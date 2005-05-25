« previous next »
Pages: [1] 2   Go Down

Author Topic: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00  (Read 2064 times)

Offline plucking affattedgoose

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,383
  • Buck Dancer
Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« on: Today at 02:12:20 PM »
Leicester City Vs Liverpool

26th December 2019 - 20:00

Team News

Liverpool - Ox, Fab, Matip and Lovren out

Leicester - Barnes doubtful

Likely teams:

Alisson

TAA Gomez VVD Robbo

Hendo, Gini, Keita

Mo, Bobby, Mane

Perez Vardy Albrighton

Maddison Tielemans

Ndidi

Chilwell Evans Soyuncu Ricardo

Schmeichel


Ill be honest boys and girls, forgot I was doing this one and its Xmas Eve so.....talk about it
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Offline Byrkije

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 5
  • Kloppoholic
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:26:39 PM »
A draw here would be ok table-wise, but I've put a twenty on an away win.  :)
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,123
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:26:43 PM »
On the worst run of their season no wins in three , were undefeated in the league all season and now world champions
Expecting a hard fought win ;)
Salah in the middle and make use of the high line and space they leave , our front three all look in form and should be giving them sleepless nights ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:29:30 PM by rocco »
Logged

Online Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,418
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:27:14 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 02:12:20 PM
Ill be honest boys and girls, forgot I was doing this one and its Xmas Eve so.....talk about it

You know how important this game is and yet I come into this thread to discover this as the fruit of your labours.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,870
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:30:06 PM »
It's a strange game this for me. On one hand, them losing against City (us maintaining the point difference with a game less) somewhat softens the imperative to win, or to put it differently - makes it easier to digest if we don't win. But, but but, and this is a big, fat but, biggest in decades if we're perfectly honest, what if do win. No matter how fluffy the cushion we have built up for ourselves, if we can go to King Power and take all three points that big fat lady will start clearing her throat.

There is little doubt that Leicester will look to pick themselves up after being outplayed by Manchester City, but at the same time, no matter if they are playing at home, Rodgers will know just how dangerous we are and will set them up to be robust and lethal on the counters. It will be up to us to be clever in creating spaces or breaking up their counters and hitting them out of balance. But most of all - this game will come down to how much we want it - because we are not getting anything for free here. Mentality monsters will have to step up and be counted.

It's crazy that this is where we are in December. Sure, we might have expected to have remarkably important games at this notoriously tricky stage of the campaign, but this feels like much more - it feels like a game where we can take our collective decades of hoping, dreaming and failing - forge them into a massive hammer and use it to pulverise any hopes our opposition may have of somehow stopping us this year. Draw or loss are footballing results and will be discussed as such - but if we win it's a bloody manifesto born out of grit and broken dreams.

I'd like a manifesto, let's put it to the testo.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,712
  • I live!
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:32:17 PM »
I'm thinking we may see a Hendo-Gini-Milner midfield for what will be a difficult away game. But fuck it, we're the World Champs on an incredible run of form and we're going to smash these. Virgil and Gomez will take care of Vardy's pace at the back and Soyuncu will be kicking balls into the stands non-stop for 90 minutes. We're getting back to our best defensively as well. 0-1 or 0-2 for me.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,804
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:32:37 PM »
Mark Vardy out of the game and most of their threat is nullified, mark Maddison out of the game and they have nothing to offer in the attacking third.

I thought we thorougly dominated them in the first game, but we didn't take our chances, but it was one of the better performances we've had at home this season.

I'm hoping we score first and put pressure on them from the start.

Gomez helps with the pace of Vardy, and Keita hopefully continues his form in this match as well.

Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,113
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:36:04 PM »
Do we win a prize if we mark all 11 out of the game?
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,804
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:40:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:04 PM
Do we win a prize if we mark all 11 out of the game?

We get to do a draft without you  ;)
Logged

Offline Chris~

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:55:07 PM »
Has there been any update on Wijnaldum? Couldn't see him in the training photos
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 950
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:20:55 PM »
A win here puts Leicester away and puts massive pressure on Man City ahead of their difficult away game at Wolves on the Friday. Very confident. Expect midfield of Henderson, Keita and Milner.
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,928
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:28:51 PM »
Come on Redmen!!
Heard a couple of weeks ago that they have been over achieving based on XG etc due to high chance conversion. That seems to be catching up on them a bit so think a hard earned win is possible.
Anything but a defeat will be well worth having. Hoping 5he confidence boost of CWC champions will make up for weary legs. Glad to hear Klopp saying journey back and sleep patterns not adversely affected.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Offline Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,416
  • Brace for Impact
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:29:22 PM »
I think we'll see Milner in midfield over Keita. Naby played 190 minutes in Qatar, Milner only played 95. During the home tie in October we saw Milner dovetailing with Robertson on the left flank to bolster our defense. Klopp seems wary of the threat that Pereira provides on the overlap, which Milner can deal with as an auxiliary full back from midfield.

My biggest worry is effectively dealing with Maddison and Tielemans, both extremely comfortable on the ball in tight spaces so its not easy to simply press them out of the game, we'll need to be in iron fist in velvet glove mode to stop them and cut off the supply lines to the rest of the team.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:36:18 PM »
Is Gini fit? Would be surprised if he starts so I'm not sure it's a case of choosing between Keita and Milner, we're going to need them both. Unless he trusts Lallana as an 8 in a game like this, which I don't think he will.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:57 PM »
Hopefully all of our first-team players have recovered as this will be a tough game. I think Leicester will rely on the counter with Vardy hanging on TAAs shoulder. That would mean that TAA might not venture forwards as much. To negate this, I think well see Gomez mark Vardy.

I see Leicester as a very limited team (but they have been very successful this year). They rely on the counter and Vardy in particular.

We have many more options and I think well over-run them in the 2nd half.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,741
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:50:39 PM »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 03:29:22 PM
I think we'll see Milner in midfield over Keita. Naby played 190 minutes in Qatar, Milner only played 95. During the home tie in October we saw Milner dovetailing with Robertson on the left flank to bolster our defense. Klopp seems wary of the threat that Pereira provides on the overlap, which Milner can deal with as an auxiliary full back from midfield.

My biggest worry is effectively dealing with Maddison and Tielemans, both extremely comfortable on the ball in tight spaces so its not easy to simply press them out of the game, we'll need to be in iron fist in velvet glove mode to stop them and cut off the supply lines to the rest of the team.

Hopefully not Iron Fist. That was crap.
Logged

Online SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:05:00 PM »
I just watched the Klopp press conference so I'm going to pretend I'm an expert for this match now, and since I touched Klopp's hand and a few of his skin cells rubbed off onto me, I can claim to be part of the team now, in fact I am now one with the team and I thereby understand how the team functions and what it needs, making all kinds of diagrams, charts, slideshows and videos because I'm sound and sane about how it is all going to go down on Leicester after Christmas, so here it is:

Salah played both games in Qatar so he needs to rest.
Firmino was a sub in the first game so even though he looks tired, we can test his resolve.
Those who played less have to come in here to freshen things up.
I'm the kind of guy that likes to get straight to the point and not mess around with foreplay, so here's the team:

Alisson
Trent, Gomez, Pure Virgil, Robbo
Milner, Keita
Lallana
Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane

If Gynae is fit he should play, but that all depends on whether he takes my advice and has a falafel instead of a steak tonight. Will see.
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,056
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:16:16 PM »
Let's jolly well score more goals against these rotters than they manage to score against us!
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Davidbowie

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:16:17 PM »
Can't see us losing as we're just so difficult to play against and you imagine any team would need to score at least twice to beat us.

I do think a bit of fatigue could be a factor and with home advantage behind them I'm going with a 1-1 draw which isn't the end of the world.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:55:31 PM »


Leicester need to win to close the gap, it may give us more opportunity to counter- we can definitely win this, they are a good side but they don't have as many match winners in their team as we do and they do concede goals
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,602
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:13:28 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:26:43 PM
On the worst run of their season no wins in three , were undefeated in the league all season and now world champions
shit, i hadn't realised that. much prefer facing teams that have been on a good run, where they can say to themselves 'well we've just won 4 on the bounce, a loss against the best team in the country isn't the worst result in the world'. much less likely to fight with every last drop for anything from the game
Logged

Offline stoopid yank

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,435
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:14:36 PM »
#1 vs #2 on boxing day. How often does that happen? Massive game, obviously.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,487
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:16:55 PM »
Definitely the toughest game of the Christmas period this. Hopefully the players have had the necessary recuperation from Saturdays exertions. Having said that we both played at the same time, we just had to play 30 mins more and the travel.

I think itll be the strongest defence and the big 3 up front. The midfield may depend on tiredness, whos available. Although he played both games Id be surprised if Henderson misses this, Id also like to see Keita play again with Gini if hes available, but Milner and Lallana are both excellent replacements if not.

Looking forward to it with the added bonus of no annoying Sky/BT Comms.
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:42:48 PM »
I think we are gonna find this a tough game and they'll push us hard - Brendan will have them well prepared as this is one match he will want to win at all costs.

Of course we could hammer them but we might come away happy with a draw but think it will be an exciting game with plenty of chances.


Three points would be fantastic.   :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,138
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:59:14 PM »
Easy away win.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online dirks digglers

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:07:24 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Today at 04:05:00 PM
I just watched the Klopp press conference so I'm going to pretend I'm an expert for this match now, and since I touched Klopp's hand and a few of his skin cells rubbed off onto me, I can claim to be part of the team now, in fact I am now one with the team and I thereby understand how the team functions and what it needs, making all kinds of diagrams, charts, slideshows and videos because I'm sound and sane about how it is all going to go down on Leicester after Christmas, so here it is

His last answer in the presser perfectly encapsulated why he is so good. How close to perfection are we? Its not about perfection, you can strive for it but you dont even know what it is. its about how you manage the mistakes and how you find solutions. Such a good analysis of what it takes to be successful, and what a team needs to do in order to keep performing at the highest level. It gave another classic insight into why he is the best around at the moment.
Logged
If you cant understand it without an explanation, you cant understand it with an explanation.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,712
  • I live!
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:08:19 PM »
This match reminds me a bit of the Wolves away game last season. They had beaten Chelsea, drawn with City, beaten United and others at home before we went there. They may not have been second at the time and title contenders like Leicester, but they were very good and it was probably our toughest away until that point in the season. A point wouldn't have been the end of the world. And yet we went there and put in a thoroughly professional performance and won 2-0. I think we're going to do something similar with Leicester.
Logged

Offline PIPA23

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,628
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:18:59 PM »
i think we will smash them 0:1 :D
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:21:09 PM »
Wijnaldum wasn't in the recent training photos today. I do wonder whether the club are still managing his injury despite the fact he was on the bench in the final. If he doesn't play on Thursday, I reckon we'll go with Henderson, Milner and Keita in midfield.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,922
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #29 on: Today at 06:30:15 PM »
This will probably be our toughest match this season imo. They know they are out of the PL title race (which they probably never were in), they will fight like crazy as their Top 4 depends on this. I am expecting a lot of dirtiness and shithouse antics from Perez, Soyuncu, Choudhury but they will still lose by a goal as our attacking team is too much for their defense.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 58
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:32:52 PM »

Decent chance Rodgers rests a couple. That would inflame the sky blue bitters. He knows they are playing for top 4.

We will be up for this one, no doubt. If we take care of the counter attack like we did at Anfield theres no reason we shouldnt get 3 points.
Logged

Offline Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,005
  • Barnes & Mcmahon heavily involved again
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:46:50 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:32:37 PM
Mark Vardy

thought his name was Jamie?
Logged
I have drummed it into our players time and again that they are privileged to play for you & if they didn't believe me then they believe me now!

Online SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:47:42 PM »
Quote from: dirks digglers on Today at 06:07:24 PM
His last answer in the presser perfectly encapsulated why he is so good. How close to perfection are we? Its not about perfection, you can strive for it but you dont even know what it is. its about how you manage the mistakes and how you find solutions. Such a good analysis of what it takes to be successful, and what a team needs to do in order to keep performing at the highest level. It gave another classic insight into why he is the best around at the moment.

I'm glad you saw that in my post. Yes, absolutely. Klopp was schooling the English media there. They talk and write such nonsense a lot of the time, getting into those expressions ''of the perfect game'' etc. It's so different to hear this type of perspective and wisdom in England, but in Central Europe it's really common ground. Look how intelligent the man's wife is... you think Wayne Rooney, Steve Bruce, Sam Allardyce and gang can have a conversation with Klopp's wife? I'd like to read that one.
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Offline cester-the-red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:49:56 PM »
Theres no way Brendan will rest any for this , he will want this more than any other game no loyalties here
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,566
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:57:32 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on Today at 04:05:00 PM
Alisson
Trent, Gomez, Pure Virgil, Robbo
Milner, Keita
Lallana
Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane

Why would you play our slowest attacker against Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, especially in an away game?
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,539
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:10:21 PM »
Full strength please.   Get the points in the bag, keep piling on pressure and rotate a few against Wolves and Sheff Utd.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Sir Psycho Sexy

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,701
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:29:35 PM »
I'd be resting players after this game. If we beat them then we can probably forget about Leicester in the long run.
Logged
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 PM
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,233
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #37 on: Today at 07:33:54 PM »
Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,286
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:06:58 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:33:54 PM
Referee: Michael Oliver.
Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett.
Fourth official: Craig Pawson.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Best ref.
Logged
"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005         

"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. He's creepy and he's kooky, mysterious and spooky, he's altogether ooky, he's Adam's fa-mi-ly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:23:54 PM »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:21:09 PM
Wijnaldum wasn't in the recent training photos today. I do wonder whether the club are still managing his injury despite the fact he was on the bench in the final. If he doesn't play on Thursday, I reckon we'll go with Henderson, Milner and Keita in midfield.

They was no point not naming him on the bench even if he wasn't fit as you name. 12 subs for that competition.

Doubt he will be fit for Boxing Day or Wolves.
Logged
Pages: [1] 2   Go Up
« previous next »
 