Midfield is definitely not an area I would look to strengthen and definitely not Can or that type of midfielder. We have no cover at full back, its either a youth player or one of the midfielders. If were being really picky and its more for the summer then a CB could be looked at given Lovren and Matip seem to be injured quite a bit. Were in a fantastic position where we have great players in every position and what we require is cover, ideal to bring in young players, allow them to grow then take over once the establish lads move on.