Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1280 on: Today at 01:00:35 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:58:02 PM
Important to remember we also have Elliott coming through and already looking capable of getting minutes in the league, while Ox can also play on the side of the front three.

As for Lovren, a lot of people seem to have him already on his way but unless he kicks up a fuss I can't see it happening. He's still recovering from injury and it makes sense to have another experienced option in the squad while our teen defenders keep evolving. I suppose if he goes we'll either sign someone experienced, say Fabian Schar, on a three-year contract as affordable cover or go for an up-and-comer like Malang Sarr, who's still only 20 but who has nearly 100 league appearances under his belt while coming up to the last year of his contract.

He wanted to go last summer though. He's 4th choice. He's not sticking around again, imo. He's too good to be 4th choice. He still has lapses in concentration but too good to barely play. He's done a decent job when played this year.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1281 on: Today at 01:02:02 PM
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 12:15:45 PM
All the Liverpoool journo's putting out the same line on twitter at exactly the same time. Seems like we want everyone to know what Shaq will cost in the summer.

Won't stop half of Serie A in the summer offering 30 million as an option to buy at the end of a loan.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1282 on: Today at 01:26:28 PM
If that's not the clearest sign Kylian wants a trip to Blackpool with Klopp on The Big One I don't know what is.

#Mbappe2020

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1283 on: Today at 01:32:04 PM
Certainly didn't expect to wake up to Mbappe drooling over LFC on BBC news in near perfect English. Going to be some scenes when he arrives. Seems a really good lad too so will fit right in.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1284 on: Today at 01:36:46 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:28 PM
If that's not the clearest sign Kylian wants a trip to Blackpool with Klopp on The Big One I don't know what is.

#Mbappe2020
It wouldn't be fair on him if we don't sign him. #FreeMbappe
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1285 on: Today at 01:39:22 PM
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:32:04 PM
Certainly didn't expect to wake up to Mbappe drooling over LFC on BBC news in near perfect English. Going to be some scenes when he arrives. Seems a really good lad too so will fit right in.

I don't think we can sign Mbappe because he would make us too good. There would be no point in football
anymore, teams would just turn up to get their asses ripped to pieces and Ian Wright would be reduced to a quivering jelly of sputum and ejaculate on MOTD*


*yes, he's still outperform Danny Murphy but that's not the point
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1286 on: Today at 01:44:38 PM
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 01:36:46 PM
It wouldn't be fair on him if we don't sign him. #FreeMbappe

That's the next hashtag if PSG don't comply. FIFA is onboard with it too.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1287 on: Today at 01:50:32 PM
Quote from: MihawkLFC on Yesterday at 05:53:53 PM
Of course he would play loads. He would easily get 30+ games a season here.
That's 10 games off of Mane/Salah/Firmino alone. And if he hits the ground running there's no reason to doubt that he can't become a starter, replacing one of Mane/Salah.

We are a big club now and as much as I love the current crop of players we got, big clubs stay big because they are ruthless and competition for places can only be a good thing.

I think we need another attacker, and whether that is Sancho/Werner I do not know either, but we definitely need someone in that bracket of quality to replace Origi/Big Shaq to allow us to rotate more, keep our current top three fresh and making sure that noone thinks that his place in the team is granted.
I don't think someone of Werner quality would be happy with ~30 games of our current trio (not that I think that will happen as well). He's not some wonder kid looking for a break, he is very much capable of starring for every team that needs a striker right now.

Again, in terms of style he would be great, in terms of level he would be great, but I don't think it would be the best decision for him. For us, it might be better to look for the next Mbappe/Sancho, as difficult of a task it may be. Even paying over the odds if needed.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1288 on: Today at 02:01:17 PM
#Soon

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1289 on: Today at 02:04:19 PM
Klopp: I have two tickets for The Big One in Blackpool, Fancy it Kylian?

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1290 on: Today at 02:04:51 PM
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1291 on: Today at 02:12:55 PM
Back in the real world Paul Joyce has tweeted that weve told both Roma & Seville that there will be no loaning of Shaqiri this window. He may be available in the summer for 30m
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1292 on: Today at 02:14:50 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:01:17 PM
#Soon


The next best player in the world.

Mbappe isn't bad either  :)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1293 on: Today at 02:17:29 PM
Quote from: duvva on Today at 02:12:55 PM
Back in the real world Paul Joyce has tweeted that weve told both Roma & Seville that there will be no loaning of Shaqiri this window. He may be available in the summer for 30m

Makes sense. We need him to greet Mbappe.

https://tenor.com/view/shaqiri-liverpool-point-shooter-fingergun-gif-12193378
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1294 on: Today at 02:22:59 PM
And also in the real world - 2 weeks ago we were told that Werner said no since there was no room for him.

And then who here doesnt think Klopp talked to him and said - really?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1295 on: Today at 02:32:27 PM
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:12:16 AM
Jude Bellingham - Young player, seems to be on everyone's radar as the next big thing (we should secure the best youngsters whenever they're available)

David Ornstein in his column this week said Birmingham would want £25m for him. Not sure wed play thrice what we reportedly did for Harvey. Plus he also said Bellingham wants to go where hell play regularly. Wouldnt shock me if he goes to Leicester as a replacement for Maddison in the summer.

Panagiotis Retsos at Leverkusen could be a candidate for a Lovren replacement. Looks pretty tidy and can play across the back four although I think Leverkusen paid 22m to sign him so wont come cheap.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1296 on: Today at 02:35:45 PM
I say keep Lovren. We need 4 CBs and he's good enough when not injured. Although he might want to leave and get one more fat contract
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1297 on: Today at 02:38:22 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:00:35 PM
He wanted to go last summer though. He's 4th choice. He's not sticking around again, imo. He's too good to be 4th choice. He still has lapses in concentration but too good to barely play. He's done a decent job when played this year.
Sauce?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1298 on: Today at 02:42:55 PM
 Anyone seen clips of Rayan Cherki kid. 16 year old who Scored 2, assisted 2 and won a penalty for Lyon.

Plays as number 8, I am adding him to my wishlist to replace Lallana.  ;)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1299 on: Today at 02:45:20 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:38:22 PM
Sauce?
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/dejan-lovren-lifts-lid-annoying-16862762
Quote
But there will be a lot of matches, some injuries are possible too... I wanted to leave, it didn't happen, I was told Liverpool needs me and I accepted that. It was not meant to be for me to leave.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1300 on: Today at 02:45:50 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 11:23:55 AM
Take it with a pinch of salt but the ECHO linked to this article from Spain:

https://eldesmarque.com/madrid/real-madrid/noticias/182681-klopp-se-lo-quita-a-florentino-perez-ultima-hora-adios-zidane-ed

Google translate: Werner has a pre-agreement with Klopp and will move to Liverpool in the summer.

Article also says we want to sign him before his price goes up which doesnt add up if he has this supposed 50m release clause....
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1301 on: Today at 02:58:31 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:26:28 PM
If that's not the clearest sign Kylian wants a trip to Blackpool with Klopp on The Big One I don't know what is.

#Mbappe2020

;D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1302 on: Today at 02:59:06 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 01:50:32 PM
I don't think someone of Werner quality would be happy with ~30 games of our current trio (not that I think that will happen as well). He's not some wonder kid looking for a break, he is very much capable of starring for every team that needs a striker right now.

Again, in terms of style he would be great, in terms of level he would be great, but I don't think it would be the best decision for him.

He's 23.
We're the perfect next club for him if he wants to become a world star or even if his ultimate goal is Bayern - he could do 4/5 years here and still have another big move.

He gets to come to the best team in Europe, instantly be a big name in european football (he's massively under rated / under exposed right now) but without the pressure of carrying a team on his own and be mentored and developed by the best coach on the planet (and greatest living German ...which probably matters when you're a 23 year old german on the cusp of greatness)

If his choices are 1) be a back up to Lewa for 2/3 years  2) be first choice at Chelsea but with no real prospect of winning a league or CL in the next 2+ years  3) us with a slight reduction in playing time in the first year - which is the better option?

Besides if he came this summer he'd start more games than Firmino next season (certainly in the second half of the season)  .. don't @ me
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1303 on: Today at 03:02:25 PM
The great thing about our current squad is that we have no glaring needs. We've been through an injury 'crisis' at GK, CB and CM, and had just the right squad depth to deal with it. I wouldn't be looking to sign any CBs or CMs this year (assuming Lovren stays - I think he is a great 4th choice).

The two big problems I foresee are fullback and the front 3. Having the right sort of backup for TAA is nearly impossible but he can't play 60 games a season. 2020-21 is probably still a season too early to expect Nico Williams to be that guy. Robertson's style is easier to replicate but I don't know who we can sign (Chillwell is an obvious candidate but he would be £50m+ and also expect to be the starter) and Larouci is at least 2 seasons away from the first team I would contend.

I have no doubt that the front 3 will remain intact and as good as ever next season but at some point we need to look to break them up. I'm hoping that's not a problem for next season though. But being the same age roughly, I think at some point we need to be breaking someone else in as opposed to trying to replace all 3 suddenly perhaps in 3-4 years.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1304 on: Today at 03:11:45 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:38:22 PM
Sauce?

I posted the video interview that he gave in which he admitted he was looking to leave [it's in the Lovren thread]. This was an interview given to a Serbian Sports network.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1305 on: Today at 03:17:31 PM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:59:06 PM
He's 23.
We're the perfect next club for him if he wants to become a world star or even if his ultimate goal is Bayern - he could do 4/5 years here and still have another big move.

He gets to come to the best team in Europe, instantly be a big name in european football (he's massively under rated / under exposed right now) but without the pressure of carrying a team on his own

If his choices are 1) be a back up to Lewa for 2/3 years  2) be first choice at Chelsea but with no real prospect of winning a league or CL in the next 2+ years  3) us with a slight reduction in playing time in the first year - which is the better option?

Besides if he came this summer he'd start more games than Firmino next season (certainly in the second half of the season)  .. don't @ me
a) Should we sign someone who's main goal is to play for another team? (Not saying he is, but since you brought it up)
b) Bayern/Chelsea aren't his only options I'm sure, but if he joins Bayern, he has a clearer route to their first team, as Lewa/Muller are older than Salah/Mane and should be phased out in the next 2 seasons. As for Chelsea, I think you are being too harsh on them. They got into a bit of mess, but are still wealthy club with very good players. Wasn't that long that they won the Prem under Conte
c) If Werner plays ahead of Firmino, where is the balance with Mane and Salah? I guess Mane can be the one who plays similarly to Firmino, but than Mane isn't used to his best?

don't @ me  ;D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1306 on: Today at 03:17:49 PM
I for one will be sad to see Lovren go. He has been a fantastic servant.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #1307 on: Today at 03:22:05 PM
Quote
Bayern/Chelsea aren't his only options I'm sure, but if he joins Bayern, he has a clearer route to their first team, as Lewa/Muller are older than Salah/Mane and should be phased out in the next 2 seasons.

Have you seen Lewandowski in the last couple of years? He isn't slowing down any time soon, so he'd be second choice in that particular role. He can play out wide, but then again they have Gnabry and are looking to sign Sane on the opposite flank, so again there is no clear path for him there.
