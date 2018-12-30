« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00  (Read 3848 times)

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:24:32 PM »
Quote from: Sir Psycho Sexy on Yesterday at 07:29:35 PM
I'd be resting players after this game. If we beat them then we can probably forget about Leicester in the long run.

100%.. fulll strength team required for this.
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:28:20 PM »
No Fabinho could hurt us in this. Hendo will have to be at his absolute best defensively to cover off the spaces on the break.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,385
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 08:24:32 PM
100%.. fulll strength team required for this.

With injuries the back four picks itself and we know our front three. The midfield is lacking options without Fabinho, Ox and potentially Wijnaldum.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:28:20 PM
No Fabinho could hurt us in this. Hendo will have to be at his absolute best defensively to cover off the spaces on the break.
Think weve won every game without him so dont think its going to be a deciding factor here.
Logged

Offline CS111

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:46:40 PM »
First game for quite a while where Im genuinely thinking we could lose this one
Leicester have been a bit of a bogey team for us over the years
Win this one would be massive as the league currently stands and stick the boot further in city
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:41:51 PM
Think weve won every game without him so dont think its going to be a deciding factor here.

By far the best team weve played in the league during that run though. Theyll cause us problems. Of course, we will also cause them plenty of problems.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,452
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:48:33 PM »
Need to cut off that space in behind our defence and not give Vardy any opportunity to run in behind. The current back 4 is probably the best equipped to deal with Vardy in terms of pace so no doubt it will be a great battle. Team pretty much picks itself apart from midfield. Hendo, Gini (if fit) and Keita would be my first choice.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:56:14 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM
By far the best team weve played in the league during that run though. Theyll cause us problems. Of course, we will also cause them plenty of problems.
Agree theyre the toughest test in the league for a while, just dont think the loss of Fabinho will be the difference win, lose or draw. Right now Henderson is playing at such a level hes barely been missed which is quite something considering how important a player he had been this season until his injury.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • THESE WERE THE LAST WORDS HE SAID....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,198
  • I really could do without all this.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:03:11 PM »
Is mimamino banned for this?
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:03:17 PM »
Prefer Gomez versus Vardy in this one with his extra pace, so that's worked out ok. Fabinhno played in the last game and they did well against him, stopping him from getting his head up and spraying it about until we worked it out. I guess Henderson does that role this time? Milner also played in that game and did well, it's a pity he can't finish as he should have put us out of sight with two great chances poorly missed, he'll know that though. I guess it's just down to whether it's Keita or Gini for the other midfield position, think it will be Gini for a bit of extra muscle.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:03:11 PM
Is mimamino banned for this?
Cup tied
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,243
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:05:14 PM »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 09:03:11 PM
Is mimamino banned for this?

Of course.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM
By far the best team weve played in the league during that run though. Theyll cause us problems. Of course, we will also cause them plenty of problems.

Who Leicester? Your joking aren't you, did you watch the game?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:09:21 PM
Who Leicester? Your joking aren't you, did you watch the game?
Think he meant Leicester are the best team weve played in the league since Fabinho got injured
Logged

Offline Kennys from heaven

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • "NOBODY expects the Spanish Inquisition!"
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:27:13 PM »
We have the chance to go 13 pts clear - with a game in hand

We've talked over the years about psychological blows. This would surely be one going into 2020. Even if/when Manchester City win on Friday, they'll still be double digits behind and like I said with us having a game in hand. We have to absolutely take these chances with both hands when they come up. Nail home who and what we are to those around us.

Winning on Satuday was actually more pivotal that most would think, as going all that way and losing may have hurt the mentality somewhat. We've been well looked after, well prepared and well managed throughout all this and the squad looks amazingly well with a spring in the step.

Also, these were one of the teams that took two points off us last year - Think for that alone, we owe them one.

That said, you never know. The fact that they MUST win to remain credible contenders, coupled with Brendan being motivated to do one over us makes them IMHO the most dangerous side we have had lately, but one that we can/should/must put to the sword.

Let's do this Redmen - We're never gonna stop

Allez

Logged
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,805
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:50:17 PM »
Just win
Logged

Offline beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,090
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:54:15 PM »
Have we ever had a bigger Boxing Day game ?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline buttersstotch

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 PM »
Full strength here and then I would imagine a 4-2-3-1 against Wolves/Sheffield Utd with 4 to 5 changes.

Does make me wonder at some point if we're likely to see Williams/Jones make an appearane from the start though - but Leicester away is not that game. Not a chance Brendan rests anyone for this either.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,236
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 PM »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:22:11 PM
Think he meant Leicester are the best team weve played in the league since Fabinho got injured

I thought both Brighton and Watford were excellent to be honest as were Salzburg. Our stats against Leicester were very one sided, the scoreline flattered them. Did you watch Leicester against Everton X 2, Norwich and City? They hardly pulled up any trees. But what do I know.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Claude Cat

  • Sworn Enemy of Pawed Dog!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 312
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:11:56 PM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on Yesterday at 09:54:15 PM
Have we ever had a bigger Boxing Day game ?

City 2013?
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,493
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:32:32 PM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:10:06 PM
I thought both Brighton and Watford were excellent to be honest as were Salzburg. Our stats against Leicester were very one sided, the scoreline flattered them. Did you watch Leicester against Everton X 2, Norwich and City? They hardly pulled up any trees. But what do I know.
Clearly theyve just had their worst run of results this season, as you say maybe those stats that say Theyve been overachieving are correct and its starting to catch up with them. However like those other sides you mention no doubt theyll raise their game against us.

We completely outplayed them at Anfield and the score flattered them a little, hopefully a similar result and performance is coming on Boxing Day. We are by far the better team, I hope and think we will show that, but I do agree with the original point which was they are certainly on paper and results wise the best team weve played in the league since Fabinho has been injured.
Logged

Offline welshred1976

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • make us dream
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:41:52 PM »
Logged
The status of the club is incredible, but its only until you come in it that you understand everything that goes on with the football club, with the Hillsborough Support Group ... its more than a football club, this is a way of life." Mr. Rodgers

Offline Chig

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 919
  • YNWA!
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:49:24 PM »
The world champion will win this won boys. Relax.
Logged
KD7 SG8 RF9 JB10

Offline burtreynolds

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 155
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 08:48:32 PM
By far the best team weve played in the league during that run though. Theyll cause us problems. Of course, we will also cause them plenty of problems.

God I wouldve said it was one of our most dominant performances . Just fluffed a few lines
In the final third .
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 11:01:45 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:30:15 PM
With injuries the back four picks itself and we know our front three. The midfield is lacking options without Fabinho, Ox and potentially Wijnaldum.

Hendo is a must, Keita or Milner, Lallana or Shaq is not problem. 
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,991
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 11:19:29 PM »
Prepare for the onslaught of shit chants from the Leicester fans.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,782
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:53:45 AM »
Bit weird that weve played both our league games against Leicester by matchweek 19. Match week 19 is usually the halfway point (weve a game in hand though). That means, as Leicester is our 18th game, theres still at least two teams we havent yet played. Which teams are they?

Edit: Wolves and West Ham. We play both our Wolves games within 25 days of each other. Strange scheduling.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:59:04 AM by Peabee »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,780
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:02:48 AM »
Going for a close 2-1 win for this one
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 