Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,546
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 05:50:02 PM
Any truth to the rumour that we are going to buy a whole Dutch football club this year?

#Twente2020
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,716
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 05:52:56 PM
Does it matter how desperate Neymar is? PSG will want big money for both and Barca don't seem to have the money for either. If Barca were smart they'd leave him to rot there and target Mbappe instead.
Logged

rebel23

  • Rebel without a cause
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 06:00:15 PM
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:52:56 PM
Does it matter how desperate Neymar is? PSG will want big money for both and Barca don't seem to have the money for either. If Barca were smart they'd leave him to rot there and target Mbappe instead.

According to the report I read they were looking at Kane and Mbappe but both are 'unobtainable'.
Logged

Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 06:45:45 PM
Quote from: Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High on Yesterday at 03:41:37 AM
Bit concerned at the lack of update from Big Dog on young Harrison Reed, I do hope our patient approach hasn't opened the door to other potential buyers, his £8m fee seems inflation proof so we don't want a bidding war!

Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

leftfooter

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.
Logged
Hafiz Marikar, football visionary extraordinaire. He's not wrong.

Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,404
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM
The Titanic moved quicker before it hit the iceberg than Emre Can.
Logged

Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,004
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #406 on: Today at 12:33:50 AM
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.
Fuck him
Logged
Vote Labour

santa tubbytits

  • Not on my watch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,091
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
Reply #407 on: Today at 12:44:09 AM
Quote from: leftfooter on Yesterday at 11:49:16 PM
Leftfield idea: How about asking Emre if he fancies a six-month loan back at Anfield. Cover for midfield and possibly back four for FA Cup games.

He wants to move from Juve for first team football, don't expect he'd be interested in sitting on our bench again.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,647
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general L'pool discussion
Reply #408 on: Today at 12:48:43 AM
Quote from: santa tubbytits on Today at 12:44:09 AM
He wants to move from Juve for first team football, don't expect he'd be interested in sitting on our bench again.
Yeah. And more importantly, he wouldn't even improve our bench.

You can see in the squad Klopp has moulded that he has no interest in signing players who struggle to concentrate and perform their role, particularly in midfield, and don't tend to be all that coachable. Mostly physical and some technical ability isn't enough anymore, if the application or concentration is lacking. The departure of Can and Moreno were the last we've seen of that in the squad I think.

Also the idea of us paying his inflated wages after he went chasing the money instead of a good career move seems unlikely.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:51:35 AM by Classycara »
Logged
