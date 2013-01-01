But that's the point; currently it is being judged on such fine millimeter margins.



And maybe I'm getting this wrong, but if Adama Traore's spine is slightly behind Trent's, his pecs could still be ahead because his torso is so much bigger and deeper, right? And that's assuming both are standing straight upright; in practice their body postures are likely to be widely varying.



So you'd have to change the offside rule and say that it's no longer whether your body is in an offside position; instead one is offside if one's transponder is ahead of the defender's.



That could be done, but it would go against the current understanding of the law and people would claim that an bigger players will gain an advantage.



I guess if offside was restricted to feet only then a transponder system might work, with transponders at the front and back tips of players' boots.



I would think that each player's spinal position is quite consistent - it's their frame in front of the spine (chest size etc) that will vary, so a transponder between their shoulder blades (where they're already using some form of GPS unit) should also be consistently placed. Once all in agreement that would be the case then it becomes matter of fact - one transponder will be in front of, or behind, another.If a striker leans too early into a sprint he runs the risk of offside. If he holds his upper body back a little and his feet are in a more advanced position then how much of an advantage has he gained with his feet - he won't have enough forward momentum due to his upper body posture.