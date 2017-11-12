« previous next »
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:15:19 AM »
Quote from: Longwood NY on Today at 01:18:31 AM
I'd take Joe Allen back before I'd even look at Can.

personally i'd much rather have Lucas back.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:07:39 AM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:15:24 AM
Why are we discussing Can coming back? that's not even logical.

Apart from great hair, a sweet bicycle, cool head nod when scoring - what would he bring to our team now? Nothing.

That shipped has sailed...very slowly of course.
Everything about this post screams we need Emre back to me. Dont you realise this is the dream ticket for a Nike ad campaign? We need to take our lead from the masters - Ole and Wudywud. They knows the value of having a rather slow, continental midfielder with great hair. 
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #442 on: Today at 11:13:59 AM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:09:15 PM
Very excited by the Can chat in the papers and on here, think he could be exactly the kind of player we need to push us on to the next level, especially with the injuries mounting up in midfield
I'd hate to see him back to be honest. Didn't forget the way he left, plus i don't think he can cut anyone in our midfield.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #443 on: Today at 11:16:41 AM »
When Can scored that bicycle kick he sprinted all the way to Klopp to celebrate. Worth a watch back, it's the most energy I can remember him showing!

But nah, won't be back, don't see it being realistic or desirable myself
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #444 on: Today at 12:46:58 PM »
Midfield is definitely not an area I would look to strengthen and definitely not Can or that type of midfielder. We have no cover at full back, its either a youth player or one of the midfielders. If were being really picky and its more for the summer then a CB could be looked at given Lovren and Matip seem to be injured quite a bit. Were in a fantastic position where we have great players in every position and what we require is cover, ideal to bring in young players, allow them to grow then take over once the establish lads move on.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #445 on: Today at 12:57:00 PM »
Quote from: Jacob Ian on Today at 05:15:19 AM
personally i'd much rather have Lucas back.

I'd rather have Jan Molby in his current state.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:27:44 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 11:13:59 AM
I'd hate to see him back to be honest. Didn't forget the way he left, plus i don't think he can cut anyone in our midfield.

How did he leave?  He was nothing but respectful an always gave his all for the team.  Whether he is good enough for us or not is a different question but you never questioned his desire or attitude. 
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:37:32 PM »
Quote from: Yiannis on Today at 12:57:00 PM
I'd rather have Jan Molby in his current state.

Would he move out of the centre circle?  ;D
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #448 on: Today at 03:12:42 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:32 PM
Would he move out of the centre circle?  ;D
Think he would fill the centre circle.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #449 on: Today at 05:48:20 PM »
I'm not advocating Can coming back, nor even making a move for him, but this 'he'd not fit into our midfield' is more than a little eyebrow raising, considering that Klopp wanted him to sign a new contract.

The gaffer wanting him to stay = couldn't fit into our team?

That's some half-time thread level of RAWKishness.
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #450 on: Today at 05:49:48 PM »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 05:48:20 PM
I'm not advocating Can coming back, nor even making a move for him, but this 'he'd not fit into our midfield' is more than a little eyebrow raising, considering that Klopp wanted him to sign a new contract.

The gaffer wanting him to stay = couldn't fit into our team?

That's some half-time thread level of RAWKishness.

Im sure the desire to get him to sign a new contract had literally nothing to do with not wanting a £30 million plus asset to walk out for nothing
