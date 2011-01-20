« previous next »
Liverpool's Player of the Decade

Geppvindh's

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #40 on: Today at 12:49:38 PM
Top ten for me:
Salah
Suarez
Van Dijk
Mane
Firmino
Henderson
Coutinho
Gerrard
Sturridge
Milner

I was this close to picking Alisson but was just partial to some fond Coutinho and Sturridge memories. He could very well have replaced any of the bottom four.
jizzspunk

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #41 on: Today at 12:50:15 PM
Hendo...

a once upon a time swap with Clint Dempsey wasn't it if true ?

Yep....it's Hendo 👌
Sheer Magnetism

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #42 on: Today at 12:51:21 PM
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:38:43 AM
1. Suárez
2. van Dijk
3. Salah
4. Mané
5. Gerrard
6. Henderson
7. Alisson
8. Coutinho
9. Alexander-Arnold
10. Firmino
Very close to my 10, though I might have Sturridge just ahead of Bobby. People forget how amazing he was for that 18 months, though Bobby has obviously done it for longer. Suarez did things that were barely believable, almost on a weekly basis.
Asam

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #43 on: Today at 01:01:09 PM

1. Suarez- he shouldve Won the Ballon dor at a time when both Ronaldo and Messi were in their prime-
2. Salah- incredible goal scoring, redefined our expectations from a wide forward
3. VVD- unbelievable that hes only third, him and Alisson have been massive 

Asam

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #44 on: Today at 01:07:20 PM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 12:49:38 PM
Top ten for me:

Suarez
Salah
Van Dijk
Coutinho
Firmino
Mane
Alisson
Henderson
Milner
Trent

If we do win the title this season then I have to give extra weight to that achievement and the players responsible

deano2727

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #45 on: Today at 02:41:34 PM
While Suarez was the most talented, it would be doing the current team an injustice not to award it to one of them given what they are achieving. I would give it to Salah.
Geppvindh's

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:50:12 PM
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:07:20 PM
Quote from: Geppvindh's on Today at 12:49:38 PM
Top ten for me:

Suarez
Salah
Van Dijk
Coutinho
Firmino
Mane
Alisson
Henderson
Milner
Trent

If we do win the title this season then I have to give extra weight to that achievement and the players responsible



True, if we win the league then all the contenders from this season go right on top. I've anyway weighted them higher for winning Europe.
him_15

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #47 on: Today at 03:02:37 PM
Gerrard for me.
Linudden

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #48 on: Today at 03:15:42 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:51:21 PM
Very close to my 10, though I might have Sturridge just ahead of Bobby. People forget how amazing he was for that 18 months, though Bobby has obviously done it for longer. Suarez did things that were barely believable, almost on a weekly basis.

Gerrard/Henderson/Alisson is the most tricky part for me, since you could argue Alisson should be ahead of both in terms of peak performance during the decade but hasn't been here for long.

Sturridge came very close to making it but Firmino's ability to be a playmaker from a centre forward position wins a spot for him.
Linudden

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #49 on: Today at 03:18:57 PM
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:48:55 PM
Suarez never did anything for us at the highest level so he shouldn't win it. Salah has eclipsed him in every way possible. It's either VVD, Salah or Hendo (for longevity).

Without him, we'd not even gotten close to "the highest level" and we regressed Xabi-style the moment he walked out of the door. For me, my choice of Luis mainly comes down to how he so often defied the laws of physics. I doubt we'll ever see an indidivual performance like his four goals versus Norwich at Anfield ever again. Every single one of those finishes were outrageous. For the 90's in terms of competition, van Dijk, Salah or Mané would've won this with ease, but the 00's is Gerrard and the 10's Suárez for me.

Still, van Dijk is real close to knocking him off the top spot since he's making things look ridiculously easy. Even so, he falls just short, a lot to do with spending 1.5 years less here during the decade.

Salah's 2017-18 version was a bit ridiculous, so it's very tough on him to put him third, especially since he showed some of Luis' qualities that year. Even so, it's quite subjective. The feeling was always that without Luis we were fucked, whereas without Mo we busted Barcelona 4-0. From that standpoint, I'd argue that Luis' achievements of almost carrying a team without a resemblence of stability to a league title weighs heigher.

Mané mainly falls short because of the insane competition and that he hasn't had a 30-goal season in the league. This autumn he's been playing better than Salah full stop - but still both are at an equal amount of goals. He's well ahead of Gerrard in fifth for this decade though.
Sangria

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #50 on: Today at 03:19:30 PM
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:23:05 PM
How can you possibly pick Suarez over one of our current crop? Just contrarian for the sake of it. He may have been extremely talented, but we won nothing with him and he conducted himself poorly on the pitch. Give me Salah or Mane any day of the week over Suarez. For me, I have to go for Van Dijk. The transformational effects he's had on us has been mind blowing.

I'm loathe to actively praise Suarez, since he was such a c*** to us. But as a football player over the past decade, he's been far above everyone else for us.
aw1991

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #51 on: Today at 03:24:34 PM
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:23:05 PM
How can you possibly pick Suarez over one of our current crop? Just contrarian for the sake of it. He may have been extremely talented, but we won nothing with him and he conducted himself poorly on the pitch. Give me Salah or Mane any day of the week over Suarez. For me, I have to go for Van Dijk. The transformational effects he's had on us has been mind blowing.
Salah and Mane are unbelievable, but they are playing in the same team with the likes of VVD, Alisson, TAA, Firmino etc, and are coached by Jurgen Klopp. Suarez carried the team during the Hodgson/Dalglish/Rodgers era where absolutely no player on the team came close to his level, other than Sturridge at 13/14 (and he still wasn't as good).
Mighty_Red

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #52 on: Today at 03:29:28 PM
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Today at 12:48:55 PM
Suarez never did anything for us at the highest level so he shouldn't win it. Salah has eclipsed him in every way possible. It's either VVD, Salah or Hendo (for longevity).

Regardless of whether Suarez should win the award or not, there is no way you can say he did nothing for us. He dragged a team from possible CL contenders to the brink of the title.

Salah came into a team that was already pretty good and whilst what he did was stunning, he had Mane, Bobby and the rest to help him.
Van Halen

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #53 on: Today at 03:41:42 PM
Suarez. 
Wed have suffered a solid half decade of fighting for 8/9th without him.  What he almost did in 13/14 was enough to warrant stature in my mind.

We currently have fantastic players and a great team and hopefully we have such for years to come. I am not sure there will be a more talented individual player than him to suit up in red.
jepovic

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #54 on: Today at 03:46:10 PM
Suarez 13/14 is the best individual season by any liverpool player in my lifetime. He was a force of nature in a way that Salah and Mane have never been, nor have to be because their team mates are so much better.
He didn't win us titles, but he turned the tide from decay to progress and made people believe in the club again. Suarez also brought in a modern kind of football.
RedSamba

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #55 on: Today at 03:46:57 PM
Suarez
deFacto

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #56 on: Today at 03:48:52 PM
Salah.
LFC when it suits

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #57 on: Today at 04:06:09 PM
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 03:18:57 PM
Without him, we'd not even gotten close to "the highest level" and we regressed Xabi-style the moment he walked out of the door. For me, my choice of Luis mainly comes down to how he so often defied the laws of physics. I doubt we'll ever see an indidivual performance like his four goals versus Norwich at Anfield ever again. Every single one of those finishes were outrageous. For the 90's in terms of competition, van Dijk, Salah or Mané would've won this with ease, but the 00's is Gerrard and the 10's Suárez for me.



Suarez didn't play Chmpions League football for us. The Premeier Legause was probably 3rd best league at the time in Europe. Suarez never did it for us at anywhere near the level Van Dijk, Salah and Hendo did for us.
LFC when it suits

Re: Liverpool's Player of the Decade
Reply #58 on: Today at 04:07:34 PM
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 03:29:28 PM
Regardless of whether Suarez should win the award or not, there is no way you can say he did nothing for us. He dragged a team from possible CL contenders to the brink of the title.


I never said Suarez didn't do anything for us. I said he didn't do anything at the highest level for us, because we didn't play at the highest level against the best in Europe. Salah, Hendo and VVD did it at the highest level.
