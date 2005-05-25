I find it finny that a lot of people are saying we've been poor this season and cite the Leicester game as a clear example - I suspect without having watched it and only seen us scoring the winner in the last minute - when it's been one of our better performances this season and one where we should have been out of sight before Maddison equalised. Same with the Sheffield United and Villa games, both of which we deserved to win, despite the tight scorelines.



Anybody who tells you we've been poor this season, you should stop communicating with them forever. They are just not worth it. It's a sign of poor humanity and you don't want to involve yourself with such people.Here's the truth: This is reality. Not EA Sports Fifa. A league title winning team doesn't win every game easily and doesn't go through those games 90min of dominance. What i'm saying is obvious but people actually don't know this. Even when you win a game 2-0 or 2-1 or 3-0 you will go through some moments where you under pressure and have to do some defending and some moments where the opposition looks like scoring more than you, and you can still win that game. Now, under Klopp we've seen less of such situations, it's rare but the fact it happens some times and we still win those games is to our credit. In a normal season a title winner drops more points, loses a few games and draws more... But we are turning such situations into wins. Even when you win 3-0 you will go through tough moments, of course there's the odd game which is just too easy all the time, but if you expect that for most games, then you don't know jack about winning the league... this is why we had many fancy pants teams that just thought we'd rock up and beat a struggling club only to get caught with their pants down.You need to communicate with some people with proper perspective. I know people doing punditry on TV that clearly show they are listening to too much Twitter and Playstation, cos we got a team that's won what something like 25 out of 26 games in the league, something like that, and even an amazing record in the first half of last season... and people saying we not playing well. Let me tell you what that means: It exposes such people that they don't know football, cos if a team wins that many games with such a high percetage of wins among the record for the league and one says that disappointing football and we not playing well, well, I wouldn't want a mother-in-law like that.