It's a strange game this for me. On one hand, them losing against City (us maintaining the point difference with a game less) somewhat softens the imperative to win, or to put it differently - makes it easier to digest if we don't win. But, but but, and this is a big, fat but, biggest in decades if we're perfectly honest, what if do win. No matter how fluffy the cushion we have built up for ourselves, if we can go to King Power and take all three points that big fat lady will start clearing her throat.



There is little doubt that Leicester will look to pick themselves up after being outplayed by Manchester City, but at the same time, no matter if they are playing at home, Rodgers will know just how dangerous we are and will set them up to be robust and lethal on the counters. It will be up to us to be clever in creating spaces or breaking up their counters and hitting them out of balance. But most of all - this game will come down to how much we want it - because we are not getting anything for free here. Mentality monsters will have to step up and be counted.



It's crazy that this is where we are in December. Sure, we might have expected to have remarkably important games at this notoriously tricky stage of the campaign, but this feels like much more - it feels like a game where we can take our collective decades of hoping, dreaming and failing - forge them into a massive hammer and use it to pulverise any hopes our opposition may have of somehow stopping us this year. Draw or loss are footballing results and will be discussed as such - but if we win it's a bloody manifesto born out of grit and broken dreams.



I'd like a manifesto, let's put it to the testo.