« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26] 27   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing Day football  (Read 12886 times)

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:10:43 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 09:08:51 PM
One more
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:07:39 PM
One more after the non booking... :D

No way Wolves are getting anything from this...
Logged

Online JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:10:43 PM »
Quote from: Good King Wencesloolahs on Today at 09:10:05 PM
no chance

City look really really shite here. Dont rule it out.
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,280
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:10:57 PM »
City are getting legged across all sides at the moment. Only a matter of time.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for a League Championship
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:11:33 PM »
1/3 rd of the match to go. De Bruyne already running in treacle. Wolves will get another I reckon.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,652
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:11:43 PM »
In Martin Atkinson's world if you're a Liverpool player you're not allowed to sneeze on the opposition, but anyone else can make 9 fucking fouls and laugh abar it.

Bad c*nt.
Logged
laughing under sunny meadows

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,755
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:11:33 PM
1/3 rd of the match to go. De Bruyne already running in treacle. Wolves will get another I reckon.

Gundogan coming on for De Bruyne now, not a surprise!
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:11:51 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:10:57 PM
City are getting legged across all sides at the moment. Only a matter of time.

before they score again, you're right
Logged

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,960
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:12:00 PM »
Chrissy waddle's bastard love child to come off
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online ApfelStudel

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:12:01 PM »
Any streams?
Logged

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:12:35 PM »
Hope Wolves run themselves into the ground to get a result here (and get it in the last minute too)
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,172
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:12:45 PM »
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:12:47 PM »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Today at 09:12:01 PM
Any streams?

look in the woods near the mountain, usually they're around there
Logged

Offline WorldChampions

  • Charlie uniform november tango fan...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,725
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:12:53 PM »
If they don't slip up here then most of the match with 10 men, a game against the mighty Sheffield in less than 48 hours might do it.
Logged

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,317
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:12:59 PM »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:09:50 PM
One thing in Wolves favour is I dont think City know how to shut up shop

If "to shut up shop" means "to defend".  They're shocking, and a world away from our back four/five.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 09:13:13 PM »
My lad Jack is slating Traore because he never uses his left foot.
Logged
He's got a tattoo on his wrist that says "I hate blackie blackie blackie blacks, and I fucking love handballing it into the opponent's goal and away from my own goal, and biting people, and kicking young kids in the bollocks when they ask for autographs. And diving. I fucking love that."

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for a League Championship
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,060
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:13:28 PM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 09:11:48 PM
Gundogan coming on for De Bruyne now, not a surprise!

Yep, hasn't been tracking back the last 10 minutes.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,867
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:14:27 PM »
That shot was de bruyne basically saying "fuck it. I want to go off now"
Logged

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,960
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:14:38 PM »
Gonedogging comes on
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online Jul Chrimbo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,974
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 09:14:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 09:10:09 PM
We all get older. Theres a little blue pill no-one needs to know.

 ;D
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 09:14:51 PM »
Quote from: stoa on Today at 09:14:27 PM
That shot was de bruyne basically saying "fuck it. I want to go off now"

He looks knackered
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 09:14:56 PM »
How can a team with an extra man have so little control
Logged

Online SANTA CLAUS YER CNUT! WHERE'S ME FCUKIN' BIKE?!?!

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,960
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 09:15:22 PM »
Just needed a foot on the end of that shoss
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:15:40 PM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:14:56 PM
How can a team with an extra man have so little control

They're playing the second best team in the world.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,172
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 09:15:50 PM »
Big Kev Der Broyner looked fooked coming off there.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,235
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 09:15:55 PM »
Why are they still playing with a back 5 and two holding midfielders?
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 09:16:38 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:15:55 PM
Why are they still playing with a back 5 and two holding midfielders?
Unbelievable isn't it?
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,285
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 09:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:15:55 PM
Why are they still playing with a back 5 and two holding midfielders?

And the 5 still not being able to get anywhere near Sterling?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,893
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 09:19:02 PM »
Useless
Logged

Online McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,856
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:19:09 PM »
Night and day to watching us this shite
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:19:22 PM »
Wolves are fucking dire.
Logged

Online Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,755
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:20:06 PM »
Vinegar on for Wolves.
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online Persephone

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • Boom!
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 09:20:16 PM »
That J.Otto is utter trash,  how is he a premier league footballer?
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,551
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 09:20:31 PM »
"Jony away from Walker"

nice
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,172
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 09:20:44 PM »
Walker is a dumb c*nt.
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 09:20:50 PM »
Walker is so brainless- he also looks absolutely knackered too
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,031
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 09:20:52 PM »
Sitter

FFS
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 09:20:56 PM »
Wolves will score again for me, they're so good at late goals. Extremely fit side.
Logged

Online Good King Wencesloolahs

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,460
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 09:21:01 PM »
Had to score that
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 09:21:18 PM »
How did that not go in ffs

Took it off Jimenez
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing Day football
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 09:21:39 PM »
Fuck off
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26] 27   Go Up
« previous next »
 