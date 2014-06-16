He's 23.
We're the perfect next club for him if he wants to become a world star or even if his ultimate goal is Bayern - he could do 4/5 years here and still have another big move.
He gets to come to the best team in Europe, instantly be a big name in european football (he's massively under rated / under exposed right now) but without the pressure of carrying a team on his own
If his choices are 1) be a back up to Lewa for 2/3 years 2) be first choice at Chelsea but with no real prospect of winning a league or CL in the next 2+ years 3) us with a slight reduction in playing time in the first year - which is the better option?
Besides if he came this summer he'd start more games than Firmino next season (certainly in the second half of the season) .. don't @ me
a) Should we sign someone who's main goal is to play for another team? (Not saying he is, but since you brought it up)
b) Bayern/Chelsea aren't his only options I'm sure, but if he joins Bayern, he has a clearer route to their first team, as Lewa/Muller are older than Salah/Mane and should be phased out in the next 2 seasons. As for Chelsea, I think you are being too harsh on them. They got into a bit of mess, but are still wealthy club with very good players. Wasn't that long that they won the Prem under Conte
c) If Werner plays ahead of Firmino, where is the balance with Mane and Salah? I guess Mane can be the one who plays similarly to Firmino, but than Mane isn't used to his best?
