971 on: Today at 07:25:49 PM
Race for 4th is somehow even worse than last year
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1972 on: Today at 07:25:58 PM
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1973 on: Today at 07:26:11 PM
Kane is a horrible gobshite.

Always in the refs ear.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1974 on: Today at 07:26:20 PM
Norwich have bene fun to watch this season but their inability to keep leads and earn clean sheets will send them down. Having said that, they were robbed tonight.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1975 on: Today at 07:27:35 PM
race for fourth is interesting. Just imagine Wolves or Sheffield United in the Champions League. It couldn't happen.... Could it?
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1976 on: Today at 07:27:37 PM
Leicester closing the gap at the top a little bit.  Id forgotten what that was like.

PS state of Arsenal in twelfth there.  Hodgson had us in twelfth when he was sacked.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1977 on: Today at 07:29:32 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:20:23 PM
Cantwell is a lovely player, very composed under pressure
was he rested today, surprised he didn't start.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1978 on: Today at 07:30:44 PM
Worst race for 4th in history. Spurs will probably get it by pure default, a bit like they ended up doing at the end of last season. They are fucking shite though. Only the slightest of bounces from Mourinho's appointment.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1979 on: Today at 07:31:39 PM
West Ham and Spurs are out form and we play them both in the next few weeks!
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1980 on: Today at 07:31:51 PM
Recent playacting aside, that Kane is a monumental cock, just a total cheat, and he seems to got worse under shitcoat
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1981 on: Today at 07:32:09 PM
Quote from: Iska on Today at 07:27:37 PM
Leicester closing the gap at the top a little bit.  Id forgotten what that was like.

PS state of Arsenal in twelfth there.  Hodgson had us in twelfth when he was sacked.
Ah, sack Arteta ;)
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1982 on: Today at 07:32:58 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:20:23 PM
Cantwell is a lovely player, very composed under pressure

He's a good player.  A midfielder with an eye for goal.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1983 on: Today at 07:33:46 PM
Burnley will be only 1 point behind Utd if they win tonight
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1984 on: Today at 07:35:11 PM
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 07:27:35 PM
race for fourth is interesting. Just imagine Wolves or Sheffield United in the Champions League. It couldn't happen.... Could it?

Hopefully Sheffield United
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1985 on: Today at 07:36:33 PM
Pogba out. Doing his level best to never have to play for them again.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1986 on: Today at 07:37:18 PM
Feel sorry for Norwich. They have the ability to threaten bigger clubs with their style of play, but have often been undone due to a combination of a lack of quality and bad luck
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1987 on: Today at 07:38:39 PM
Burnley are crap so not expecting United to drop points. Burnley isnt a tough place to go despite the perception. We always win there, so do City, Chelsea, even Spurs and Arsenal. Ok maybe not the last two but theyre shite.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1988 on: Today at 07:38:54 PM
Quote from: Mr_Shane on Today at 07:27:35 PM
race for fourth is interesting. Just imagine Wolves or Sheffield United in the Champions League. It couldn't happen.... Could it?

No chance for Sheffield. They've vastly overperformed and offer little else other than being just a well-drilled and well-organized side. They'll drop off during the second half of the season and finish anywhere between 8th-11th.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1989 on: Today at 07:44:52 PM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:33:46 PM
Burnley will be only 1 point behind Utd if they win tonight

I hope so. I have 'young players' in the Solskjaer post-match interview bingo if they lose.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1990 on: Today at 07:45:03 PM
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:20:23 PM
Cantwell is a lovely player, very composed under pressure
Touch of the Lallanas about him.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1991 on: Today at 07:48:37 PM
Everyone on RAWK is on the Cantwell train.  ;D :D
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1992 on: Today at 07:49:34 PM
My guess is 1-1, goals from a Rashford pen and a De Gea howler
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1993 on: Today at 07:52:57 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:37 PM
Everyone on RAWK is on the Cantwell train.  ;D :D
Can't deny he's quite a cutie
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1994 on: Today at 07:56:27 PM
Norwich are a most curious side. They have taken points from only 7 out of 20 games. Yet those 7 games include wins over City and Everton and draws against Leicester, Arsenal and now Spurs.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1995 on: Today at 08:05:00 PM
That Williams dude had laceless boots. Is that common nowadays? I'm all for having a loose fit when I play, but cannot imagine no laces.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1996 on: Today at 08:06:46 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:05:00 PM
That Williams dude had laceless boots. Is that common nowadays? I'm all for having a loose fit when I play, but cannot imagine no laces.

Like slippers werent they!
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1997 on: Today at 08:10:24 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:05:00 PM
That Williams dude had laceless boots. Is that common nowadays? I'm all for having a loose fit when I play, but cannot imagine no laces.

He was also afraid of walking in his socks to get the one he lost it seems...
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1998 on: Today at 08:10:27 PM
The day Burnley go down will be the day I'll crack open a bottle of Dom Peringon (after this May of course). Dyche is a cancer to football that needs to be removed immediately.
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1999 on: Today at 08:11:11 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:37:18 PM
Feel sorry for Norwich. They have the ability to threaten bigger clubs with their style of play, but have often been undone due to a combination of a lack of quality and bad luck

I don't think they strengthened much in the summer either did they? It was always going to be tough.

I think/hope Norwich have a solid relationship with Daniel Farke, cos they really do play some good football for him, and the team very much look to be in it together and work hard for each other and the coach. So regardless of relegation he'd stay, although of course he could choose to leave of his own accord!
