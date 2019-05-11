« previous next »
Festive period football

newterp

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1560 on: Today at 03:01:33 PM
Thats a penalty
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1561 on: Today at 03:01:47 PM
A 'man bun' just looks fucking stupid in my opinion.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1562 on: Today at 03:02:12 PM
Almiron almost scores 40 seconds in
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:02:49 PM
Deffo a pen   :(
Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1564 on: Today at 03:02:59 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:32:01 PM
Still have no idea why VAR just doesn't use feet. Again this armpit nonsense is just well, nonsense.
They're just following the Laws of the Game, where any part of the body apart from arms and hands can be offside.

I can certainly see that this might be a good time to tweak the offside Law to say that a player is only offside if his feet are in an offside position. So what if he's leaning forward or whatever?
BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,447
Re: Festive period football
Reply #1565 on: Today at 03:03:49 PM
My stream must be a couple of minutes behind.

You's typed out that's a pen when it hadn't kicked off on my stream   :(
Rush 82

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1566 on: Today at 03:08:42 PM
Pen? Where?
John C

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1567 on: Today at 03:09:39 PM
any other bs streams?
Floydy

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1568 on: Today at 03:10:20 PM
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 02:58:07 PM
I'm watching via a stream, here if anyone is interested.

http://www.ovostreams.com/newcastle-vs-everton.php
Cheers Paul, just clicked on it. Come on you Barcodes
Yosser0_0

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1569 on: Today at 03:11:26 PM
Commentator saying Everton are going 4-2-4? Really?
John C

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1570 on: Today at 03:13:19 PM
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 03:10:20 PM
Cheers Paul, just clicked on it. Come on you Barcodes
Seems dodgy to me, any others?
Rush 82

Festive period football
Reply #1571 on: Today at 03:13:29 PM
Bitters 1

Calvert Lewin
rafathegaffa83

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1572 on: Today at 03:13:55 PM
Calvert-Lewin scores 0-1
newterp

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1573 on: Today at 03:14:28 PM
Newcastles last 3 mins were terrible.
disgraced cake

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1574 on: Today at 03:14:59 PM
Considering they got him from the Championship Calvert Lewin isn't as bad as some people make him out to be. Never gonna be the main striker either.
FiSh77

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1575 on: Today at 03:15:05 PM
Deserved lead, Newcastle are fucking shite, no way are they getting anything here
Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1576 on: Today at 03:15:06 PM
Every time I see Newcastle play this season, I can't figure out how they have picked up as many points as they have.

Deserved lead for the blueshite.
Reese

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1577 on: Today at 03:16:17 PM
That came off a corner given when Keane headed off his own shoulder.

Fortunate. ;D
plucking affattedgoose

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1578 on: Today at 03:16:49 PM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:15:06 PM
Every time I see Newcastle play this season, I can't figure out how they have picked up as many points as they have.

Deserved lead for the blueshite.

Theyre absolute dogshit, hopefully they start getting dragged towards the bottom
Rush 82

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1579 on: Today at 03:20:18 PM
Newcastle moving like a team that's had cement poured into their boots
Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1580 on: Today at 03:21:28 PM
St James's Park is absolutely dead, as are the teams it looks like, sounds like a training match.
mikeb58

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1581 on: Today at 03:23:54 PM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:15:05 PM
Deserved lead, Newcastle are fucking shite, no way are they getting anything here

Don't mind Carlo, and because of the position we are in the moment I don't even begrudge seeing our neighbours improving under him. That shouldn't be too difficult today like, as you rightly say Newcastle
are fucking shite and I hope they go doon.

As long as we beat the bitters in the Prem, knock them out of the Cup now and again, that's all that really bothers me. Following us under Klopp is too much fun to be arsed worrying about what all the other garbage get up to!


WhoHe

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1582 on: Today at 03:29:02 PM
Quote from: John C on Today at 03:09:39 PM
any other bs streams?
If you have Windows this AceStream is good 35f8fe4ba11f66e840808bb9eefc768d6e5c2a09 others in here https://home.footybite.com/
John C

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1583 on: Today at 03:30:05 PM
Ta mate
FiSh77

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1584 on: Today at 03:31:09 PM
Newcastle goal disallowed for offside
Dim glas yn siaced Santa

Re: Festive period football
Reply #1585 on: Today at 03:40:02 PM
At least Newcastle are trying to make a game of it now, they have been the better team last 10 - 15 mins. Still not working short arms hard enough though.
