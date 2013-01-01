« previous next »
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:29:21 PM
The power for every one of these marginal offsides lies with the man who has control of the pause button.

I am astonished that no one ever brings this up on telly. It's not whether an armpit or a fingertip, or an elbow are in an offside position. We're all examining the wrong thing, treating this still image as if it's gospel.

In reality it's all about the guy who decides to freeze frame the action.
Also they determine the horizontal plane from a point that is in contact with the ground, which leads to determining right shoulders from where the left foot is at times, or left knees from where the right foot is etc. This would be a perfectly accurate system if players were 2D cardboard cut outs.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:26:39 PM
Has everyone missed that West Ham equalised, or did I imagine it?

presume not many are watching it? Norwich game is on the telly here!

Great challenge from Zimmerman, looked to take a nasty blow to the head for his troubles too.
Re: Festive period football
You just need to put a bit more trust in the assistant referees. If it's so close that you can't tell whether they've made a mistake or not you go with their decision. None of this drawing lines bollocks to see if someone's bloated stomach is offside or not.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:33:47 PM
Must be leaving.

Not worth anymore that £40 million

but what about the dabs?
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 06:34:20 PM
Also they determine the horizontal plane from a point that is in contact with the ground, which leads to determining right shoulders from where the left foot is at times, or left knees from where the right foot is etc. This would be a perfectly accurate system if players were 2D cardboard cut outs.

They also determine it from a camera angle that is nowhere near in line to where the players are so it's impossible to tell
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:34:50 PM
You just need to put a bit more trust in the assistant referees. If it's so close that you can't tell whether they've made a mistake or not you go with their decision. None of this drawing lines bollocks to see if someone's bloated stomach is offside or not.

Speak for yourself love
Re: Festive period football
All of above are posted after most var decisions.

I reckon Riley doesn't want var. Lets face it,you can say it shows up the officials or you can say it assists them.

Riley must think the former and wants it finished. We constantly hear fuck var and they need to scrap it.

Music to Rileys ears. He surely can't think the current method is an intelligent way to use var.

It's ruling out goals, lifeblood of the game, when not so long ago rules were modified to try to increase goals per game.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 06:29:52 PM
But you can't automate it. Where would you put the chip or transponder or whatever it is on the player's body? You'd literally need hundreds of them all over the surface of the player's body, because you can't tell in advance which bit of the player will need to be judged.

It's not like putting a transponder in a ball because all balls are of a uniform size, whereas players come in all shapes and sizes

??  Surely a single transponder inbetween the shoulder blades is enough?  If the call is made to accuracy of a few inches then how much advantage is the player gaining.  Surely the whole point of the offside rule existing, is to prevent attackers gaining an advantage?
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 06:15:08 PM
Agreed. Players stand, move and run with their feet. What does it matter if they are leaning forward ahead of the last defender, if their feet are behind they still have to MOVE ahead of the defender to gain an advantage.

Offside should be based on position of feet only. Nothing else
That would be one possible solution. What I really don't understand is why in this day and age in the most lucrative league of the most popular sport on Earth are they using software from the digital stone age.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:33:47 PM
Must be leaving.

Not worth anymore that £4.0 million
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:34:50 PM
You just need to put a bit more trust in the assistant referees. If it's so close that you can't tell whether they've made a mistake or not you go with their decision. None of this drawing lines bollocks to see if someone's bloated stomach is offside or not.

It's a shame Luke Shaw doesn't play up front for them, otherwise Man Utd wouldn't have scored half as many goals as they have.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:34:50 PM
You just need to put a bit more trust in the assistant referees. If it's so close that you can't tell whether they've made a mistake or not you go with their decision. None of this drawing lines bollocks to see if someone's bloated stomach is offside or not.
Assistant referees have been making horrendous errors, that's one of the reasons why VAR was introduced.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:29:21 PM
In reality it's all about the guy who decides to freeze frame the action. 

It's not the guy who pauses. It's simply the technical limitations. The video has a certain frame rate and that results in a certain margin of error. They cannot stop the video exactly when the ball is played because that moment might be between two frames of the video so they take the first frame after the ball has clearly been played. However depending on the speed an attacker is running his position between frames can change more than ten centimetres. When you then get decisions that a player was 3 centimetres offside you can't be sure that that was actually the case...
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:30:26 PM
Var has been pretty consistent in calling offside on tight calls from the arm pit like this though.  Measuring from feet would be the same issue as you'd still have centimetres in it with a margin for error when the video is stopped.

But at least it would remove most of the bullshit vertical (slanted) lines, as they would only ever be a maximum of, say, 30cm off the floor, rather than going from a shoulder, over 5ft up in the air.

It also removes the "lean" from the equation.

As I said earlier, a defender will usually be leaning away from the goal because he's running OUT towards the ball, whereas the attacker is almost always going to be leaning IN towards the goal, because that's the direction he's running.

The benefit should always be given to the attacker, but using the current rules & structures, it benefits defences more.

Eliminate the lean and get better results.

They also need to 100% confirm the minimum accurate distance that can be measured.

I've seen estimates of anything up to 3 inches, meaning that they should not be allowed to adjudicate on anything less than or equal to that distance.

Finally, I wonder if it would be possible to line up a strip of small cameras the full length of the touchline (don't want a moving camera like we tried in Rugby League, as a few players were injured by running in to it).
But surely a fixed strip of cameras, possibly even with a laser aligner on each, like an alarm system - Attached to a slim board or long plank, that clips together to cover the full length of each touchline, could be implemented, which also remopves the argument about "perspective".

Sounds a bit ridiculous, but is it any more ridiculous than some guy in Stockley Park effectively deciding whether or not to grant a goal by aligning and re-aligning his vertical lines, to put them either just on- or just off-side.  We've seen it done before.
Re: Festive period football
The referee wasn't going to give anything there until Kane told him to. Ridiculous.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:32:43 PM
End of the day it's incompetence. We agree that the decision is wrong. I dont see the point in arguing other whether it was a shoulder or elbow when neither would be a reason to call it off, or to have a go at me for being hyperbolic. However I apologise if it offended you.
You didnt offend me mate, but all the conspiracy theories like ''first they ruled him off for coming back from an offside position, then they realised that isn't the rule so they quickly invented another reason to save face...'' just detract from the real point of failure which is that millimeter tight calls are being attempted on irregular shaped bodies in unusual non-rest positions, where the millisecond choice of moment of freeze-frame can make inches of difference.

The VAR officials aren't unaware of the rules and aren't making things up; they're struggling with a system that is not fit for purpose in such tight calls.

It would be better for the rules to be simplified: make offside contingent only on position of feet and make clear whether the attacker or defender has the benefit of doubt where the question is irresolvable (ideally attacker). That way you are working with a simple and limited set of variables. Not the unlimited set currently trying to be addressed by technology that is not up to the job.
Re: Festive period football
Erikson free kick makes it 1-1.
Re: Festive period football
Quote from: phonic on Today at 06:40:53 PM
The referee wasn't going to give anything there until Kane told him to. Ridiculous.

Kane was also offside
