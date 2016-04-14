Its not pointless if the right decision is eventually taken.



Get better linesmen then or add GPS technology to the Premier League stadia and connect findings to the linesman's watch.Might as well stop the clock and add commercials like the NFL at this rate. The VAR fanclub really boggles my mind.It's benefitted the game about as much as Qatar and Abu DhabiI've seen enough of it and I really hope someone reverses the disaster soon and fucks off VAR from their league. VAR is not even close to a 100 % success rate anyway.