Mbappe will never happen purely because of the money involved, but make no mistake, he would fit this team like a glove. I'm not sure where this idea has come from that he's got an ego or that he's more of a superstar than he is a team player, but he has everything that Klopp would want.



He mostly plays on the left of a front three for PSG, and regularly does his defensive duties as he needs to track back and cover for Juan Bernat, who is almost always legging it forward. He scores oodles of goals but is also unselfish in the box. Only the other day he got about four assists in a game, including laying one across for Icardi to score his hat-trick when he could easily have finished it himself.



He also just comes across as a lovely and happy lad. He's already won the World Cup so doesn't seem to be putting too much pressure on himself, just enjoying his football, always smiling, and he does actually still have room for improvement (can sometimes be too casual in possession around the box). It'll probably do him well to get away from Neymar though as there was one incident in a game last week which Klopp would have throttled him over. PSG were already about 6-0 up, but the ball broke to him on the edge of the box and he tried a first time rabona shot. To be fair, it very nearly went in, but it was a bit unnecessary and disrespectful to the opposition, a very Neymar move. Under Klopp, I'm certain he'd become even more ruthless, and go on to be the best player in the world post-Messi/Ronaldo (well, second best behind Harvey Elliott).



But again, money and that. He's apparently out of contract in two years, so if he's prepared to wait, you never know. The only way it happens this summer is if Nike are willing to supplement it, or we somehow lose one of our front three for nine figures.



Werner is more realistic, and also a very good option, but it's nice to be flirting with the prettiest girl at the dance too.