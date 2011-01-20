My educated guesswork gives me the feeling that Sancho and Aouar will be our main targets for the summer. A young homegrown LB will likely be signed when the right one becomes available aswell, possibly in January if we can manage it otherwise we will probably wait till summer for that aswell.



I would love Werner, but I doubt we would've re-signed Divock if we wanted to bring him in.



If Lovren goes in the summer as I'd expect, the only other piece we'd need to add is at CB, will be interesting to see who we target. Someone of the profile of Upamecano might be a good shout, Gimenez would be my ideal choice but he'd cost a lot.



Either way, next summer will be massive for us, all about bringing in the next generation of footballer our squad needs to manage its transition phase coming in a couple years time when 6 of our best current players hit their 30's.



If we can get any of these targets somehow in January I think we will pounce obviously, but I doubt any of our targets will be available without a massive premium relative to their price in the summer and we frankly dont need to be paying that. Most likely deal is a young promising back-up homegrown LB, the Max Clark rumours I saw the other day feel like they might have something to them. Whoever we go after, I trust our recruitment team to unearth a gem.