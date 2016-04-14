Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy
Graham Stott dishing out yellows like Christmas cards
It's on Premier Sports here in Ireland and we have Martin Tyler on commentary. Good to hear he's as insufferable on every channel.
Mourinho has 3 wins and 2 losses in the league so far, correct? They dont seem to have improved that much and, as expected, theyre incredibly boring to watch. Not surprising when he wont play any of their creative players.
Its not pointless if the right decision is eventually taken.
The chemistry in this studio is morgue like.
ha Sanchez is an awful defender. Can't believe they paid more than £40m for him.
Isnt it Tyler probably had sky put some clause in where this isnt a thing
