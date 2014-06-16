I honestly think we've got room for a max of three signings in the summer, and even that might be pushing it.
Current squad has 21 'senior players' - Alisson, Adrian, Trent, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Minamino, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi.
I think any more than that is excessive, when you consider that Klopp also wants to keep some of the younger players close to the first team and let them have opportunities. So I don't think he'd want a bigger senior pool than 21 players (I actually think he'd prefer 20 but let's go with 21).
Of the current 21 we'll almost certainly lose Lallana and there's an expectation that Lovren and Shaqiri will leave. So there's probably three places up for grabs, max.
If Lovren goes, one of those has to be a CB, unless Klopp is ready to trust Hoever/Van Den Berg but it feels too early for either. Think we then have space for one more attacker (Werner is the one were all thinking of now). Thats two. Maybe a midfielder, although that may depend on what happens with Curtis Jones (he could step up but equally could see him being loaned next year for experience). And then theres the need to cover Robertson. So probably four potential positions to fill, but I dont think well do them all. Perhaps the LB cover could come from the CB or the midfielder if we go for one?
Think thisll be what Klopp wants as his senior squad next year Alisson, Adrian, Trent, Gomez, Matip, Virgil, NEW CB/LB, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, NEW CM/Jones, Keita, Chamberlain, Minamino, NEW FWD, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi. With the likes of Williams, Hoever, Elliott etc pushing for League Cup games and getting more experience in the Under 23s?