Playing a high line against these is a risk/reward scenario. Gomez can definitely match Vardy for pace and Van Dijk probably could in full flow too. Leicester wont change their approach for us and I don't quite know if Klopp will respect them enough to play a deeper line.



I'd like to see Keita start here; he's playing really well and we need someone to break the lines. We more than match them all over the pitch and the main concern for me is the travelling and games in Qatar. We played Saturday evening and we will be playing Thursday evening, so that is a fair amount of time to recover but you just never know. A draw wouldn't be a disaster and if we did lose we'd still have a very healthy lead going in to the New Year, but the champagne will surely be on ice if we can get a win tonight.



