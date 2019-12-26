« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00  (Read 10325 times)

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,951
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:21:06 AM »
Id rather it be the lunchtime kick off for this.  Would give a quieter crowd and everyone would be lethargic.


As it is, the crisp bowl will be rocking.  They can make a noise when they want too.

Then again, I sometimes think that this kind of madness suits us.
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:22:38 AM »
Just win. C'mon REDS!
Let me wake tomorrow morning with the Red win after flying for 8 hours.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:34:38 AM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 10:22:38 AM
Just win. C'mon REDS!
Let me wake tomorrow morning with the Red win after flying for 8 hours.

Why would you decide to take a flight on Boxing Day?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:40:55 AM by Fordy »
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,554
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:41:41 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 08:45:04 AM
Let's twat these twats, show 'em what a winter of discontent feels like and stick 'em under a car park
Once more onto the breach, dear friends, once more.
Consign their parts most private to a Rutland tree...
Logged

Online T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,951
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:45:58 AM »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 10:41:41 AM
Once more onto the breach, dear friends, once more.
Consign their parts most private to a Rutland tree...
:lmao

One for the Rutland independence movement there
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,867
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:48:11 AM »
I think the occasion will be too much for us.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,259
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:54:46 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:21:06 AM
Id rather it be the lunchtime kick off for this.  Would give a quieter crowd and everyone would be lethargic.


As it is, the crisp bowl will be rocking.  They can make a noise when they want too.

Then again, I sometimes think that this kind of madness suits us.

Would that suit us? We are used to European nights and early kick offs seem to make us lethargic ourselves.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
  • JFT96.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:55:00 AM »
Playing a high line against these is a risk/reward scenario. Gomez can definitely match Vardy for pace and Van Dijk probably could in full flow too. Leicester wont change their approach for us and I don't quite know if Klopp will respect them enough to play a deeper line.

I'd like to see Keita start here; he's playing really well and we need someone to break the lines. We more than match them all over the pitch and the main concern for me is the travelling and games in Qatar. We played Saturday evening and we will be playing Thursday evening, so that is a fair amount of time to recover but you just never know. A draw wouldn't be a disaster and if we did lose we'd still have a very healthy lead going in to the New Year, but the champagne will surely be on ice if we can get a win tonight.

Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:56:26 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:48:11 AM
I think the occasion will be too much for us.

This has Leicester at home (last season) feel about it. Massive stakes with Leicester looking to show the rest of the league a chink in the armor.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,259
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:57:27 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:55:00 AM
Playing a high line against these is a risk/reward scenario. Gomez can definitely match Vardy for pace and Van Dijk probably could in full flow too. Leicester wont change their approach for us and I don't quite know if Klopp will respect them enough to play a deeper line.

I'd like to see Keita start here; he's playing really well and we need someone to break the lines. We more than match them all over the pitch and the main concern for me is the travelling and games in Qatar. We played Saturday evening and we will be playing Thursday evening, so that is a fair amount of time to recover but you just never know. A draw wouldn't be a disaster and if we did lose we'd still have a very healthy lead going in to the New Year, but the champagne will surely be on ice if we can get a win tonight.



Its not just Vardys pace thats an issue but his movement. He could easily exploit that space down the channel that Trent vacates and stretch us.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,885
  • JFT96.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:59:47 AM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:57:27 AM
Its not just Vardys pace thats an issue but his movement. He could easily exploit that space down the channel that Trent vacates and stretch us.

True. His movement is very good. But that's where the pace of Gomez comes in. His straight line speed is outrageous and if he's close enough to cover on that side then we should be alright. And then on the flipside is Rodgers prepared to go toe-to-toe and push his own fullbacks up? If it turns into a bit of a shootout we've got the bigger guns.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,259
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:02:24 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:59:47 AM
True. His movement is very good. But that's where the pace of Gomez comes in. His straight line speed is outrageous and if he's close enough to cover on that side then we should be alright. And then on the flipside is Rodgers prepared to go toe-to-toe and push his own fullbacks up? If it turns into a bit of a shootout we've got the bigger guns.

Either way I am looking forward to it. We will be massively prepared and it will be a great game.

We have got it all to gain and very little to lose. Win this and we dent Man Citys confidence even more whilst getting the games against Leicester out of the way for the rest of the season.
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:04:26 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:55:00 AM
respect them

Respect them!

Bollocks to that

Batter them
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,767
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:07:18 AM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 11:04:26 AM
Respect them!

Bollocks to that

Batter them

We showed them little respect at their place when they were going for the title and got picked off.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,120
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:15:56 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:18 AM
We showed them little respect at their place when they were going for the title and got picked off.

I know we over here on RAWK are good but didn't know we were THAT good to affect what happens when the two sides line up.  :o :o :o
Logged

Offline solidgold

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 98
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:16:39 AM »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 04:37:55 PM
Just looked at the stats. 18 shots to 2.

I believe they will not sit back and absorb for counters. They need the points. Storming forward will open up the game for us. We can kill them in 2-3 passes once we break free. We have more pacy players then them all over the pitch.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,714
  • I live!
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:21:16 AM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:07:18 AM
We showed them little respect at their place when they were going for the title and got picked off.

We were also shit when that happened and finished the season in 8th. They need to respect us because we're miles better than them.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • ☆☆☆☆☆
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:22:34 AM »
Hopefully Vardy and Maddison acted the twat last night and are feeling a bit rough today.

Logged

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:28:30 AM »
Their freak win at Southampton kinda inflates their ability to score. They really dont score a lot of goals and have one reliable source. Cut off supply lines to Vardy, nullify his movement and that is probably that.

When City visited Anfield last season they shut up shop and could easily have won the game late on with the penalty. The point they gained contributed to them being crowned champions.

We should stay compact and let them do the running. I then see us hitting them with a sucker punch when they inevitably tire.
Logged

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,500
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:58:15 AM »
I think well beat them pretty comfortably again. Something like a hard fought 0-2 or 1-2 but were the deserved winners.

Theyre a decent team but nowhere near us and City imo
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #140 on: Today at 12:08:46 PM »
I don't think Brendan honestly believes that his Leicester side can pip us to the title.
So that's got to affect how he sets his team up.
Logged
Dalglish - Barnes - Beardsley - McManaman - Fowler - Owen - Gerrard - Torres - Suarez - Salah - Mane - Firmino

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,291
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #141 on: Today at 12:17:02 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 10:34:38 AM
Why would you decide to take a flight on Boxing Day?
Going home from Oz.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,676
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #142 on: Today at 12:33:19 PM »
Excited and looking forward to this game. Want to win this badly because a win will put a big dent to the hopes of both Leicester City and Man City. 2 in 1. Irresistible ...

Go Mighty Reds!
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline CS111

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #143 on: Today at 12:36:59 PM »
Always hate playing evening kick offs away from home, under the lights etc Just adds that extra advantage to the home team imo , crowd etc

Make no mistake This would be a massive massive 3 points
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,815
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #144 on: Today at 12:37:52 PM »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:29:15 AM
For me, the key is how high we will place our defensive line. When Klopp first played Leicester away we pushed right up the pitch and we were picked off on the counter attack. I don't know if he'll do that again. Gomez and TAA are way quicker than the center backs we had back then.

I think we'll need numbers in their final third to create big chances but that exposes us on the counter attack. On the other hand, Leicester has to go for it so we may sit back and hit them on the break.

That was like 4 years ago? Not sure why that's relevant today. Considering we've gone there since and won.
Logged

Online gemofabird

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #145 on: Today at 12:43:56 PM »
How's our centre halves for this game?

The Missus' Father was suggesting yesterday, that we "go all out" to get the Burnley skipper in the January transfer window.

It isn't that bad is it?
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,152
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #146 on: Today at 12:45:16 PM »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 12:43:56 PM
How's our centre halves for this game?

The Missus' Father was suggesting yesterday, that we "go all out" to get the Burnley skipper in the January transfer window.

It isn't that bad is it?

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #147 on: Today at 12:45:29 PM »
Might get pelters for this but this and City away are the two remaining fixtures where I would happily take a draw now. Yes I know beating Leicester basically puts them out of the picture but given the circumstances, timing & fact that drawing only reduces our lead (assuming City beat Wolves) to second-place by 1 point I think it would be fine. And if we were to go on and draw at the Etihad we would be 99% sure of winning the league IMO.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #148 on: Today at 12:46:03 PM »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 12:17:02 PM
Going home from Oz.

Well that's understandable.

Have a good trip mate and let's hope your phone lets you know we've won when you land.
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,433
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #149 on: Today at 12:49:38 PM »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 12:43:56 PM
How's our centre halves for this game?

The Missus' Father was suggesting yesterday, that we "go all out" to get the Burnley skipper in the January transfer window.

It isn't that bad is it?

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:45:16 PM
:lmao :lmao

Dump her.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online hesbighesred

  • But you can call me quick fingers. After a threesome with Stevie and Alex
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,255
    • Collaborative thoughts on Euro 2012
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #150 on: Today at 01:00:54 PM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:59:47 AM
True. His movement is very good. But that's where the pace of Gomez comes in. His straight line speed is outrageous and if he's close enough to cover on that side then we should be alright. And then on the flipside is Rodgers prepared to go toe-to-toe and push his own fullbacks up? If it turns into a bit of a shootout we've got the bigger guns.
Exactly. It's a fucking awful match up for Leicester, in all honesty. Their normal game is essentially the one we're designed to destroy. They aren't comfortable enough on the ball to play through us the way Flamengo did at times, for example. The alternative? For them to try a low block which they aren't good at and which doesn't do them any real favours anyway - a draw's hardly a disaster for us - and which we've also proved absolutely exceptional at breaking down.

If they win it'll be a fluke of a result, just like the Anfield game - in which we battered them - would have been.
Logged

Online Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #151 on: Today at 01:23:04 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:48:11 AM
I think the occasion will be too much for us.

Said no man ever....
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 