Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #480 on: Today at 09:03:09 AM
Pretty sure its just his agent working to get him a new contract
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #481 on: Today at 09:56:25 AM
What we do with WIjnaldam and Henderson as they hit their 30s is more interesting and more acute than what we do with the front 3

(though I'm still surprised we gave Milner 2 more years) 
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #482 on: Today at 10:09:35 AM
Doesn't matter too much if Gini does go because we'll have Can back
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #483 on: Today at 11:09:05 AM
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 10:09:35 AM
Doesn't matter too much if Gini does go because we'll have Can back

:D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #484 on: Today at 11:10:15 AM
Gini probably knows TAA will have taken his spot by the end of the season.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #485 on: Today at 11:26:24 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:56:25 AM
What we do with WIjnaldam and Henderson as they hit their 30s is more interesting and more acute than what we do with the front 3

(though I'm still surprised we gave Milner 2 more years)

Nobody wants Wijnaldum to leave, quite rightly. But from the club's perspective, I can understand why they may be happy for him to go at the end of next season. Bear in mind he's been here since Klopp's first full season in charge and has played an almighty amount of football. Haven't checked the numbers, but I assume he's played more than any other midfielder in that period. That's a lot of running!

So we may feel that, at the age of 31 - when he has another 18 months of Klopp football in his legs - we'll start to see diminishing returns from him. In which case, allowing him to leave could be a sensible option. Now, we've taken a different approach with Milner but that could be for various reasons. He could, for example, be happy to just be in and around the squad over the next couple of years, getting the odd start but mostly sitting on the bench or occasionally the stands.

Wijnaldum may have different ideas, so could suit all parties for him to depart when his contract ends and he can play more regularly for a team in Italy or Spain.

And who knows what we're planning in terms of transfers. It could be we're planning Wijnaldum's long term successor this summer, in which case giving him a new contract isn't worthwhile.

Personally hope he recommits but as you say, Edwards and Klopp will be acutely aware of the age profile of the squad. With Henderson and Gini both turning 30, and Milner being here for two more years, you can imagine them wanting to change things up. Worth bearing in mind that Henderson and Milner, aside from being captain and vice captain, are also homegrown which could factor into our thinking. We're hardly at crisis point though as we obviously have Fabinho, Keita and Chamberlain who are all that bit younger, as well as people like Curtis Jones coming through. But it wouldn't be completely unsurprising if we brought in someone like Aouar to supplement that.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #486 on: Today at 11:43:59 AM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:26:24 AM
Nobody wants Wijnaldum to leave, quite rightly. But from the club's perspective, I can understand why they may be happy for him to go at the end of next season. Bear in mind he's been here since Klopp's first full season in charge and has played an almighty amount of football. Haven't checked the numbers, but I assume he's played more than any other midfielder in that period. That's a lot of running!

So we may feel that, at the age of 31 - when he has another 18 months of Klopp football in his legs - we'll start to see diminishing returns from him. In which case, allowing him to leave could be a sensible option. Now, we've taken a different approach with Milner but that could be for various reasons. He could, for example, be happy to just be in and around the squad over the next couple of years, getting the odd start but mostly sitting on the bench or occasionally the stands.

Wijnaldum may have different ideas, so could suit all parties for him to depart when his contract ends and he can play more regularly for a team in Italy or Spain.

And who knows what we're planning in terms of transfers. It could be we're planning Wijnaldum's long term successor this summer, in which case giving him a new contract isn't worthwhile.

Personally hope he recommits but as you say, Edwards and Klopp will be acutely aware of the age profile of the squad. With Henderson and Gini both turning 30, and Milner being here for two more years, you can imagine them wanting to change things up. Worth bearing in mind that Henderson and Milner, aside from being captain and vice captain, are also homegrown which could factor into our thinking. We're hardly at crisis point though as we obviously have Fabinho, Keita and Chamberlain who are all that bit younger, as well as people like Curtis Jones coming through. But it wouldn't be completely unsurprising if we brought in someone like Aouar to supplement that.

Yup its an interesting conundrum ... and there's no real room for sentimentality the one thing you don't want is a bunch of 30+ midfielders in your squad and you don't want to give contracts to players that will pay them a shit ton at 33/34 years old but that's the decision we'll have with Henderson and Wijnaldam.
It's a really typical problem for successful modern sports teams and the ones that endure tend to be ruthless as fuck (which is why the Milner deal surprised me)... we'll see
They've done a great job with ACO, Keita and Fabinho of lining up the next wave but they'll still be tough decisions to make.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #487 on: Today at 11:47:04 AM
Wouldn't really look in to the ages of the likes of Millie, Gini and Hendo. They are fantastic athletes that look after their bodies, I'm sure they will be in top shape even when they hit their mid 30's. Millie has proven the worth of having a seasoned pro around a group of inexperienced lads and younger players. Having Hendo around for the next few years will be very valuable for the next crop of reds. Give all the old farts a new contract :)
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #488 on: Today at 11:50:27 AM
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:43:59 AM
Yup its an interesting conundrum ... and there's no real room for sentimentality the one thing you don't want is a bunch of 30+ midfielders in your squad and you don't want to give contracts to players that will pay them a shit ton at 33/34 years old but that's the decision we'll have with Henderson and Wijnaldam.
It's a really typical problem for successful modern sports teams and the ones that endure tend to be ruthless as fuck (which is why the Milner deal surprised me)... we'll see
They've done a great job with ACO, Keita and Fabinho of lining up the next wave but they'll still be tough decisions to make.

All of that is true. I reckon part of Milner staying the extra two years is to keep the culture within the dressing room and utilise Milner's versatility. I can see Henderson going the same way when he hits 31/32 and his physicality begins to fade. Which brings us to Gini, who is approaching the age where he might get his last big move. His star is at its highest at the moment and I think we would consider a 40-50m bid for him, which could then be used to pay for a younger version of the same player. Aouar appears to have been linked though I don't know if he's going to be available for that sum.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #489 on: Today at 11:59:59 AM
Dom King says we're prepared to offer Chirivella a new contract... his deal is up at the end of the season but we're also aware he may want to move on.

Sounds more like protecting our investment rather than thinking he has a long-term future here? Although he was brilliant yesterday.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #490 on: Today at 12:06:29 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:03:09 AM
Pretty sure its just his agent working to get him a new contract

Especially when its Ornstein reporting it.

Was so weirdly written too; basically said theres three possibilities of which the most likely is him renewing, next option is him walking on a free in 18 months and the least is him moving for a big fee in the summer. And in other news, the pope is catholic.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #491 on: Today at 12:16:48 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:59:59 AM
Dom King says we're prepared to offer Chirivella a new contract... his deal is up at the end of the season but we're also aware he may want to move on.

Sounds more like protecting our investment rather than thinking he has a long-term future here? Although he was brilliant yesterday.

He was brilliant yesterday and was great against Villa when he captain the side.

Think he does have a future but he wants to play football but hopefully he signs a new contract.

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #492 on: Today at 12:41:13 PM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:16:48 PM
He was brilliant yesterday and was great against Villa when he captain the side.

Think he does have a future but he wants to play football but hopefully he signs a new contract.

He's had plenty of offers over the years to go and play football so I'm not sure what he's actually looking to get out of the game. He's either content and settled doing what he is doing or feels he is better and worth more than what he has been offered by other clubs. You could tell he was really well respected by the younger players yesterday.

I'd be all over him if I was a Championship club anyway. 
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #493 on: Today at 12:47:09 PM
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 12:07:31 AM
If he were available at.. 40m, he'd be well worth a punt, such is his talent.

But I think Barca still has some hope that he'll come around, so I doubt he'll be available in the bargain bin anytime soon yet.

I think working with Klopp and our sports science team could really get his sharpness back but I could only see that transfer as a goer (or Sancho) if we were to lose Mane. Otherwise it's a big outlay for him to sit on the bench.

Barca was a really bad career move, like Coutinho. So many attackers there and for Argentina struggle to gel with Messi.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #494 on: Today at 01:15:43 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:59:59 AM
Dom King says we're prepared to offer Chirivella a new contract... his deal is up at the end of the season but we're also aware he may want to move on.

Sounds more like protecting our investment rather than thinking he has a long-term future here? Although he was brilliant yesterday.
This would be really dumb from him unless he's getting very  well paid to jump between random loans. Also don't really see the point in us keeping him at this point. You're not protecting their value if no one will pay a few million to make it worthwile keeping him.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general L'pool discussion
Reply #495 on: Today at 01:24:22 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:41:13 PM
He's had plenty of offers over the years to go and play football so I'm not sure what he's actually looking to get out of the game. He's either content and settled doing what he is doing or feels he is better and worth more than what he has been offered by other clubs. You could tell he was really well respected by the younger players yesterday.

I'd be all over him if I was a Championship club anyway. 

I agree about the respect. I really like how outwardly cocky Elliott is with his opponents but his humility in terms of looking to Pedro to follow his lead for set pieces in terms of what type of corner to signal/take and also letting Pedro lead on that.

I suspect that he might feel transfer fees that satisfy LFC have limited the pool of options for him and his agent to find a decent next club. Hopefully he can sort out a fruitful move in terms of being able to play regularly at the highest level he's capable of
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #496 on: Today at 01:35:12 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:10:15 AM
Gini probably knows TAA will have taken his spot by the end of the season.

I know this was a joke but got me thinking.  If TAA does move into midfield think it'd make more sense for him to play at the base of midfield so he has time and space to really highlight his passing ability.  Could be an Alonso type player, running games from deep.  That being said, in this team, I don't think it makes sense for him to change positions anytime soon.   
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #497 on: Today at 01:44:32 PM
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:35:12 PM
I know this was a joke but got me thinking.  If TAA does move into midfield think it'd make more sense for him to play at the base of midfield so he has time and space to really highlight his passing ability.  Could be an Alonso type player, running games from deep.  That being said, in this team, I don't think it makes sense for him to change positions anytime soon.   

Not sure I agree. I think you'd want Trent to the right in a midfield three so that he can take up similar positions to what he is now but with less defensive responsibility to get back into position. He does have a great passing range but, from what we've seen, it's mainly his crossing, switches of play, and 15-20 yard passes into the central attacking player's feet which stand him out, which are all most effective from the right side of the pitch.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #498 on: Today at 02:00:17 PM
We have Lallana, Henderson, Milner and Wijnaldum all in or approaching their 30's.

It'll be interesting to see which are retained and which sold on, (Milner aside as he'll retire from LFC probably). We have a number of young midfielders/AMs who could step up....

Jones, Elliot, Grujic, Chirvella, Ojo, Wilson, Ejaria and no doubt others I have forgotten.  You'd think two or three of those are equipped to break into the first team, potentially saving us tens of millions in replacements.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #499 on: Today at 02:11:40 PM
Go on Ousmane!

Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #500 on: Today at 02:22:10 PM
he actually any good anymore? feels a bit 2018
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #501 on: Today at 02:27:12 PM
Injuries and moving to Barca when he should've stayed an extra season at Dortmund did him in.  I can understand why he'd move but that move was the wrong one.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #502 on: Today at 02:30:15 PM
Been rubbish since he trashed Klopp's gaff...

Don't cross the Klopp!
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #503 on: Today at 02:34:56 PM
 ;D

That's why this time round Kloppo gonna makes sure Dembele stay's with him.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #504 on: Today at 02:48:28 PM
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:44:32 PM
Not sure I agree. I think you'd want Trent to the right in a midfield three so that he can take up similar positions to what he is now but with less defensive responsibility to get back into position. He does have a great passing range but, from what we've seen, it's mainly his crossing, switches of play, and 15-20 yard passes into the central attacking player's feet which stand him out, which are all most effective from the right side of the pitch.

It's not a bad shout but obviously playing as an 8 changes the amount of time and space he has to use his great passing range.  Playing as a 6 at the base of midfield gives him the time and space and could completely transform how we play.  I don't think he's going to be displacing Fabinho anytime soon as the preferred 6 so unless we change our formation to a double pivot he'll likely stay where he is. 
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #505 on: Today at 02:50:21 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:27:12 PM
Injuries and moving to Barca when he should've stayed an extra season at Dortmund did him in.  I can understand why he'd move but that move was the wrong one.

His attributes and the way he plays seems perfectly suited to the premier league to me.  he's such a powerful and direct dribbler that defenders would be shitting themselves anytime he got the ball in space. 
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #506 on: Today at 03:01:54 PM
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 02:22:10 PM
he actually any good anymore? feels a bit 2018

Too many injuries. Barca would want like 80m, Prefer Sancho for that kind of money.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #507 on: Today at 03:07:25 PM
Dembele is far too injury prone.

Sancho and Mbappe too expensive. I doubt we'll get another attacker even if Shaqiri leaves. Jones and Elliott will get more opportunities.

We'll replace Lovren. Who's likely to leave.

Lovren Shaqiri Wilson and Grujic will all leave in my opinion. Decent amount of money made. Don't be surprised with another really quiet year with a profit made. The following summer (2021) will be very very different.

I guess the issue is you'd ideally want to bring players in to take over the aging players gradually but how do you get the right quality in when they won't be first choice straight away. Example Sancho comes here...he's on the bench.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #508 on: Today at 03:20:31 PM
I would totally understand if the club are looking at guys like Gini's future. Gini, Hendo, Mane, Salah and Firmino are part of the core of this great team BUT we can't keep them all into their 30's. At some point we need to start building our next great team.

Selling a couple whilst they still have value in the market and using those funds to buy the next crop is obviously what we should do. IF we win the league i would see that as the ceiling for this core and sell Gini and Salah. Mane and Firmino will age better i think so if we're taking two into their 30's i'd take them and if we have to keep one of Hendo or Gini then given he's our captain then we keep Hendo.

Not that i think we will do this. We'll do what successful teams do. We'll give Gini a contract. We stay loyal to all these lads that have been so amazing. And then they'll all fall off a cliff, have no transfer value and we'll face a massive rebuild potentially without CL football because they all fell of a cliff. It's inevitable.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #509 on: Today at 03:23:28 PM
Thought the most interesting bit in Ornstein's column was that it's unlikely we'll be chasing any Sancho or Mbappe level deals (or even Van Dijk/Alisson level ones). Plenty will say he's not connected at Liverpool, but remember back in summer he received pelters for saying we wouldn't be spending much at all, with that proven correct.

I think he's probably on the money here again. Our team is so good, and we aren't going to lose anyone hugely significant in the summer. So it makes sense to bring in two or three players who can support the team in the short while they develop and then eventually take over from some of the older players. Minamino's a clear example of that approach, and I think we'll see similar level of players come in elsewhere (although probably none as cheap as he was). I think that's where links like Ben White or Emi Buendia make a lot of sense. Not convinced we get another attacker with Minamino in either.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #510 on: Today at 03:23:49 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:25 PM
I guess the issue is you'd ideally want to bring players in to take over the aging players gradually but how do you get the right quality in when they won't be first choice straight away. Example Sancho comes here...he's on the bench.

You have to let some of that successful core go. You can't say to Mane, Salah and Firmino that now your all 31 you are bench players and these lads are now first team. And there's no point just swapping out fringe players like Shaq and Lallana for another set of fringe players. You need to be bold and decisive to make the NEXT grear Liverpool team. Sell stars and replace them with younger hungry stars.

We saw ourselves how it worked with Coutinho. You lose a great player but your next team starts to take shape.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #511 on: Today at 03:24:34 PM
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:07:25 PM
Dembele is far too injury prone.

Sancho and Mbappe too expensive. I doubt we'll get another attacker even if Shaqiri leaves. Jones and Elliott will get more opportunities.

We'll replace Lovren. Who's likely to leave.

Lovren Shaqiri Wilson and Grujic will all leave in my opinion. Decent amount of money made. Don't be surprised with another really quiet year with a profit made. The following summer (2021) will be very very different.

I guess the issue is you'd ideally want to bring players in to take over the aging players gradually but how do you get the right quality in when they won't be first choice straight away. Example Sancho comes here...he's on the bench.
Don't think your going to be far off with all of that, think we are more likely to get a player like Bergwijn.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #512 on: Today at 03:26:06 PM
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:23:28 PM
Thought the most interesting bit in Ornstein's column was that it's unlikely we'll be chasing any Sancho or Mbappe level deals (or even Van Dijk/Alisson level ones). Plenty will say he's not connected at Liverpool, but remember back in summer he received pelters for saying we wouldn't be spending much at all, with that proven correct.

I think he's probably on the money here again. Our team is so good, and we aren't going to lose anyone hugely significant in the summer. So it makes sense to bring in two or three players who can support the team in the short while they develop and then eventually take over from some of the older players. Minamino's a clear example of that approach, and I think we'll see similar level of players come in elsewhere (although probably none as cheap as he was). I think that's where links like Ben White or Emi Buendia make a lot of sense. Not convinced we get another attacker with Minamino in either.

He received pelters for saying we don't have any money left.  ;D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #513 on: Today at 03:31:03 PM
Liverpool have made an offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, according to the Turkish club's president, Ahmet Agaoglu: "There are offers for Cakir - we are still receiving offers. It has been said that Liverpool have made a bid."
