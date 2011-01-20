Suarez never did anything for us at the highest level so he shouldn't win it. Salah has eclipsed him in every way possible. It's either VVD, Salah or Hendo (for longevity).



Without him, we'd not even gotten close to "the highest level" and we regressed Xabi-style the moment he walked out of the door. For me, my choice of Luis mainly comes down to how he so often defied the laws of physics. I doubt we'll ever see an indidivual performance like his four goals versus Norwich at Anfield ever again. Every single one of those finishes were outrageous. For the 90's in terms of competition, van Dijk, Salah or Mané would've won this with ease, but the 00's is Gerrard and the 10's Suárez for me.Still, van Dijk is real close to knocking him off the top spot since he's making things look ridiculously easy. Even so, he falls just short, a lot to do with spending 1.5 years less here during the decade.Salah's 2017-18 version was a bit ridiculous, so it's very tough on him to put him third, especially since he showed some of Luis' qualities that year. Even so, it's quite subjective. The feeling was always that without Luis we were fucked, whereas without Mo we busted Barcelona 4-0. From that standpoint, I'd argue that Luis' achievements of almost carrying a team without a resemblence of stability to a league title weighs heigher.Mané mainly falls short because of the insane competition and that he hasn't had a 30-goal season in the league. This autumn he's been playing better than Salah full stop - but still both are at an equal amount of goals. He's well ahead of Gerrard in fifth for this decade though.