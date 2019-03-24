« previous next »
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #280 on: Today at 12:52:55 AM »
Mbappe's a fantastic player but we don't need him, especially since he comes across as a Ronaldo-type player who'd need the team built around him. If we're going to spend big money - and that's an if - I'd much rather we spend it on someone like Sancho who comes across as a more grounded team player but who could still have a huge ceiling.
Logged

Offline leroy

  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #281 on: Today at 01:00:08 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:07 AM
For every Benzema there's a Faubert.  :D

I don't dispute that at all but you can see why the move looked so promising for Jovic.  Ronaldo gone, Benzema turning 32, Bale looking to be gone, none of the in house young guys really being favoured, Mbappe not signing yet. 
Logged

Offline rebel23

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #282 on: Today at 02:57:04 AM »
Jovic for Madrid... 11 apps, 1 goal.

They paid 60 million euros for him.

Jesus.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #283 on: Today at 03:12:37 AM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:52:55 AM
Mbappe's a fantastic player but we don't need him, especially since he comes across as a Ronaldo-type player who'd need the team built around him. If we're going to spend big money - and that's an if - I'd much rather we spend it on someone like Sancho who comes across as a more grounded team player but who could still have a huge ceiling.
I don't think I could disagree more - but that's why I love an open forum.

Mbappe would be perfect under Klopp and whilst Sancho is a promising talent, I just have that gut feeling that'd he'd be a proper diva if he didn't get his own way.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel
Stan Laurel

Online Crimsmas_Tanked up

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #284 on: Today at 03:18:42 AM »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:24:56 PM
Mbappe guys, really?  :butt

#MBAPPE2020
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Offline Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #285 on: Today at 04:41:43 AM »
Quote from: rebel23 on Today at 02:57:04 AM
Jovic for Madrid... 11 apps, 1 goal.

They paid 60 million euros for him.

Jesus.

Would imagine those appearances are mostly off the bench. He's a good player; bad move for him - stunk from the beginning.

He'd be a good signing for Everton on loan or something.
Logged
Let us do it, in the spirit of the great Scots-born Liverpool football manager Bill Shankly, who said, The socialism I believe in, is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. Thats how I see football, thats how I see life.'

Offline Something Worse

  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #286 on: Today at 04:48:53 AM »
Mbappe, Sancho, Chiesa, Zaniolo or Havertz, I like all of them*

*on FM 20.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #287 on: Today at 09:08:09 AM »
Being linked to Diego Carlos of Sevilla this morning, rumoured 65m release clause. Would be surprised to see us pay that to be honest. Ive seen a handful of his games this season, looks quick and strong and is working u fed a good coach in Lopetegui. Cant say Ive seen enough to form a full opinion, anyone watch a lot of La Liga?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline wige

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #288 on: Today at 09:11:08 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:05:12 PM
Any full back links? ... anyone .. anyone ... Bueller ....

Still find it weird that were so dependent on two attacking fullbacks but that we ask them to do so much that we constantly have to rest them and worry about them being leggy or replace them with non fullbacks who cant replicate what they don

Agree with you.

Was interesting that Klopp said we're trying to build/develop our own in Neco Williams though.
Logged

Online PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #289 on: Today at 09:59:42 AM »
I see you Buller and raise you Ferris.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline will2003

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:24:01 AM »
Id like us to get a defender and Fabinho cover in this window
Logged
"We gave the fans their pride - again. We fought for the fans, we fought for the club and we fought for our players." - Legend

Offline Yiannis

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:35:09 AM »
These are the moves we should be making and not getting beat by no mark teams!  :no :no

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-look-set-miss-3373605
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:44:05 AM »
Quote from: will2003 on Today at 10:24:01 AM
Id like us to get a defender and Fabinho cover in this window

Be prepared to be disappointed. I can't see us doing anything other than Minamino this window.
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #293 on: Today at 11:40:52 AM »
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on Yesterday at 12:34:11 PM
Recommend watching this btw - if you think about its significance, it means we can map a transfer target against an optimal football brain version of every situation hes faced in his games. We can pretty much guarantee good decision makers.


Really interesting - thanks for flagging that up. So we extrapolate the decision making onto the physical data and begin to see which players are ideal Klopp players. Then investigate mentality/personality, presumably.
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #294 on: Today at 12:07:44 PM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 10:44:05 AM
Be prepared to be disappointed. I can't see us doing anything other than Minamino this window.

Agree.  I think summer when well look to replace Lovren and Lallana will be our time to build again.
Logged

Online rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #295 on: Today at 12:07:49 PM »
I was impressed with Rúben Vinagre ( Wolves ) looks perfect for us 
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #296 on: Today at 12:13:24 PM »
Think Werner would be ideal, and a 6 of Mane, Bob, Mo, Big Div, Minamino & Werner rotating would be peerless, offering a lot of variability - and I trust Jurgen to know who to pick against which teams. It'd keep them all fresh and hungry.

But probably a move for the summer.

If Werner does have a relatively modest buy-out clause (30m?), swapping him and Minamino in for Lallana and Shaq for a net outlay of what? £10-15m? would be insane business.

I think Brewster needs to have a season out on loan, because he looks to be struggling to recreate the quality he showed before his bad injury.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Online rocco

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #297 on: Today at 12:33:24 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:13:24 PM
Think Werner would be ideal, and a 6 of Mane, Bob, Mo, Big Div, Minamino & Werner rotating would be peerless, offering a lot of variability - and I trust Jurgen to know who to pick against which teams. It'd keep them all fresh and hungry.

But probably a move for the summer.

If Werner does have a relatively modest buy-out clause (30m?), swapping him and Minamino in for Lallana and Shaq for a net outlay of what? £10-15m? would be insane business.

I think Brewster needs to have a season out on loan, because he looks to be struggling to recreate the quality he showed before his bad injury.

Werner has no release clause in January , seems he has one in the summer 20 and lower one in 21
Logged

Online Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #298 on: Today at 12:41:33 PM »
Have a feeling Werner is destined to go to Bayern to replace Lewandowski eventually and everyone interested has been made known of this already,could be wrong of course.
Logged

Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #299 on: Today at 12:43:28 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:07:49 PM
I was impressed with Rúben Vinagre ( Wolves ) looks perfect for us
Yeh Vinagre strokes the ball about very well
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #300 on: Today at 12:47:37 PM »
Is Weigl really up for grabs for 20m?  :o
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #301 on: Today at 12:48:36 PM »
Isn't he injury prone-ish and hasn't hit the height's that he was showing a few years back?
Logged

Online aw1991

  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #302 on: Today at 12:49:45 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 12:47:37 PM
Is Weigl really up for grabs for 20m?  :o
Don't know, but if he is, it's not 2016's ridiculously good Weigl though. Sadly he's a different player now.
Logged

Online Crimsmas_Tanked up

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #303 on: Today at 01:20:23 PM »
Quote from: Yiannis on Today at 10:35:09 AM
These are the moves we should be making and not getting beat by no mark teams!  :no :no

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-look-set-miss-3373605

That lad is shite.
Logged
Quote from: kaz1983 on March 24, 2019, 06:18:32 PM
A dead animal is a dead animal. And a piece of meat is a piece of meat.

Online Ding Dongs Flaccidly When High

  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #304 on: Today at 01:24:05 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Today at 12:43:28 PM
Yeh Vinagre strokes the ball about very well
Saucy!
Logged
Vote Labour

Online royhendohohohoho!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Major incomings neatly getting evaded: general Lpool discussion
« Reply #305 on: Today at 01:27:40 PM »
Quote from: T.Mills on Yesterday at 11:24:56 PM
Mbappe guys, really?  :butt

Yes.

(C'mon it's fun.)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:46 PM by royhendohohohoho! »
Logged
