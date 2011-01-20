I think we'd definitely rotate the front three more if we felt we had more like for like replacements in the squad, the issue is that while Origi/Shaqiri are good players, they can't slot in seamlessly. The interplay of the front three is as important as their individual quality, and that suffers when we bring the backups in.



The question is whether the right player could be put into the starting XI without disrupting things too much, and given the way Salah and Mane both managed to slot in effortlessly when they arrived, I'd say yes the right player could. If we were to replace Shaqiri/Origi with Minamino/Werner, I think we could see the front three rested more often which would benefit them massively, along with making them have to earn back their place in the XI instead of being guaranteed it.