Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

No666

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #520 on: Today at 04:08:24 PM
Shaqiri is 28. It makes sense to sell him and bring a younger player with a higher ceiling - the Salah of two years time, if you will.
Babel Time

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #521 on: Today at 04:16:29 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:31:03 PM
Liverpool have made an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to the Turkish club's president, Ahmet Agaoglu: "There are offers for Cakir - we are still receiving offers. It has been said that Liverpool have made a bid."

https://turkish-football.com/trabzonspor-president-confirms-liverpool-offer-for-turkey-international-ugurcan-cakir/

"it has been said..." ???

Surely, Liverpool had made an actual bid he would know about it, rather than having second hand "knowledge".

Sangria

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #522 on: Today at 06:02:54 PM
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 04:16:29 PM
"it has been said..." ???

Surely, Liverpool had made an actual bid he would know about it, rather than having second hand "knowledge".

There was talk about it in May last year, so if we made a bid then, it would still be true that we've made a bid. I doubt we'd still be interested though, now we have Adrian. Alisson is one non-homegrown spot, we're prepared to take up another for a reliable second choice, but I severely doubt we'd be willing to take up a third for another. Adrian was free and won't be on that much, and he's proven to be dependable and good among the squad. Would we be willing to spend 20m for an Adrian replacement? I doubt it.
Ghost Town

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #523 on: Today at 06:09:20 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:31:03 PM
Liverpool have made an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to the Turkish club's president, Ahmet Agaoglu: "There are offers for Cakir - we are still receiving offers. It has been said that Liverpool have made a bid."

https://turkish-football.com/trabzonspor-president-confirms-liverpool-offer-for-turkey-international-ugurcan-cakir/
Any relation to Cüneyt? That'd rile the Mancs up good and proper!
Lone Star Red

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #524 on: Today at 06:28:10 PM
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 03:31:03 PM
Liverpool have made an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to the Turkish club's president, Ahmet Agaoglu: "There are offers for Cakir - we are still receiving offers. It has been said that Liverpool have made a bid."

https://turkish-football.com/trabzonspor-president-confirms-liverpool-offer-for-turkey-international-ugurcan-cakir/

Unless Adrian has indicated to Klopp he wants to leave in the summer to be regular starter (as he's proven to be better or on the same level than roughly half the starting keepers in the PL), this seems a bit of a tenuous link.
rebel23

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #525 on: Today at 06:31:14 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:28:10 PM
Unless Adrian has indicated to Klopp he wants to leave in the summer to be regular starter (as he's proven to be better than roughly half the starting keepers in the PL), this seems a bit of a tenuous link.

Could be the president talking it up...
Fordy

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #526 on: Today at 06:32:33 PM
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 06:28:10 PM
Unless Adrian has indicated to Klopp he wants to leave in the summer to be regular starter (as he's proven to be better than roughly half the starting keepers in the PL), this seems a bit of a tenuous link.

Not really. Kellegher is highly rated but needs to go out on loan now and next season.

Adrian will have plenty of offers come the end of the season.
