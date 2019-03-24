Think Werner would be ideal, and a 6 of Mane, Bob, Mo, Big Div, Minamino & Werner rotating would be peerless, offering a lot of variability - and I trust Jurgen to know who to pick against which teams. It'd keep them all fresh and hungry.



But probably a move for the summer.



If Werner does have a relatively modest buy-out clause (30m?), swapping him and Minamino in for Lallana and Shaq for a net outlay of what? £10-15m? would be insane business.



I think Brewster needs to have a season out on loan, because he looks to be struggling to recreate the quality he showed before his bad injury.