Boxing Day football

Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #80 on: Today at 01:14:54 PM
Graham Stott dishing out yellows like Christmas cards
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #81 on: Today at 01:17:08 PM
It's on Premier Sports here in Ireland and we have Martin Tyler on commentary. Good to hear he's as insufferable on every channel.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:17:34 PM
Go on Brighton
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #83 on: Today at 01:17:44 PM
Mourinho has 3 wins and 2 losses in the league so far, correct? They dont seem to have improved that much and, as expected, theyre incredibly boring to watch. Not surprising when he wont play any of their creative players.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #84 on: Today at 01:18:17 PM
Quote from: Good King Wencesloolahs on Today at 01:14:54 PM
Graham Stott dishing out yellows like Christmas cards

But now he'll stop and not give one for a deffo booking like these sorts of refs do.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:18:43 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:17:08 PM
It's on Premier Sports here in Ireland and we have Martin Tyler on commentary. Good to hear he's as insufferable on every channel.

that makes his usage of North American sports terminology even more daft, being as he's doing the world feed commetary.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:18:52 PM
Irritates me how many times that you get to the end of injury time and the ref waits for a corner to be taken before blowing the whistle.
Where is Clive Thomas when you need him?
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #87 on: Today at 01:20:03 PM
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:17:08 PM
It's on Premier Sports here in Ireland and we have Martin Tyler on commentary. Good to hear he's as insufferable on every channel.

Think he's on the world feed, watching on NBC and he's on there as well, chatting absolute shite all game then sounding like a right crying c*nt cos Brighton are winning
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #88 on: Today at 01:21:45 PM
Tyler Brighton have one thing go for them, yeah a definite offside!
 ::)

Right back to the test match, SA 6 down now!
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #89 on: Today at 01:23:11 PM
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 01:17:44 PM
Mourinho has 3 wins and 2 losses in the league so far, correct? They dont seem to have improved that much and, as expected, theyre incredibly boring to watch. Not surprising when he wont play any of their creative players.

Yep...never bought the whole "My time away from the game has helped me improve as a person and manager". 

Will be interesting to see how long his new found cheery disposition lasts for if results remain.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #90 on: Today at 01:23:48 PM
Quote from: Red Bird on Today at 01:14:36 PM
Its not pointless if the right decision is eventually taken.

Get better linesmen then or add GPS technology to the Premier League stadia and connect findings to the linesman's watch.

Might as well stop the clock and add commercials like the NFL at this rate. The VAR fanclub really boggles my mind.

It's benefitted the game about as much as Qatar and Abu Dhabi  :butt I've seen enough of it and I really hope someone reverses the disaster soon and fucks off VAR from their league. VAR is not even close to a 100 % success rate anyway.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #91 on: Today at 01:24:08 PM
The chemistry in this studio is morgue like.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #92 on: Today at 01:27:27 PM
Rosenthal channelling his inner Alan Partridge
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #93 on: Today at 01:29:34 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 01:24:08 PM
The chemistry in this studio is morgue like.

Which one? Prime or NBC?

I quite enjoy listening to different perspective from Eni Aluko on Prime instead of the usual suspects. I think she sometimes appear on BT as well.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #94 on: Today at 01:29:42 PM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Today at 01:09:57 PM
ha Sanchez is an awful defender. Can't believe they paid more than £40m for him.

He's absolutely shite and has been since nearly the start at Spurs and yet no one in the media calls it. And I think it was closer to £50m than £40m as well. Physically he's got everything, but utterly brainless and constantly switches off. Massive weakness for them.
Re: Boxing Day football
Reply #95 on: Today at 01:31:07 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Today at 01:11:18 PM
Isnt it

Tyler probably had sky put some clause in where this isnt a thing



Sky used to have it, wish they would bring it back.

As for the delays for VAR, I don't like it, but the correct decision was reached. If it stays the same, Brighton climb away from the bottom 3 for a while and Spurs don't go into 5th.
