Author Topic: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00  (Read 710 times)

Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« on: Today at 02:12:20 PM »
Leicester City Vs Liverpool

26th December 2019 - 20:00

Team News

Liverpool - Ox, Fab, Matip and Lovren out

Leicester - Barnes doubtful

Likely teams:

Alisson

TAA Gomez VVD Robbo

Hendo, Gini, Keita

Mo, Bobby, Mane

Perez Vardy Albrighton

Maddison Tielemans

Ndidi

Chilwell Evans Soyuncu Ricardo

Schmeichel


Ill be honest boys and girls, forgot I was doing this one and its Xmas Eve so.....talk about it
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:26:39 PM »
A draw here would be ok table-wise, but I've put a twenty on an away win.  :)
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:26:43 PM »
On the worst run of their season no wins in three , were undefeated in the league all season and now world champions
Expecting a hard fought win ;)
Salah in the middle and make use of the high line and space they leave , our front three all look in form and should be giving them sleepless nights ;)
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:27:14 PM »
Quote from: plucking affattedgoose on Today at 02:12:20 PM
Ill be honest boys and girls, forgot I was doing this one and its Xmas Eve so.....talk about it

You know how important this game is and yet I come into this thread to discover this as the fruit of your labours.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:30:06 PM »
It's a strange game this for me. On one hand, them losing against City (us maintaining the point difference with a game less) somewhat softens the imperative to win, or to put it differently - makes it easier to digest if we don't win. But, but but, and this is a big, fat but, biggest in decades if we're perfectly honest, what if do win. No matter how fluffy the cushion we have built up for ourselves, if we can go to King Power and take all three points that big fat lady will start clearing her throat.

There is little doubt that Leicester will look to pick themselves up after being outplayed by Manchester City, but at the same time, no matter if they are playing at home, Rodgers will know just how dangerous we are and will set them up to be robust and lethal on the counters. It will be up to us to be clever in creating spaces or breaking up their counters and hitting them out of balance. But most of all - this game will come down to how much we want it - because we are not getting anything for free here. Mentality monsters will have to step up and be counted.

It's crazy that this is where we are in December. Sure, we might have expected to have remarkably important games at this notoriously tricky stage of the campaign, but this feels like much more - it feels like a game where we can take our collective decades of hoping, dreaming and failing - forge them into a massive hammer and use it to pulverise any hopes our opposition may have of somehow stopping us this year. Draw or loss are footballing results and will be discussed as such - but if we win it's a bloody manifesto born out of grit and broken dreams.

I'd like a manifesto, let's put it to the testo.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:32:17 PM »
I'm thinking we may see a Hendo-Gini-Milner midfield for what will be a difficult away game. But fuck it, we're the World Champs on an incredible run of form and we're going to smash these. Virgil and Gomez will take care of Vardy's pace at the back and Soyuncu will be kicking balls into the stands non-stop for 90 minutes. We're getting back to our best defensively as well. 0-1 or 0-2 for me.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:32:37 PM »
Mark Vardy out of the game and most of their threat is nullified, mark Maddison out of the game and they have nothing to offer in the attacking third.

I thought we thorougly dominated them in the first game, but we didn't take our chances, but it was one of the better performances we've had at home this season.

I'm hoping we score first and put pressure on them from the start.

Gomez helps with the pace of Vardy, and Keita hopefully continues his form in this match as well.

Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:36:04 PM »
Do we win a prize if we mark all 11 out of the game?
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:40:26 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:04 PM
Do we win a prize if we mark all 11 out of the game?

We get to do a draft without you  ;)
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:55:07 PM »
Has there been any update on Wijnaldum? Couldn't see him in the training photos
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:20:55 PM »
A win here puts Leicester away and puts massive pressure on Man City ahead of their difficult away game at Wolves on the Friday. Very confident. Expect midfield of Henderson, Keita and Milner.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:28:51 PM »
Come on Redmen!!
Heard a couple of weeks ago that they have been over achieving based on XG etc due to high chance conversion. That seems to be catching up on them a bit so think a hard earned win is possible.
Anything but a defeat will be well worth having. Hoping 5he confidence boost of CWC champions will make up for weary legs. Glad to hear Klopp saying journey back and sleep patterns not adversely affected.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:29:22 PM »
I think we'll see Milner in midfield over Keita. Naby played 190 minutes in Qatar, Milner only played 95. During the home tie in October we saw Milner dovetailing with Robertson on the left flank to bolster our defense. Klopp seems wary of the threat that Pereira provides on the overlap, which Milner can deal with as an auxiliary full back from midfield.

My biggest worry is effectively dealing with Maddison and Tielemans, both extremely comfortable on the ball in tight spaces so its not easy to simply press them out of the game, we'll need to be in iron fist in velvet glove mode to stop them and cut off the supply lines to the rest of the team.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:36:18 PM »
Is Gini fit? Would be surprised if he starts so I'm not sure it's a case of choosing between Keita and Milner, we're going to need them both. Unless he trusts Lallana as an 8 in a game like this, which I don't think he will.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:57 PM »
Hopefully all of our first-team players have recovered as this will be a tough game. I think Leicester will rely on the counter with Vardy hanging on TAAs shoulder. That would mean that TAA might not venture forwards as much. To negate this, I think well see Gomez mark Vardy.

I see Leicester as a very limited team (but they have been very successful this year). They rely on the counter and Vardy in particular.

We have many more options and I think well over-run them in the 2nd half.
Re: Leicester City Vs Liverpool - Pre-Match - 26th December 2019 20:00
« Reply #15 on: Today at 03:50:39 PM »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Today at 03:29:22 PM
I think we'll see Milner in midfield over Keita. Naby played 190 minutes in Qatar, Milner only played 95. During the home tie in October we saw Milner dovetailing with Robertson on the left flank to bolster our defense. Klopp seems wary of the threat that Pereira provides on the overlap, which Milner can deal with as an auxiliary full back from midfield.

My biggest worry is effectively dealing with Maddison and Tielemans, both extremely comfortable on the ball in tight spaces so its not easy to simply press them out of the game, we'll need to be in iron fist in velvet glove mode to stop them and cut off the supply lines to the rest of the team.

Hopefully not Iron Fist. That was crap.
