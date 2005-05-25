One more
One more after the non booking...
no chance
1/3 rd of the match to go. De Bruyne already running in treacle. Wolves will get another I reckon.
City are getting legged across all sides at the moment. Only a matter of time.
Any streams?
One thing in Wolves favour is I dont think City know how to shut up shop
Gundogan coming on for De Bruyne now, not a surprise!
That shot was de bruyne basically saying "fuck it. I want to go off now"
How can a team with an extra man have so little control
Why are they still playing with a back 5 and two holding midfielders?
