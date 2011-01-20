« previous next »
It's tough to know what we need without knowing where Minamino will play. If he's going to be part of the front three then what do we really need?

Midfield is stocked. I've seen a few mention a Lallana replacement but he's barely played for a couple of seasons now; with Keita fit, Jones close to the first team and Minamino coming in, there's nothing to replace there really. I don't think Klopp will go for a backup DM, he seems to prefer sticking with players who know the system well and keeping the group small enough that everyone gets to play regularly.

Central defence is stocked unless Lovren wants to leave. It'd be nice to have another defender who can stay fit consistently, but I think Klopp would rather keep who he has again and deal with injuries, rather than changing it up and having to integrate someone new. Hoever is also likely to become a more viable option eventually too.

Depth across the front three is a bit of a question mark. Origi has been fantastic but still doesn't seem to have that chemistry that the other 3 have. If Minamino is going to play there then maybe we're stocked, but of course I wouldn't say no to some absolute world class player coming in so we can rotate the others regularly.

Fullback is the area we need depth, but remember when Moreno was starting regularly and Robertson couldn't even get on the bench some weeks because we preferred Milner for his versatility? It's hard to see us signing a dedicated fullback unless he can play on both sides, my money is still on us going for a utility player who can cover both spots and maybe central defence or the holding role.

I can see us losing Lallana and Shaqiri in the summer if Minamino settles well and gets used as a utility player, and us maybe getting a utility fullback, but not much else.

I was watching a Japanese youtube channel talking about him, and it seems they think he can play across the front 3 and also as a 7 / 8. I think his utility may hurt him, but it will also mean that we will be a lot more flexible with who we sign or keep going forward.
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 04:33:45 AM
I was watching a Japanese youtube channel talking about him, and it seems they think he can play across the front 3 and also as a 7 / 8. I think his utility may hurt him, but it will also mean that we will be a lot more flexible with who we sign or keep going forward.

I wonder if this means he can fill in as an FB in our system as well.
Can I be the first person in the new year to say the word Mbappe?
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 10:47:27 AM
Can I be the first person in the new year to say the word Mbappe?
No! ;D
My educated guesswork gives me the feeling that Sancho and Aouar will be our main targets for the summer. A young homegrown LB will likely be signed when the right one becomes available aswell, possibly in January if we can manage it otherwise we will probably wait till summer for that aswell.

I would love Werner, but I doubt we would've re-signed Divock if we wanted to bring him in.

If Lovren goes in the summer as I'd expect, the only other piece we'd need to add is at CB, will be interesting to see who we target. Someone of the profile of Upamecano might be a good shout, Gimenez would be my ideal choice but he'd cost a lot.

Either way, next summer will be massive for us, all about bringing in the next generation of footballer our squad needs to manage its transition phase coming in a couple years time when 6 of our best current players hit their 30's.

If we can get any of these targets somehow in January I think we will pounce obviously, but I doubt any of our targets will be available without a massive premium relative to their price in the summer and we frankly dont need to be paying that. Most likely deal is a young promising back-up homegrown LB, the Max Clark rumours I saw the other day feel like they might have something to them. Whoever we go after, I trust our recruitment team to unearth a gem.
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 11:34:33 AM
in a couple years time when 6 of our best current players hit their 30's.
unearth a gem.

The Esk was right, we're doomed, and all that debt...
The Esk has his own website, can't mess with that man.  :D
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 11:34:33 AM
My educated guesswork gives me the feeling that Sancho and Aouar will be our main targets for the summer. A young homegrown LB will likely be signed when the right one becomes available aswell, possibly in January if we can manage it otherwise we will probably wait till summer for that aswell.

Sounds about right although James Pearce said that its quite unlikely that well pay the asking price of £100m+ for Sancho as it stands.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 31, 2019, 09:18:49 PM
Hasnt Lewis lost his place at Norwich to Byram? Might mean theyre more willing to sell him.
Yes mate he did after the Watford game in early November. Reports say that Deulofeu gave him a hard time and the crowd were getting on his case because he wasn't getting forward and playing easy passes back to the other defenders. He is young though and stuff like that happens. Maybe he is this year's Ryan Sessegnon   ;D
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:54:52 AM
Sounds about right although James Pearce said that its quite unlikely that well pay the asking price of £100m+ for Sancho as it stands.

With a player or two going the other way it might be possible. Shaq, Grujic, Origi, Wilson, etc.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:54:52 AM
Sounds about right although James Pearce said that its quite unlikely that well pay the asking price of £100m+ for Sancho as it stands.

Sure, this is why I believe we will move for him in the summer when Dortmund will be more likely to accept a more realistic deal. It makes sense they are asking above his market value right now, because it is very difficult to do business in January.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 02:05:44 PM
With a player or two going the other way it might be possible. Shaq, Grujic, Origi, Wilson, etc.
Its not about whether its possible.  Its whether its the right fee
So we will be busy!
Brewster on loan to Swansea looks very likely. No loan is going to be a guranteed success but going to a manager who's worked with you before, trusts you and there's a clear opning in the squad is about a good a set of conditions as you could hope for.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/50965038?__twitter_impression=true
Its all code well be really busy!
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 04:26:00 PM
Its all code well be really busy!

Busy Mbappeing around.
Quote from: Gutzon Borglum on Yesterday at 02:07:50 PM
Sure, this is why I believe we will move for him in the summer when Dortmund will be more likely to accept a more realistic deal. It makes sense they are asking above his market value right now, because it is very difficult to do business in January.

Not impossible. Roma intially wanted about £90m for Alisson and in the end sold him to us for about £65m so your theory could be right. Only difference is Sancho is English and there appears to be several suitors for Sancho.
Bit concerned at the lack of update from Big Dog on young Harrison Reed, I do hope our patient approach hasn't opened the door to other potential buyers, his £8m fee seems inflation proof so we don't want a bidding war!
Mbappe 2020 is not just a fucking laugh you twats. Is dead serious ffs.
I can't see us going for Sancho, his fee will be so inflated and enough clubs will be interested that it'll be difficult to pay something sensible. We got a little lucky with VVD in that he seemingly only wanted us and transfer fees for defenders weren't so crazy at the time; repeating that trick would be difficult.

Would Sancho press for us the way our other attackers do anyway? I know we're not as reliant as pressing as we used to be but we still do it in bursts.
We offered more money for VVD too.


Dont underestimate the lure of our club right now....


Its the place to be in Europe.
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:56:00 AM
We offered more money for VVD too.

Than City? Sure we did.. Not even sure we offered more than Chelsea
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Today at 10:56:00 AM
We offered more money for VVD too.


Dont underestimate the lure of our club right now....


Its the place to be in Europe.

As I said though, the fee for van Dijk at the time was kind of unprecedented for a defender. After we paid it, Leicester held out for even more for an inferior player because of the fee we paid, making it a difficult trick to repeat. With attackers already going for £100-200 million, it'll be difficult to pay a fee for Sancho that the transfer would justify.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:55:13 PM
So we will be busy!

Only in shedding as many players as we can who wont feature in Klopps plans.

I cant see us bringing anyone else in.
Quote from: Chig on Today at 06:38:59 AM
Mbappe 2020 is not just a fucking laugh you twats. Is dead serious ffs.

Source? If he was coming in then everybody and his dog would know.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:58:24 AM
Than City? Sure we did.. Not even sure we offered more than Chelsea
Apparently so.  City have a bottomless pit of money but they do still seem to have a ceiling on what they'll pay for a single player.

For saying they've got the most expensive squad in the history of football their record transfer is relatively modest.  Their record signing isn't in the top 20 of all time transfers whereas their fellow sports-washers at PSG have numbers 1 and 2.

I think where City miss the point somewhat is that they've arbitrarily set this ~£60m cap and apply it whether they're trying to sign a player that would make them an unstoppable global force (van Dijk) or a reserve full-back (Cancelo).
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 10:47:27 AM
Can I be the first person in the new year to say the word Mbappe?

I think you're possibly just willing this into existence

Quote

Quite clearly do not need anyone this January, unless Jürgen Klopp has concerns about outbreak of illness or injury, particularly as Takumi Minamino has already been signed from RB Salzburg. Just fitting the Japanese attacking midfielder into an already successful team will be tricky enough, and Klopp has said there is no need to rush because the present players are performing so well. While Kylian Mbappé might get straight into the Liverpool side, almost everyone else would have to wait.


https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/dec/31/january-transfer-window-2020-club-by-club-guide-for-the-premier-league
Quote from: Chig on Today at 06:38:59 AM
Mbappe 2020 is not just a fucking laugh you twats. Is dead serious ffs.

I just think it's great that complete strangers around the world are all celebrating his perfect eyesight. It shows how far the worlds come really. We were a lot less worried about Edgar Davids back in my day.

Mbappe2020!!!
That's because we all wanted those Edgar Davids shades bro.  :D
