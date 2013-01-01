It's tough to know what we need without knowing where Minamino will play. If he's going to be part of the front three then what do we really need?



Midfield is stocked. I've seen a few mention a Lallana replacement but he's barely played for a couple of seasons now; with Keita fit, Jones close to the first team and Minamino coming in, there's nothing to replace there really. I don't think Klopp will go for a backup DM, he seems to prefer sticking with players who know the system well and keeping the group small enough that everyone gets to play regularly.



Central defence is stocked unless Lovren wants to leave. It'd be nice to have another defender who can stay fit consistently, but I think Klopp would rather keep who he has again and deal with injuries, rather than changing it up and having to integrate someone new. Hoever is also likely to become a more viable option eventually too.



Depth across the front three is a bit of a question mark. Origi has been fantastic but still doesn't seem to have that chemistry that the other 3 have. If Minamino is going to play there then maybe we're stocked, but of course I wouldn't say no to some absolute world class player coming in so we can rotate the others regularly.



Fullback is the area we need depth, but remember when Moreno was starting regularly and Robertson couldn't even get on the bench some weeks because we preferred Milner for his versatility? It's hard to see us signing a dedicated fullback unless he can play on both sides, my money is still on us going for a utility player who can cover both spots and maybe central defence or the holding role.



I can see us losing Lallana and Shaqiri in the summer if Minamino settles well and gets used as a utility player, and us maybe getting a utility fullback, but not much else.



I was watching a Japanese youtube channel talking about him, and it seems they think he can play across the front 3 and also as a 7 / 8. I think his utility may hurt him, but it will also mean that we will be a lot more flexible with who we sign or keep going forward.