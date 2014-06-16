« previous next »
Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM
It would be madness to sell Origi.
That's all.

Agreed.

Leaving aside the fact that we would surely want to keep him because hes a quality player, where are people getting the idea that we need to sell players to raise funds for new purchases? I didnt think that was how we did business any more.

Shaqiri leaving seems more plausible but not because we need the money.

Chances are if were going to sign Werner, negotiations are already well advanced, maybe even so far as a done deal, so the purchase wont be predicated on raising funds elsewhere. If hes coming, well announce him just before the start of the Euros, no later than that.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Kylian Mbappe: What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win. it's a very good team with a very good manager."

#Mbappe2020
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Kylian would cost too much. We cannot afford him. However its a sign of how far we've come that someone like him looks at us.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:32:15 AM
Kylian would cost too much. We cannot afford him. However its a sign of how far we've come that someone like him looks at us.

"looks at us"....he'd absolutely love to play for us. Everyone would. We're the best team in the world.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:32:15 AM
Kylian would cost too much. We cannot afford him. However its a sign of how far we've come that someone like him looks at us.

I think we could afford him, especially if Nike became part of the deal (what better way to launch their new LFC shirts?).

But.........I'm not sure Klopp's system works best with a superstar striker. We might be better off having another player to rotate with Mo and Sadio and/or even preparing a younger player to rotate with Bobby Firmino.

Timo Werner at a quarter of the price of Kylian would be superb.

I have said before though, and I still believe; if Liverpool are to break the World Transfer Record for a young striker then this is the Summer for it.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
The day Kylian Mbappe signs for Liverpool is the day I present Match of the Day wearing just a pair of Liverpool underpants.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 09:34:14 AM
The day Kylian Mbappe signs for Liverpool is the day I present Match of the Day wearing just a pair of Liverpool underpants.

Again Gary?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:54:56 PM
You lot dont half like talking in absolutes when you have no real idea ;D

When Origi plays for us he pretty much always comes on out wide for Sadio or Mo. Hes still only 24 and I cant imagine hes on particularly mega wages. Plus as far as Im aware Werner is pretty much a central striker no? Signing Werner and then selling Origi gives us less cover for Sadio/Mo than now. Not that we wont sign him, but if we do Id imagine its because theres still space for another attacker rather than replacing someone who doesnt play that often for us anyway.
The way I see our team - Klopp may well disagree though! -  is like a diamond with Mane and Salah as the strikers, and Firmino the number 10 behind them. Of course youre right that Mane and Salah attack (and defend) the wide areas more often than traditional strikers (and Firmino is built more and moves like a centre forward more than most attacking midfielders), but I think Werner or someone like him is competition/cover for Mane and Salah rather than Firmino.

Werner may not be used to such a wide starting position - I dont know exactly how he plays for Leipzig - but he looks like hes got the qualites to play similar to Mane from the left. Like how Origi plays for us too actually, he starts wide, but his movement is more that of a striker in the final third, just like Mane and in particular Salah.

We play a very different type of game, but the set up in terms of movement in attack remind me somewhat of Barcelona with Messi as the false nine dropping deep, and the strikers (Villa and Pedro) starting from the wide areas moving inside. I could be completely wrong, but my guess is that any striker we buy will have to adapt to this, and wont get that many chances in the central position. That one is for our playmaker Firmino with Minamino as the alternative.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:32:15 AM
Kylian would cost too much. We cannot afford him. However its a sign of how far we've come that someone like him looks at us.

The world is watching, my friend.  We can pull the top players it's just a question of finance.  Don't forget there's a £50m training complex and the Anny road extension costing £150m so I can't see us spending loads.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
The Athletic said we wanted another attacking player so I suppose with Minamino coming in we might look at moving Origi and Shaqiri on. They might also want to leave for more game time.

Will depend what type of attacking player we want as well. The ones we have been linked with are all quite different in Havertz, Werner and Sancho although Mbappe and Werner are similar types of player ;)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yes every team would love to have mbappe playing for them but realistically we have done much better with buying players that can progress a lot and haven't got the superstar persona as baggage. Personally would make a whole load more sense to the team and klopp if we went for timo werner...
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
The teams that tend to be in for Mbappe tend to be shit everywhere else across the pitch. Theyre about building a team around a player. We're a team that has a system we've already built around. Everybody is interchangeable, all players can come and go and the things we achieve stays the same although the process may have different inputs.

Much that I love the quality of Mbappe, I'd much rather a Werner type player who already fits the Klopp model. We're not at the start of our development under JK, we're refining it with the next suite of players to keep our current standards.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:31:53 AM
The teams that tend to be in for Mbappe tend to be shit everywhere else across the pitch. Theyre about building a team around a player. We're a team that has a system we've already built around. Everybody is interchangeable, all players can come and go and the things we achieve stays the same although the process may have different inputs.

Much that I love the quality of Mbappe, I'd much rather a Werner type player who already fits the Klopp model. We're not at the start of our development under JK, we're refining it with the next suite of players to keep our current standards.

Yep, we've all agreed on Timo Werner. I've converted our comments to PDF and sending them to Michael Edwards this morning.

Who's next?
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:21:15 AM
"looks at us"....he'd absolutely love to play for us. Everyone would. We're the best team in the world.

Course he would, But not sure he would want to play for us that much once he realises he would have to take a pay cut  ;D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:38:04 AM
Yep, we've all agreed on Timo Werner. I've converted our comments to PDF and sending them to Michael Edwards this morning.

Who's next?

Lol, if only it was that easy eh! so assuming we did get Werner we need payers who are versatile and can cover multiple roles, the team does need some fresh legs/energy so I'd be looking at players under 24.

Centre Mid- I know we are heavily stocked in this position but I think we need some fresh, energetic legs as at some stage the workload we place on Milner/Henderson/Gini/Fabinho will take its toll - Sande Berge fits the profile and can also cover at CB as well in Midfield, Havertz is the dream signing

Versative defender who can cover CB / left back, suggestions are we are looking at Ben White / Jamaal Lewis at Norwich

Jude Bellingham - Young player, seems to be on everyone's radar as the next big thing (we should secure the best youngsters whenever they're available)

Fast young wide forward - it wouldn't be a bad thing to have another option for an explosive wide player, we have the best two today - someone who we can develop rather than a proven player





Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:38:04 AM
Yep, we've all agreed on Timo Werner. I've converted our comments to PDF and sending them to Michael Edwards this morning.

Who's next?

PDF? WTF is that? It's got to be by facsimile.

And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 12:30:44 AM
This is really not an accurate representation of Werner. He's taken a significant leap this season in terms of goals, assists and shot volume. He's so far away from just being a poacher. There is literally only one forward player in world football putting up better underlying numbers than him this season (Mbappe). If you look at xG, xA, shots per90, key passes etc. he's right alongside the likes of Messi, Aguero and Lewandowski.

His key passes are up from last season, his xA per90 has almost doubled, he's taking over 4.5 shots a game which is elite. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and given his age and release clause he is perfect for Liverpool.

All of the front 3 are approaching post peak. AFCON means we will be without our two best forward players for 6 weeks. Getting Werner for his release clause would be a Salah level bargain. Take the clause out and he's easily a 100 million plus player.

That sounds good, maybe my opinion is outdated, but every time Ive watched him play in the past hes looked a bit Michael Owen or Ings Raquel, great pace, good finishing and movement, but not good in tight spaces like Mané or Salah, not as good technically or as an all round footballer. I think this is why Bayern apparently passed on him.

At this moment with the strides Origi as made and the signing of Minamino I dont see the need for a player like him.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Take it with a pinch of salt but the ECHO linked to this article from Spain:

https://eldesmarque.com/madrid/real-madrid/noticias/182681-klopp-se-lo-quita-a-florentino-perez-ultima-hora-adios-zidane-ed

Google translate: Werner has a pre-agreement with Klopp and will move to Liverpool in the summer.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Yeah it's done. Spanish papers are going to well up with Germany and England transfer dealings.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:07:08 PM
It would be madness to sell Origi.
That's all.

If he wants to go for regular football Klopp will let him go.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:34:48 AM
Yeah it's done. Spanish papers are going to well up with Germany and England transfer dealings.

It says that Perez the Real president inquired and they were told that he's going to LFC. That's how I understand it, Could be bollocks who knows.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quite aside from the source's quality Werner coming here kills #Mbappe2020 so I'm going to choose not to believe it for a while :)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
I honestly think we've got room for a max of three signings in the summer, and even that might be pushing it.

Current squad has 21 'senior players' - Alisson, Adrian, Trent, Gomez, Matip, Lovren, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Minamino, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi.

I think any more than that is excessive, when you consider that Klopp also wants to keep some of the younger players close to the first team and let them have opportunities. So I don't think he'd want a bigger senior pool than 21 players (I actually think he'd prefer 20 but let's go with 21).

Of the current 21 we'll almost certainly lose Lallana and there's an expectation that Lovren and Shaqiri will leave. So there's probably three places up for grabs, max.

If Lovren goes, one of those has to be a CB, unless Klopp is ready to trust Hoever/Van Den Berg but it feels too early for either. Think we then have space for one more attacker (Werner is the one were all thinking of now). Thats two. Maybe a midfielder, although that may depend on what happens with Curtis Jones (he could step up but equally could see him being loaned next year for experience). And then theres the need to cover Robertson. So probably four potential positions to fill, but I dont think well do them all. Perhaps the LB cover could come from the CB or the midfielder if we go for one?

Think thisll be what Klopp wants as his senior squad next year  Alisson, Adrian, Trent, Gomez, Matip, Virgil, NEW CB/LB, Robbo, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, NEW CM/Jones, Keita, Chamberlain, Minamino, NEW FWD, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi. With the likes of Williams, Hoever, Elliott etc pushing for League Cup games and getting more experience in the Under 23s?
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
The Mbappe comments in the BBC site are the most "come and get me" since Torres wrote YNWA on his armband.
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Xherdan Shaqiri going nowhere during this transfer window. #LFC have turned down loan approaches from Seville and Roma. The Reds would be willing to sell him for 30million Euros this summer.

All the Liverpoool journo's putting out the same line on twitter at exactly the same time. Seems like we want everyone to know what Shaq will cost in the summer.
I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Mbappe will never happen purely because of the money involved, but make no mistake, he would fit this team like a glove. I'm not sure where this idea has come from that he's got an ego or that he's more of a superstar than he is a team player, but he has everything that Klopp would want.

He mostly plays on the left of a front three for PSG, and regularly does his defensive duties as he needs to track back and cover for Juan Bernat, who is almost always legging it forward. He scores oodles of goals but is also unselfish in the box. Only the other day he got about four assists in a game, including laying one across for Icardi to score his hat-trick when he could easily have finished it himself.

He also just comes across as a lovely and happy lad. He's already won the World Cup so doesn't seem to be putting too much pressure on himself, just enjoying his football, always smiling, and he does actually still have room for improvement (can sometimes be too casual in possession around the box). It'll probably do him well to get away from Neymar though as there was one incident in a game last week which Klopp would have throttled him over. PSG were already about 6-0 up, but the ball broke to him on the edge of the box and he tried a first time rabona shot. To be fair, it very nearly went in, but it was a bit unnecessary and disrespectful to the opposition, a very Neymar move. Under Klopp, I'm certain he'd become even more ruthless, and go on to be the best player in the world post-Messi/Ronaldo (well, second best behind Harvey Elliott).

But again, money and that. He's apparently out of contract in two years, so if he's prepared to wait, you never know. The only way it happens this summer is if Nike are willing to supplement it, or we somehow lose one of our front three for nine figures.

Werner is more realistic, and also a very good option, but it's nice to be flirting with the prettiest girl at the dance too.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:00:16 AM
Agreed.

Leaving aside the fact that we would surely want to keep him because hes a quality player, where are people getting the idea that we need to sell players to raise funds for new purchases? I didnt think that was how we did business any more.

Shaqiri leaving seems more plausible but not because we need the money.

Chances are if were going to sign Werner, negotiations are already well advanced, maybe even so far as a done deal, so the purchase wont be predicated on raising funds elsewhere. If hes coming, well announce him just before the start of the Euros, no later than that.

The talk of Origi is more to do with squad size. We now have Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino for the front three. Given Origi and Shaqiri haven't played a huge amount and aren't like for like replacements, it seems likely that if we do sign Werner we'll be looking to trim the group.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Salah, Mané, Firmino, Minamino and Werner. Sound good?
#werner2020
