The great thing about our current squad is that we have no glaring needs. We've been through an injury 'crisis' at GK, CB and CM, and had just the right squad depth to deal with it. I wouldn't be looking to sign any CBs or CMs this year (assuming Lovren stays - I think he is a great 4th choice).



The two big problems I foresee are fullback and the front 3. Having the right sort of backup for TAA is nearly impossible but he can't play 60 games a season. 2020-21 is probably still a season too early to expect Nico Williams to be that guy. Robertson's style is easier to replicate but I don't know who we can sign (Chillwell is an obvious candidate but he would be £50m+ and also expect to be the starter) and Larouci is at least 2 seasons away from the first team I would contend.



I have no doubt that the front 3 will remain intact and as good as ever next season but at some point we need to look to break them up. I'm hoping that's not a problem for next season though. But being the same age roughly, I think at some point we need to be breaking someone else in as opposed to trying to replace all 3 suddenly perhaps in 3-4 years.