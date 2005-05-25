I just watched the Klopp press conference so I'm going to pretend I'm an expert for this match now, and since I touched Klopp's hand and a few of his skin cells rubbed off onto me, I can claim to be part of the team now, in fact I am now one with the team and I thereby understand how the team functions and what it needs, making all kinds of diagrams, charts, slideshows and videos because I'm sound and sane about how it is all going to go down on Leicester after Christmas, so here it is:
Salah played both games in Qatar so he needs to rest.
Firmino was a sub in the first game so even though he looks tired, we can test his resolve.
Those who played less have to come in here to freshen things up.
I'm the kind of guy that likes to get straight to the point and not mess around with foreplay, so here's the team:
Alisson
Trent, Gomez, Pure Virgil, Robbo
Milner, Keita
Lallana
Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane
If Gynae is fit he should play, but that all depends on whether he takes my advice and has a falafel instead of a steak tonight. Will see.